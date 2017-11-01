Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin Cozied Up at Her Halloween Bash and Left Holding Hands
A source tells PEOPLE:
“He had his arm around Hailey and stayed by her side all night.”
They left the bash together at 1 a.m. holding hands.
This is not the first time the duo has been spotted together. Last month they fueled dating rumors when they were spotted at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights and enjoying dinner together a few days later.
source
canada is truly at war as the other user said
Edited at 2017-11-01 07:51 pm (UTC)
fucklooking forward to the press!