Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin Cozied Up at Her Halloween Bash and Left Holding Hands

I can't wait for all the "he's gay, it's totally PR" comments... Reply

Thread

Link

welp Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haha ONTD didn't disappoint <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shawn baby honey angel treasure sparkle stop Reply

Thread

Link

LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gays are shook Reply

Thread

Link

Her nose job is so tragic. Like the worst plastic surgery botched job ever, worse than any Kardashian. Reply

Thread

Link

its really noticable in that photo. her face looks asymmetrical. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her and Bella have such awful noses Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She should've gone to Blake's surgeon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

blake's is amazing, although i think maybe she had more than 1 cos the difference is so drastic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought you meant Blake Shelton and lost it. I got it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

get that $$$, Hailey. Reply

Thread

Link

so haleys ex bieber is back with selena who just got dumped by abel who is mad at drake for sleeping with his ex bella while shawn mendes dates biebers ex



canada is truly at war as the other user said Reply

Thread

Link

Remember those 10 days where Hailey and Drake were hooking up, he even wore an "H" necklace to The Nice Guy with ha, and then like a week later he filmed an Apple commercial featuring a T.Swift song so they played it up like they were dating because her stans will believe anything? And now she is pushing the story she wasn't actually dating Calvin Hobbes for that long and she fell hard for Hiddles but she fell even harder for How Alwynn, all while pretending she and Drizzy fucked?



Edited at 2017-11-01 07:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope its a fight to the death. Or at least the winner gets eaten by a Canadian polar bear.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



not him having his around around her ALL NIGHT! Reply

Thread

Link

ouch at that typo, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao my gay ass has snuggled up to many of my fag hags and skipped off at the end of the night holding hands with them. Shit, if I'm bored and drunk enough I might even make out with them. Reply

Thread

Link

but what are you trying to say here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You sounds desperate(like 90% of ontd gays) to prove that this generic Bieber is gay. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fuck looking forward to the press! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His thighs are about to pop out of those pants jfc sit on my face plz Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He looks really good here damn! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my god suffocate me with your thighs deddy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this recent? If so, it's the best he's looked in a while. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His thighs are a gift from god Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh dear god.......... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

looking thicqqqqqqqqqqq Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gimme more Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this seems like such a non-story Reply

Thread

Link

lmao yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You have no idea how hard I laughed at this. I almost fell from my chair at work 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he should date me instead! Reply

Thread

Link

OK sure Reply

Thread

Link