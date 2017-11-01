Inside Robert Downey Jr.’s Hamptons Home | Architectural Digest
Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan Downey turned a converted windmill into a stylish and charming Hamptons home. In this funny, full-access tour, the Downeys show off their favorite art, let you into their closets, and explain why their cats have full run of the place.
Favorite celebrity house/apartment??
these two seem like such a great couple btw.
Also it’s nice that it actually looks like they live there with the bath toys and random stuff around.
I'd live there :P
I wonder though... wouldn't it be easy to figure out a windmill house in the Hamptons, even if they didn't say which direction it is from the spire??
i like the how open and airy some of the rooms feel and how much light gets in the house. too much art for my taste though.
also, i definitely was waiting to see if they'd show the cats. should have had more of them!
Also I wanted to share my favorite picture of RDJ.