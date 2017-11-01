Inside Robert Downey Jr.’s Hamptons Home | Architectural Digest

Is this the house he makes a bunch of assistants pack up and move around the country when he films on location? Reply

probably. must be nice to be that rich where you can be like "eh I'll just fly all of my furniture over"



Edited at 2017-11-01 07:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Those are beautiful kitties!

too much art on the walls for my tastes tbh. for example at 0:58 it's a bit too much, plus the combination of it.



these two seem like such a great couple btw. Reply

they are so cute.

I love Lena Dunham's house, but I feel like that will be an unpopular opinion. My style is very "random pop culture memorabilia" blended with "classic Martha Stewart"



Kitties!



Kitties!

Also it's nice that it actually looks like they live there with the bath toys and random stuff around.

I take back what I said in Taylor's post. This looks like a comfy house. And they always seem like fun when they are together.

looks a bit like the pricey stuff they have at IKEA!



I'd live there :P



looks a bit like the pricey stuff they have at IKEA!

I'd live there :P

I wonder though... wouldn't it be easy to figure out a windmill house in the Hamptons, even if they didn't say which direction it is from the spire??

I feel like it’s been forever since I’ve seen rdj news. and oh look, rdj’s sibling.



i like the how open and airy some of the rooms feel and how much light gets in the house. too much art for my taste though. Reply

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZbs3z3gmxi/?taken-by=hondawgg



Noel Fielding's place is cute





Beryl Bainbridge's house, or literally me if my lottery digits come thru

hardly a celebrity but Honor Hamilton's house was featured in some mag I bought and omg L O V ENoel Fielding's place is cuteBeryl Bainbridge's house, or literally me if my lottery digits come thru Reply

I love these Digest videos but they need to be longer than a couple of minutes! I love admiring/judging these celeb homes!

too much art for me but i like how bright it is and i'm big on lots of white, lol.



also, i definitely was waiting to see if they'd show the cats. should have had more of them! Reply

what a cluster fuck and the artwork is tacky

Also I wanted to share my favorite picture of RDJ.



We've finally been able to add more art to our house and it makes me so happy! We've been doing different themes and I think next year we're gonna finally finish the dining room/kitchen area with her space/sci fi theme and we're gonna put up a bunch of art from our favorite sci fi shows and movies.

Also I wanted to share my favorite picture of RDJ.

