Gigi Hadid is not here for Laura Loomer's (who?) BS

I have, unfortunately, heard of this waste of space before. Ugh. Reply

The left is so triggered by my spicy hot takes on #ISIS and #Islam, they actually let a conservative alt-media journalist trend on twitter! pic.twitter.com/P78KGaxcOP — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017



i mean... that's nice and all, but it's probably exactly what this bitch wanted :/ Reply

also, "spicy hot takes"...... Reply

spoken like a dedicated investigative journalist /s Reply

Of course it is. She's an online troll liking making money off hits to a website or selling stuff or social media. Reply

The lack of self-awareness is fucking crazy here. How do people get to the point where they can live so far up their own asses that no matter what they do or say and how many people call them out on it, they think they're right? Reply

spicy hot takes? Reply

spicy hot takes... Bitch you better recognize the Pakistani regions delicious spicy dishes. (I don't know what else this means) Reply

Omg look at that trash icon — rectangle ill placed in a circle. She’s a100x80 livejournal user only on twitter Reply

What an asshole. Reply

Spicy hot tamales, hot and spicy? Reply

She was with Project Veritas, right? The conservative answer to PETA pretending to be chicken farm workers to get undercover video out of context? Reply

She was so racist that she transferred colleges from MA to FL bc she had no friends lolllll Reply

Earn that Glamour ‘Woman of the Year’ title!



I kid. Good on her. Reply

Because they live in their own world and truly believe they're untouchable. Reply

Yeah, this bish is all over my feed today and I ain't liking it. Let her fade into (further) obscurity, pls Reply

Seriously, responding to these assholes is the worst possible thing you could do. Reply

She fishin for a future spot on a talk show. Reply

Yup, she'll be papped getting cozy with Trevor Noah and then she'll sign haself a contract with Fox. Reply

tell that to all the people who keep engaging w/ ontd's trolls Reply

Another troll that enjoys taking tragedies to rant about the "left" and racist shit. Fuck her. Reply

Isn't Laura Loomer one of those people who pretends to be a Bernie supporter but is actually a right winger? Either way, trash. Reply

Sometimes I feel like they overlap 🤐 Reply

You right 🌾👀🌾 Reply

Ann Coulter did it better. Reply

lol her claiming the vegas shooter was a part of isis is all I needed as a confirmation of her bigotry and lack of brain cells.



Turd for brains spewing racist mindless drivel and calling it being real. She's obviously trying to get controversial and land a deal for more infamy. People will forget about her within the next day, not worth the time or broadband. Reply

All the youngish female rightwing trolls are impressively stupid. Reply

I'm so sick of these smug trolls who think they're being alternative and edgy. Reply

but someone tweeted this and I died:

How dare you walk around with your white skin after Vegas? Shame on you! — Dareen Sakalla (@dareen_sakalla) November 1, 2017



Lmao, well I went to the source of the tweet and I guess Laura Loomer tweeted that Muslims are walking around the site of the incident yesterday, "enjoying themselves" and "rubbing it in"

