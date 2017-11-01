Tyrese Is Having a Complete Meltdown Over Losing His Daughter

Jesus Fucking Christ... Reply

Thread

Link

I’m almost broke swimming in legal fees CAA tried but couldn’t book me anything cause my ex wife killed my reputation so no one wants to hire me



I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce



lmfao. bye Tyrese. won't miss you on the Fast and Furious movies Reply

Thread

Link

No one wants to hire you because you killed your own damn reputation. No one made you beat and then harass your daughter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why in the world would The Rock, or any of these people, care about his legal fees when it came to getting their own movies made? Are they supposed to wait until he's not in a hole before exploring other franchise options? Also it's not The Rock's fault he might lose his kid.



Edited at 2017-11-01 08:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yet, he spent all that money to rent a helicopter scroll to harass his daughter at school. He blames his ex wife for his reputation, yet whines to Instagram strangers about his personal life. I don't feel bad for him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok so you don't have any money but at the same time you don't wanna fo F9 if the rock is in it. ok.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Way to make it all about you, asshole.



Sorry, most adults are responsible for their own reputations, and his is a really bad one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's completely unhinged Reply

Thread

Link

He’ll be in some rehab clinic soon Reply

Thread

Link

You for serious? Cuz he should have gone already if it was for PR. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he needs an institution tbh. he is not mentally well, which when compounded by being a fucking asshole, makes him dangerous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my god his poor daughter. Reply

Thread

Link

So basically: I need money to fight for my daughter...but not badly enough to take a job in the next Fast and Furious movie. Reply

Thread

Link

I realized coming into this post that most people have no idea what he did, like myself. Most articles just state he is accused of abusing his daughter and offer no detail. So here are the details from the original People article:



In court documents, Norma accused Tyrese of of abusing their daughter on Aug. 19, alleging the actor “pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.”



Norma alleges her ex hit Shayla “between 12 and 16 times,” leading the child to allegedly later tell her mother that she couldn’t sit down due to pain and saying, “Mum, Dad beat me so hard that it hurts when I sit down.”



In her declaration, Norma claims Tyrese was diagnosed with Bipolar disorder as well as manic behavior by three psychotherapists — which she said he denied. She also expressed she was “deeply concerned” about the actor taking their daughter to Dubai, where he has allegedly threatened to travel in the past — and stating the he did not return their daughter’s passport to her when she requested.



She also claimed the actor withheld contact between her and Shayla while their daughter stayed with him.



Apart from alleging that he abused their daughter, Norma also wrote in her declaration that he was prone to “beat on the people he is in conflict with” and that he had hit her “a number of times in the past including when I was pregnant with our daughter.”



http://people.com/movies/tyrese-gibson-ex-granted-temp-restraining-order/ Reply

Thread

Link

jfc. He deserved to lose access to his child Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jesus. He truly needs to get himself help before he can even think about taking care of his child. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg he could have killed her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holy shit. i'd already read about his abuse against his child, but didn't know about the bipolar. he is CLEARLY in denial and not on medication. this is all terrifying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how anyone could ever do this to a child is fucking beyond me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah like no sympathy here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Christ. I'm glad you posted this because there is a big difference between that and spanking her, which was what i'd heard. big difference between that and a swat on the butt.



fucking asshole. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yooooo



He needs to lay down on some railroad tracks for real Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://theblast.com/tyrese-settlement-negotiations/ I saw this today: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I made a post about that on Ontd, Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holy shit :( my heart broke reading what her child said to her. fuck tyrese. ty for posting, i had no idea what he did tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Please let them do the right thing and give the mother of that little girl sole custody. This worthless piece of shit for a father is a fucking mess! How you could do that to your own child makes me sick. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that pregnant thing triggers me



Allegedly my dad was fighting with my mom and tried to force her to swallow poisn when pregnant with me. One of many many many reason we dont get along and I may have daddy issues Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's beyond fucking horrible, I'm so sorry <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wooow...good call on the mom for not letting him take the bb abroad, cuz he seems like the type to just keep her there where he's out of legal jurisdiction. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That poor kid.

Also, if he is prone to beat people he has conflicts with, I guess that partially explains why he is so butthurt about Dwayne. He knows he would never win a physical fight against him and that pisses him off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is vile. It wouldn't surprise me if he tried to kill his ex & daughter. Hope they're safe. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As a Jew, lemme say — you need Jesus, friend. And medication. Reply

Thread

Link

Homer backing Up.gif bc christ LJ has messed with the embed code again



Edited at 2017-11-01 07:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





Oh well Oh well Reply

Thread

Link

Hope he doesn't have a career ever again. Didn't he hit his daughter so hard that she couldn't sit down? Burn in hell fucker Reply

Thread

Link





"Norma alleges her ex hit Shayla “between 12 and 16 times,” leading the child to allegedly later tell her mother that she couldn’t sit down due to pain and saying, “Mum, Dad beat me so hard that it hurts when I sit down."



What a 'man' 😝



Edited at 2017-11-01 08:38 pm (UTC) From this post What a 'man' 😝 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ask the Rock for money bro Reply

Thread

Link

he hates dewayne for breaking up the fast family!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link