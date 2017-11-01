November 1st, 2017, 08:02 pm zeeseesstars PRETTYMUCH- Open Arms (Music Video) Source Do you have a fav yet ontd? Tagged: music / musician (pop), music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4646 comments Add comment
As for Pretty Much,the one with the glasses is pretty and this is a lowkey bop.
(hi btw! I have you tagged in my head as 'fellow Noora Sætre stan')
and my fave is probably brandon. i don’t know anything except for their names and this song and their first one so idk if he’s annoying or something lmao
here with OPEN arms
no but austin is my LEAST fave, as he should be to anyone with taste!
lol I can't even tell them apart. I just liked would you mind.
Everyone but the blonde guy
Erm...Brandon, i guess?