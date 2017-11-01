yeah my fave is chanyeol! Reply

mine too! and Suho and Sehun...



As for Pretty Much,the one with the glasses is pretty and this is a lowkey bop. Reply

all excellent choices tbh Reply

Chanyeol actually looks like a little elf prince looool. But my heart belongs to Kai 💞 Reply

tbh Reply

accepted Brandon as your Lawd and Slayvior. endpost/ Reply

yaaaaas Reply

isn't he 17?... Reply

this is literally the only place I've ever seen these ppl. why are there so many posts about them? are ppl on ontd ironically stanning them? Reply

i think people actually like them. i think ironic stanning of people like crj and these folk has turned into legit stanning. Reply

huh. well I don't get the appeal but you do you ppl.

(hi btw! I have you tagged in my head as 'fellow Noora Sætre stan') Reply

officially old Reply

i love this song tbh



and my fave is probably brandon. i don’t know anything except for their names and this song and their first one so idk if he’s annoying or something lmao Reply

theyre all annoying lmao Reply

Ok I like this. Really enjoyed it. Reply

they could quietly shuffle blondie out of the group and no one would notice and absolutely no value would be lost. Reply

The facts of life is that there always has to be one weak member Reply

they could have plucked prettymuch any other dirty white boy out of the skate park and he'd be less terrible than this hobbit Reply

LOL i know nothing about them but this gif is incredible. Reply

y'all dont even know, hes super popular and is going nowhere. stan this ironically awful white (some cherokee) anime king! Reply

Lmaooo at Zions face. I feel like he will have the messiest twitter exchanges with Austin when the group is over Reply

He has a nice personality. I feel bad that he sings average. Reply

Stop trying OP. It ain’t happening. Lol Reply

here with OPEN arms



scrape my knees to the pavementhere with OPEN arms Reply

LMAO idk why this comment + gif is killing me rn 😂 Reply

Do you have a fav yet ontd?



no but austin is my LEAST fave, as he should be to anyone with taste! Reply

I like this song. it has old boybands vibes.



lol I can't even tell them apart. I just liked would you mind. Reply

can't tell them apart, but like Simon made sure it was 5 completely different looking boys. The two white boys don't even look similar lmao Reply

Erm...Brandon, i guess? Reply

looks like simon cowell gave up on fifth harmony lmaooo Reply

