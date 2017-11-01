Lais Ribeiro to Wear Fantasy Bra at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion
source
Lais Ribeiro does some heavy lifting and gives a first look at Victoria’s Secret’s latest lingerie masterpiece. This year’s Fantasy Bra is done up in gold leaf and sapphires and comes with its own bejeweled belt. Clad in layers of Mouawad jewels, Ribeiro looks every inch the Victoria’s Secret Angel.
Edited at 2017-11-01 06:16 pm (UTC)
i saw josephine skriver and jas tookes IRL last night at a concert and they're both super cute.
aww that’s so cool! they both seem really chill and nice to hang out with irl and drop dead gorgeous too probably
They could easily raise Lais' profile but they barely make the effort
I also recently graduated from A cup to a B cup. 😎
Edited at 2017-11-01 06:30 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-11-01 07:18 pm (UTC)