Lais Ribeiro to Wear Fantasy Bra at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion

who? victoria secrets has really gone downhill from their heyday Reply

Thread

Link

Lais Ribeiro from Piauí. Aceita que dói menos. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aceita ou surta Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LAIS RIBEIRO YOU FOOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you tried. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They've been but not because of her. At least its goin to a model that actually is an angel. Compared to the social media models they hire each year who only know a VS when the show comes around. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you sound like a gigi/kendall fan Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lais IS VS tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That bra is the best fantasy bra in awhile and she is stunning. Reply

Thread

Link

It looks really fantastic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

last year was kinda pretty too? Jasmine was a dream in it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Agreed. Jasmine looked amazing in it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agreed, i really liked jasmines last year too but this is great Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like she is the only good addition theyve added to the Angel lineup in years tbh



Edited at 2017-11-01 06:16 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

mte. + elsa Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe four faces ago Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Josephine is trashy but she looks good. I like Sarah and Taylor is growing into her looks. The rest can go Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

does anyone even know who she is?? shes gotta do the press tour for this bra like...

Reply

Thread

Link

idts and no one knew who jas tookes was last year, i don't think they really care. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No one knows who any of the VS angels are except for 3. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Brazil probably does Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do...Not everyone is a nepotism model. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

VS still employs goddesses such as adriana and alessandra, neither of which are nepotism models Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yes. I barely pay attention to VS these days, but I recognize half of them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the bra is gorgeous and so is she. i’m happy she got it tbh she’s easily the most underrated angel from their current line-up Reply

Thread

Link

i was surprised she got it because they literally never put her in anything. i would've thought it was taylor hill, sara sampaio, or romee. but i'm glad it's lais, she's gorgeous and the video was so cute.



i saw josephine skriver and jas tookes IRL last night at a concert and they're both super cute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Niall concert? They both seem really sweet. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah true which is a shame because she’s soooooo gorgeous and so much more interesting than a lot of the other angels on their roster right now 🙄 i’d rather see her get the fb than taylor tbh. romee, josephine and sara can get it in a few years but not before elsa



aww that’s so cool! they both seem really chill and nice to hang out with irl and drop dead gorgeous too probably



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Could you imagine romee grapefruit implants in that? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

As stunning as she is, why is VS giving her this bra when they have done pretty much zero effort in pushing her profile? VS is full of dumb fucks, I really don't understand them most of the time.

They could easily raise Lais' profile but they barely make the effort Reply

Thread

Link

I'm thinking in this current social/political climate they want to appear inclusive even though we all know it's bullshit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think they felt the need to pick a token POC and they settled on Lais and Jasmine. Great choices, but out of the current line up, 7 out of 14 Angels are blonde and blue eyed (I think only Behati doesn't but you get me) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh yay I like her from what I've seen so far, I think she's so beautiful Reply

Thread

Link

yay for brazilian models, she's much better than some more famous current angels... Reply

Thread

Link

God, she's stunning, her body is killer. I figured they'd go with a more obvious pick like Elsa or Josephine this year, but I'm pleasantly surprised Lais got it. It looks fantastic on her. Reply

Thread

Link

I cant get over the fact that people are obsessed with this brand's fashion show and ill-fitting bras. I guess if you have A to C cups it is the great. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used to love it but it seems like a cultural relic of the mid-aughts to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it really does Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It really bothers me that they’re a bra company, but don’t really make nice big sized bras... like what’s your point then Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know everyone hates but i wear a 34ddd there and i am always happy with the bras! maybe i just have the right shaped boobs but i like vs. i don't like the freaky boudoir on acid doused in body spray vibe of the stores but idk where else to even shop for bras and underwear tbh lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yo so I have this thing in my right breast I discovered very recently. It's not a lump, not visible, you can only tell if you feel around... More like a mass, painless. I'm guessing it's nothing but it makes me super paranoid when new masses of tissue appears in the breasts.



I also recently graduated from A cup to a B cup. 😎



Edited at 2017-11-01 06:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I have those too, in both my breasts. You can't see it, only feel it and its like a hard mass. It dosent grow or move around or anything. My doctor says it's normal and a lot more common in people who use bc. But you gotta have it checked. I do a exam every 6 months per my doctor request, cuz we have to monitor it in case it grows or changes shape (then its bad). I had it for almost 10 years now and it hasn't chagend a bit tho



Edited at 2017-11-01 07:18 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

go get it checked just to be sure bb! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The women in my fam got those too. My mom was told if they removed them all she would have no breasts left, lol. They don't do anything so they're left in there. But I would get it checked out anyhow just to be safe. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yum Reply

Thread

Link

When are they gonna announce the performers Reply

Thread

Link