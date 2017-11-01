Florence

Lais Ribeiro to Wear Fantasy Bra at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion


Lais Ribeiro does some heavy lifting and gives a first look at Victoria’s Secret’s latest lingerie masterpiece. This year’s Fantasy Bra is done up in gold leaf and sapphires and comes with its own bejeweled belt. Clad in layers of Mouawad jewels, Ribeiro looks every inch the Victoria’s Secret Angel.
