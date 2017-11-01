Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Go For A Bike Ride

ONTD, how long until they announce their engagement? Reply

Thread

Link

They were also spotted getting "romantic:" http://www.tmz.com/2017/11/01/justin-bieber-selena-gomez-romantic-together-bike-ride/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wouldnt surprised if they got engaged already but their pr people are like NO JUST STOP IT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As someone who works in entertainment PR.. yeah, this is probable haha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Christmas wedding - archive it! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





selena sis... Reply

Thread

Link

so she doesn't love herself Reply

Thread

Link

He probably sang her "Love Yourself" and she was like "What Do You Mean" so they got back together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hate u Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAOOOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's been talking a lot about feeling happier and more energetic since the kidney transplant. her self-esteem is obviously non-existent, she probably blames her pre-transplant self on their breakup or some shit.



either way, I will always hate bieber more than her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gawd, I don't know why but I'm loving Hillsong's Mary and Joseph going full Hiddleswift. Reply

Thread

Link

Yet when I brought up the church's obvious manipulation of these two and their renewed relationship in a previous post a stan came for me. Like Selener and Justin are a modern day Helen and Paris smdh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pop girl stans are the WORST. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know why you think I'm a stan. I don't like either of them at all and their relationship is clearly unhealthy. I just think it's dumb to say that the church is what's pushing them together when they've been doing this on-again off-again thing as long as they have. This was going to happen with or without the church. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

how long before they get married have kids and start asking people to join their Hillsong cult? Reply

Thread

Link

she looks way too happy to be near him Reply

Thread

Link

abel dumped her

shes trying way too hard to look great with it imo Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this is what i think, too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That could be it but idk mb she's still blindly in love with Justin and ecstatic to be with him, she's that messy. Or... could be both. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

nah she never got over biebs lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Abel wishes. I actually felt bad with their relationship because it was clear that Selena was only using him. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The harder they go on the next relationship roll-out the more I'm convinced the person got dumped. 😈 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the most offensive part of this is his earphones.

bitch, you're with someone else! Reply

Thread

Link

lol what a little shit! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg i didn't even notice those Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol thank you



Rude AF omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg the contrast of this and her happiest-girl-in-the-world expression on those pics lmao :/



Edited at 2017-11-01 07:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And on a bike?? That's a safety hazard! I always get nervous when I see cyclists wearing them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right??? i see people driving their cars with earphones in all the time and I'm like ".... no.... that is not okay..." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didnt even notice!! SO rude! This isn't going to end well for her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao he has headphones on Reply

Thread

Link

losers Reply

Thread

Link



me while reading the post on mobile Reply

Thread

Link

omg i've never seen this gif before. amazing.



Edited at 2017-11-01 06:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfaoo what is this from? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im not sure, i think this is kyungri (from 9muses) watching a fashion show Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

like goshipgurl said is kpop idol Kyungri, she is at a fashion show on the Seoul Fashion Week from last year, but I don't think no one knows what she was reacting to on the phone lol

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omggg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao this is great let me stan her



Stan STAN JFC AUTOCORRECT



Edited at 2017-11-01 07:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pretty much encapsulates her and him and their "drama" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i love this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will never get tired of seeing this gif in biebs posts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

must be oblig at this point Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her finest moment. So hilarious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This needs to be in every post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

these assholes never learn Reply

Thread

Link

Alternate Question: ONTD, If you gave your bffe a kidney and she used her new strength to get back with her ex, would you ask for the kidney back? Reply

Thread

Link

lol my answer is Yes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i would cut it out of her myself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

loooooool Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jfc lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep. Especially if her ex is anyone like Bieber tbh I have an ex like him and even my dumb ass knows better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooooooooooooooooo yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

at this point they deserve each other tbh, if she's too dumb to stay away from him Reply

Thread

Link

Gurrrllll...why tho?



The fact that Hillsong Church is this weird cult like thing is so weird to me. I still listen to a lot of their music even though i've never been really a Christian. My brother basically played them to a point i ended up liking the music.



Edited at 2017-11-01 06:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

oceans is a good song don't @ me tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Their worship groups are so good. I’m a Christian but I’ve never heard anything about the actual church until now... :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been wanting to say this in every post, I grew up around people from the church and with a ton of their music but I had no idea there was anything questionable going on



clearly I need to do some reading Reply

Parent

Thread



Link