Celebs react to Don Jr using his daughter as a political prop.

lmao this whole family is so, so, so stupid Reply

Wavvy for president tbh. Reply

nah trans rights are bad enough in this country Reply

lmao ur icon already sis askdlxzklsfd Reply

Lol this didn’t go the way he intended. What a fucking idiot. But then again he released his own emails implicating himself in collusion with russia thinking that somehow would actually vindicate him and he is trumpster fire’s namesake son so i don’t expect too much intelligence from this one Reply

Sorry meant *to much Reply

Right the first time. Reply

LOL Reply

They’re such a stupid, stupid family lol



Edited at 2017-11-01 06:29 pm (UTC) Reply

right? why bring more attention to yourself when your family is under so much fucking scrutiny for working with a foreign government to fuck with our elections. jeebus Reply

J.K. Rowling is the gift that keeps on giving. I fucking love her Reply

I legit cackled out loud when I saw her tweet. The tea is scalding and scathing Reply

This fool, not realizing his lesson on socialism would be using free candy, gave me such second hand embarrassment.



I cringe so hard I hurt myself. Reply

Seriously. Like someone bought that candy and then handed it out for free to little kids who don’t make any money to purchase their own. That’s kind of the epitome of socialism. Reply

I pointed this out to my friends. Though, let's be honest, we all already know that Repubs have NO IDEA what the real definition of socialism is. Reply

what a piece of shit Reply

the fucking point of trick-or-treating is giving away candy you bought to kids who dont have any for no charge.



this guy is as mentally impaired as his father. Reply

...does he not realize she got the candy from neighbors for free herself? This family's logic... Reply

LOL Reply

Lmao right? Reply

Right? The trick-or-treating is the socialist part. Reply

The communist revolution shall steal all the candy and pumpkins! Reply

lmao Reply

lolllll Reply

lmao he's so fucking dumb Reply

How dare you! She earned that candy. Bootstraps! Real America! lol Reply

i'm gonna take all her candy & give her back one piece then bomb a hospital in an oil-rich nation to teach her about capitalism https://t.co/2z4KiUeW1u — lucy valentine (@LucyXIV) October 31, 2017

Reply

lol i posted this too. although it'll probably go over the head of half of ONTD with their obama/clinton stanning. Reply

lol mte. Reply

Commie Antifa Leftist Bernie Bro Scum™ reporting for duty 💩🌹 Reply

hnn Reply

lol omg Reply

Incisive as fuck, damn. Reply

damn this tea is scalding Reply

lmao Reply

And a free lesson in imperialism at the same time! Reply

daaaamn Reply

yas Reply

But will Chloe make a similar face when her daddy can only buy her half as many presents after he has to post a $10 million bond to spend Christmas with her? Your ass is next Fredo, and we both fucking know it! Tick tock, tick tock! Reply

Lbr Donald Jr is probably an absentee dad, she won’t miss him that much. Reply

Nah, they have plenty of photo and 'candid' shots to keep their name in the press, outside of Daddy's tantrums and indictments. You know he's around all the time, scheming for the next big 'cute' sell that never goes anywhere except to Trumpsters. Reply

Hoping that kid defies the odds and grows up to be an intelligent, empathetic individual with a firm grasp of the complicated concepts (socialism, nepotism, etc) that seem to so befuddle the rest of her family. Reply

ron reagan jr's existence is the only thing giving me a sliver of hope for these kids Reply

I love Rosie Reply

ISn't he the same one who did the stupid refugees/Skittles analogy? Reply

I think so. Reply

half my tl today has been ppl roasting this fool



why isn't the trump family tree a bonsai Reply

"Jared is the worst political adviser in the White House in modern history," says one former Trump campaign aide https://t.co/iACO429HKT — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 1, 2017



i posted this at the end of the roundup, but here it is again because its just too much. this sentence about jar jar alone... Reply

This gif is making me excited for the MuellerTime party post that's to come. Reply

I hope his arrest is during Hanukkah. Reply

The below average kid whose dad bought him an ivy league degree turned out incompetent? I'm shocked!!! Reply

Jared has such a punchable face Reply

lol I remember back at the beginning when everyone thought he was so smart Girl Friday had a podcast with one of his employees who was like "Yeah... that was not my experience with him". Reply

I wonder who leaked this?



Meve Cannon, maybe? Reply

the joy i feel knowing that one day, in the not too distant future, my phone will ping with a news alert that kushner and donny jr. have been arrested on a mueller indictment is really only overshadowed by the deep abyss of sorrow i feel knowing these idiots are still technically in power. i just have to remind myself that they are miserable doing the job and hope that can bring me enough happiness to get through the day. Reply

idk what he looked like before daddy-in-law got into the white house, but now he looks like someone whose soul is being slowly sucked out of him.



Whoever said Jared would be the Alexander Hamilton of Trump’s administration is probably shitting their pants. Reply

This douche looks like he cries after sex. Reply

