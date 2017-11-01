Celebs react to Don Jr using his daughter as a political prop.
I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to early to teach her about socialism. pic.twitter.com/3ie9C0jv2G— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2017
you are such a maniacal douchebag. born rich and employed by your disgusting father. what a teacher you are.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 31, 2017
maybe u should teach her how to visit u and grandpa in prison... u deluded spawn of satan #TrumpRussia #JRitsOVER— ROSIE (@Rosie) October 31, 2017
Perhaps if you also told her the kid was too sick to get up and go trick or treating, and had no healthcare, she might learn about sharing. https://t.co/HAi8qwTB7z— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 1, 2017
She was given candy for free.— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) November 1, 2017
You inherited all your money.
You met with Russian spies.
It’s “too”. https://t.co/Bsf5wkQxST
I’m going to send my kid out with her bag already full and tell her she earned it so she can learn about arrogance and privilege.— Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) November 1, 2017
Fill her bucket with old candy left by her great-grandfather, then explain that she has more because she's smarter than all the other kids. https://t.co/0lbhHYyFe4— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 1, 2017
(Crooked Media podcast host)
Nothing says #maga like working your toddler into a hate meme and triggering some #libs— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 1, 2017
I cringe so hard I hurt myself.
this guy is as mentally impaired as his father.
why isn't the trump family tree a bonsai
live shot of me rn
