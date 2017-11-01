Taylor Swift Buys $18 Million TriBeCa Townhouse Next Door To Herself

yasss capitalist queen!! protect those hard earned coins by doing everything you can to not alienate your racist fans!! Reply

Harry learned from her! Reply

racism is not a big deal if it helps you increase your real estate portfolio. Reply

i wonder if she's going to flip it again like she did w a house in la? Reply

Is this the one she moved into after she started dating Calvin Reply

I wonder if the olive tree calvin planted for her for christmas is still there lol Reply

i need to start fucking one of her neighbors and get an in. Reply

Sis, save your genitals the trouble and just set up a Tumblr - she'll invite you over! Reply

i'd rather throw my pussy around than get a tumblr.



plus i recently found out we have mutual friends, kinda. i'm plotting... Reply

i'm always at townhouses in the west village for my job and they're all fucking insane inside. Reply

too bad tribeca sucks Reply

Christmas icon already sis? I'm triggered. Reply

we're already at least 2 weeks into the holiday season! Reply

reporting u for christmas slander Reply

not really though. Why do you say it sucks Reply

It looks pretty boring/ugly.



Crying inside cause I'll never have my own home and she has like 8 houses. Reply

It's simple sis, all you have to do is be born to a Marrill Lynch banker father. Stop being so lazy! Reply

UGH! Why didn't anyone tell me this before I was conceived? Reply

this is demoralizing Reply

seriously...god can you imagine having so much money that you could drop 18 mill on a house and still be disgustingly rich? brb killing myself Reply

I wonder if she just did it to control who her neighbor would be/ let her friends and family stay there Reply

it's a good idea honestly Reply

yeah especially since she's dealt with stalkers and stuff at her apartment Reply

ia Reply

that was my first thought. mostly the turning it into a guest house thing. Reply

how many houses does she own now? 6? must be nice Reply

Lucky bitch! I want my own house, just not the payments Reply

man I wish I was rich Reply

i feel like i should like that home bc it has nice things in it but looking at the pix does nothing for me. Reply

It makes me sad when they renovate old townhouses like this and make them super modern and sterile inside :( Reply

yes, exactly. something about it seems so uninspired. Reply

You just described my dream home. I want it modern and sterile. Reply

Agreed. It's such a boring look. Reply

I want to move into a nice, relatively small house and only have crushing debt for maybe 40 years. And even this paltry dream is not gonna happen. I'm jel Reply

lmao imagine just buying all the houses in a neighbourhood so you never have to deal with neighbours again. Reply

