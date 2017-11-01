Wendy Williams Addresses Her Fainting On Air Yesterday

I thought it was a stroke when I watched the clip. Reply

Thread

Link

Same. Mainly bc she said whatever word she was trying to say completely wrong like her brain skipped a beat or something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Or a seizure. It looked scary Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same! def looked like a mini-stroke or something. it didn't look like dehydration or whatever they're playing it off as. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was awkward how when she fainted the audience started laughing because they thought it was a joke. Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO, i was thinking the same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that was the best part lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm glad she's okay, that clip was so uncomfortable to watch. Reply

Thread

Link

Hm... sounds like a similar experience I’ve had waaay back in art class.



My body got super hot, my vision started to blur, my head was spinning, and suddenly everything blacked out and I collapsed. When I woke up from the floor, everyone was still drawing from the still life like nothing happened so idk what that was about. But it never happened to me again though. Reply

Thread

Link

You collapsed on the floor and nobody even bothered to help? They just ignored you? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She has the most terrifying face. Her eyes are so large and surgeried open that she looks like a doll. Reply

Thread

Link

Her eyes remind me of a giraffe's. And I don't mean that in a bad way. lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

menopause hot flashes are no joke. watching my mom go through it was awful. in the dead of winter she'd stand outside in her bare feet with no jacket, just pjs, because it would get so bad for her. and it was always at night time for her so my mom would sometimes go days without sleep.



i'm glad wendy is ok and that it was nothing serious. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh, I can't even imagine. :( My mom had a hysterectomy when I was little and then took hormones for a while, but I don't recall her having any major issues when she went off of them. I hope your mom is doing much better these days! ♥



I'm soooo not looking forward to hot flashes because I already get hot easily. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh she is thankfully! thank you!



im not looking forward to it either. :-/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

SAME SIS I run hot like a goddamn werewolf and it kills me. My hands are always so much hotter than the rest of me. At my old job a coworker of mine was ALWAYS cold so we'd put each other's hands on the others face and bask in the temp change lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've just started. Woo. I'm only 39 but I had a hysterectomy 2 years ago.



Hot flashes are wicked. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holy shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad she mentioned menopause, it's a completely natural thing half of the population goes through and nothing to be ashamed of. Hot flashes are a real thing! Reply

Thread

Link

I watched the clip yesterday and it was unsettling. :/ Glad it wasn't that serious. Reply

Thread

Link

I just watched a clip of her show talking about Anderson Cooper/Kathy Griffin and like ... how does she have a show/following seriously? She is super, super sloppy. She says "um" and "uh" every couple words, messes up a lot and has to correct how she pronounces things, and doesn't seem to be able to figure out how to get from one thought to another. She seriously sounds like your hungover friend trying to explain what happened last night. Reply

Thread

Link

most of her viewers don't keep up with blogs and twitter, so she's a one-stop shop for celebrity news and has the audacity to speculate on the topics in a way that most other talk show hosts don't. and people looking for celebrity news on TV seem to like that hungover friend persona because it makes her more personable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She also has the WORST team of researchers and fact-checkers. The sheer amount of wrong information she "reports" is hilarious/disturbing. Not like rumor and hearsay type of information, but demonstrable facts that she just gets all wrong. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THAT'S RIGHT, WENDY, SAVE DAT LADY LIBERTY WEAVE



Edited at 2017-11-01 08:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg bye Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

🍆 = penis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omfg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nnnnnnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm done with you mother fuckers lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i knew that was coming .when the dick too big Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

delete ur fucking account rn Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Passing out is so scary. It happens to me kinda often. Like my vasovegal response is super easily triggered or something Reply

Thread

Link

I got so many bruises from fainting from vasovegal response. Because I fainted in the bathroom. After that I'd try to drag myself to the bed. Because it's soft. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what kind of icon is this shit lmao!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm glad she's ok and all but that looked really fake lol Reply

Thread

Link

Doesnt look fake (well the way she fell does lol) , just a fainting that took a bit to happen.



Edited at 2017-11-01 07:17 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk it looks fake to me Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

glad she's okay. the same shit happens to me when i'm getting out of the shower sometimes and it's awful lmao Reply

Thread

Link

kind of OT but i got my IUD inserted today and had a vasovagal response and an overall horrible reaction including nausea, fainting, hot flashes, shivering, etc. planned parenthood was kind to me and i got through it and kept my IUD in, but damn health scares are truly the worst Reply

Thread

Link

Same thing happened to me when I got mine. The doctor never recommended that someone pick me up so I walked there myself (about a 20 minute walk). Afterward I had to stay there about half an hour because they were scared I might pass out on the street if I left. The nausea was awful. That being said, I love my IUD and it was totally worth it. Hope you're feeling better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh man I had a weird delayed reaction to getting mine inserted. I was fine for like 30 mins and then got too confident and took the subway home (they numbed my cervix so it wasn’t too brutal). Once I got off at my station I randomly started getting dizzy and I threw up in my neighbour’s garden and she thought I got day drunk lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link