Wendy Williams Addresses Her Fainting On Air Yesterday
Today she talked about her scary fainting episode on yesterday's show, she teared up while talking about it.
- She said she felt it coming and it was really scary
- "I'm like, 'Alright, Wendy, at least you're wearing flats and you're holding on to this and there's only 12 more minutes of the show. You can do it, girl."
- Medics determined her electrolytes were low but her heart rate/BP was fine.s
- said she grabbed her head because, "If it's gonna go down, it's going to be as cute as I can make it."
- Says shes also menapousal and "The costume got hot. All the sudden right before passing out, I felt like I was in the middle of a campfire."
Source
My body got super hot, my vision started to blur, my head was spinning, and suddenly everything blacked out and I collapsed. When I woke up from the floor, everyone was still drawing from the still life like nothing happened so idk what that was about. But it never happened to me again though.
i'm glad wendy is ok and that it was nothing serious.
I'm soooo not looking forward to hot flashes because I already get hot easily.
im not looking forward to it either. :-/
Hot flashes are wicked.
