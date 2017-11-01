alana2

Wendy Williams Addresses Her Fainting On Air Yesterday

Today she talked about her scary fainting episode on yesterday's show, she teared up while talking about it.

- She said she felt it coming and it was really scary
- "I'm like, 'Alright, Wendy, at least you're wearing flats and you're holding on to this and there's only 12 more minutes of the show. You can do it, girl."
- Medics determined her electrolytes were low but her heart rate/BP was fine.s
- said she grabbed her head because, "If it's gonna go down, it's going to be as cute as I can make it."
- Says shes also menapousal and "The costume got hot. All the sudden right before passing out, I felt like I was in the middle of a campfire."

Source
