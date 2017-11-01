Julianne Moore Stars in "My Life on the Road"
Julianne Moore To Play Gloria Steinem In June Pictures’ ‘My Life On The Road’ https://t.co/W7b3hLZTzg pic.twitter.com/sH0ePpaY9p— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 1, 2017
Julie Taymor's adaptation of Gloria Steinem's "My Life on the Road" has tapped Julianne Moore to play Steinem. The film will follow how Steinem's travels across the United States shaped her political activism from a timid speaker to the feminist powerhouse Steinem is today.
Source
Also the film describes it as a coming of age so I'm wondering if they'll get someone to play young Steinem. I would so love Evan Rachel Wood for that.