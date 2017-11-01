neutral milk hotel aka coolest album art

Julianne Moore Stars in "My Life on the Road"




Julie Taymor's adaptation of Gloria Steinem's "My Life on the Road" has tapped Julianne Moore to play Steinem. The film will follow how Steinem's travels across the United States shaped her political activism from a timid speaker to the feminist powerhouse Steinem is today.

Source
Tagged: , , ,