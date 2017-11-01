ONTD Roundup

hey ontd



can anyone recommend me some articles to read, a la dirty john, jill & kent easter, or gypsy blancharde? I'm bored at work and have already read the wendi deng vanity fair piece like 3 times out of boredom. Reply

Thread

Link

Ohh what Wendy deng piece 👀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2014/03/wendi-deng-note-tony-blair



she's so awful that I'm honestly kind of impressed she's so awful that I'm honestly kind of impressed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2008/01/suicides200801



her Bling Ring piece is also great ofc, but you prob already read that one lol idk if this is exactly what you're looking for, but this Nancy Jo Sales piece abt a couple of young artists who committed suicide for unknown reasons is super eerie and well-writtenher Bling Ring piece is also great ofc, but you prob already read that one lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2004/06/burrough200406



Not sure if you have read this one, but it was a wild story. The ID channel had a season of Vanity Fair Confidential about some of these events. Not sure if you have read this one, but it was a wild story. The ID channel had a season of Vanity Fair Confidential about some of these events. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, that reminds me I need to finish Dirty John Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I’ve always been a fan of Marie Clare’s “Elon Musk is terrible” http://www.marieclaire.com/sex-love/a5380/millionaire-starter-wife/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m so tired Reply

Thread

Link

Me too. I haven't gotten in good sleep in about two weeks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same here. I've had family staying with me... I love them but I'm SO excited to have my apartment to myself tomorrow. I'm going to go to bed by 8pm. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have to go in for a third time to the eye doctor so she can check on my scratched cornea. 😒😒 Reply

Thread

Link

that sounds fucking painful ;/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was 😭 I honestly wanted to spoon my eyeball out when it was at its most painful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i had a corneal scratch last september. i'm so sorry. it was SO PAINFUL. i have no idea how i got it but it was terrible Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm taking a dance class tonight after work. Apparently every few months I need a reminder of how awkward and out of shape I am. It keeps me humble.



I'll probably get the giggles and get kicked out, but whatever. I'm excited/terrified. Reply

Thread

Link

Hope you have fun! What kind of dance? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks! It's Bollywood-style dance, not at all in my dance wheelhouse. I know I'll have fun and get a good workout, even if I look like a big dork and can't get my breath back by the end of class. :)



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

everything is shitty Reply

Thread

Link

everything is awesome, everything is cool when you're part of a team Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm finally down to one crutch and should be able to walk freely without them by the end of the week! yay! i've been on crutches the majority of this year, so my body is fucking ready.

also, i really can't wait to shave my legs. in fact, i might just have my husband do it for me tonight. that's what he's for, right?



Reply

Thread

Link

it was your hip, right? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Had some nasty ass Victory beer yesterday (Blackboard No. 6), I'm blaming that for me feeling like shit today (and totes not all the candy I ate) Reply

Thread

Link

Victory sells expired beer, my friend used to be a brewer there. I do not drink their shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, gross. I need the new Yards to open ASAP. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do people normally keep their own number in their contacts? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mines automatically saved by my phone i guess? i just tested it and i can text myself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do lol. It took a while for me to remember my number, so I have my own number in my contacts.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do. Otherwise I’d forget it. Lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do, to text myself reminders. It's easier to click on the message folder on the home screen instead of finding the memo app. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My phone automatically created a contact for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the fact that this is being shared at all lmao! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm so nervous for Game 7 tonight!

GO DODGERS! Reply

Thread

Link

Omg, I know!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As an Angeleno, I'm obligated to root for the Dodgers too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we got this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I admittedly switched allegiances halfway thru the world series, but god bless Rich Hill for stepping off to allow for extra booing. I love sweary snarlers anyway, but he’s even better now. I hope Yu has a good game tonight! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did that loser Gurriel convince you to switch? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that was so amazing. hill for prez tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





synthpop / 2017 Reply

Thread

Link

also, today is payday but i'm not sure if we are actually going to get our checks today. last payday we didn't get them until the day after because our company is a fucking mess and broke as fuck. we haven't had direct deposit for over a year. PRAY 4 ME. Reply

Thread

Link



You got: Christmas



You are very family oriented and care deeply about the people you surround yourself with. Like twinkly lights and garland, you are happy to be around. You love giving and pouring your time into the people you care about.



https://www.buzzfeed.com/kelseys103/design-a-house-and-well-tell-you-what-holiday-you-2kyec?origin=filqui&utm_term=.horEm59lj#.jrmnENZzq : ChristmasYou are very family oriented and care deeply about the people you surround yourself with. Like twinkly lights and garland, you are happy to be around. You love giving and pouring your time into the people you care about. Reply

Thread

Link

You got: Valentine's Day



You love to love. You are very in tune with your feelings and care deeply about the people around you; friends or not. You make everyone feel the warm fuzzies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Christmas

You are very family oriented and care deeply about the people you surround yourself with. Like twinkly lights and garland, you are happy to be around. You love giving and pouring your time into the people you care about.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Halloween

You are fun but have an edgy side. You enjoy adrenaline rushes and love the spooky things in life.



Yusssss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love your icon. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You got: Christmas



You are very family oriented and care deeply about the people you surround yourself with. Like twinkly lights and garland, you are happy to be around. You love giving and pouring your time into the people you care about.



it's true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got Halloween! My taste is perfect tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Valentine's Day

You love to love. You are very in tune with your feelings and care deeply about the people around you; friends or not. You make everyone feel the warm fuzzies.



Lame Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Valentine's Day



You love to love. You are very in tune with your feelings and care deeply about the people around you; friends or not. You make everyone feel the warm fuzzies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Christmas.

You are very family oriented and care deeply about the people you surround yourself with. Like twinkly lights and garland, you are happy to be around. You love giving and pouring your time into the people you care about.



LMFAO their reasoning is literally the opposite of me. I pick myself over everything. I picked my images because they were cute and comfortable. I want them for ME. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



You love to love. You are very in tune with your feelings and care deeply about the people around you; friends or not. You make everyone feel the warm fuzzies.





You got: Valentine's DayYou love to love. You are very in tune with your feelings and care deeply about the people around you; friends or not. You make everyone feel the warm fuzzies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Christmas

You are very family oriented and care deeply about the people you surround yourself with. Like twinkly lights and garland, you are happy to be around. You love giving and pouring your time into the people you care about.



YESSSSSSSSS BITCHHH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Christmas too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mmmkay lol



You got: Halloween

You are fun but have an edgy side. You enjoy adrenaline rushes and love the spooky things in life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

xmas here too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Valentine's Day

You love to love. You are very in tune with your feelings and care deeply about the people around you; friends or not. You make everyone feel the warm fuzzies.



i love the living room choice i picked. so cozy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You got: Halloween

You are fun but have an edgy side. You enjoy adrenaline rushes and love the spooky things in life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hi ONTD! Hope everyone had a fun Halloween.



I just started reading Final Girls last night and I'm hooked. I hope I don't hate the ending like I have heard I might.



Husband and I got our first IUI done Saturday and I'm hoping so much that it worked because then we'd get to tell our families in person since we're seeing them this month. It's so hard not to get my hopes up. :[ Reply

Thread

Link

fingers and toes crossed for you bb <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you. ♥ If I had to skip booze over Halloween weekend for nothing I'm going to be so annoyed lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just got stuck in an elevator at work with about 20 middle schoolers here for a field trip. We have a lot of floors and NONE of them could remember which floor to meet their chaperones, so I had to ride with them while they stopped at every floor, wandered out, get back in and try the next floor. They had crammed in so tight that I was pressed between two girls and I was seriously ready to start shoving. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh No. I would’ve taken the stairs. (Just kidding I’m lazy) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link