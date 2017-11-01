ONTD Roundup
For Tuesday, October 31, 2017:
- Josh Groban flees potential terrorist attack in NYC today
- Azealia Banks reveals horrifying details of Russell Crowe incident in new interview
- House of Cards production suspended "indefinitely"
- Instagram model tattoos winged Anubis on her Sphynx cat
- Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles of CW's 'Supernatural' are in hot water over a Bill Cosby rape joke
- Model Ali Michael jokes about 14 years old "Stranger Things" actor, gets dragged by the internet
- Ryan Phillippe (45) leaves Demi Lovato (25)'s house at 5am
- Wendy Williams passes out on live television
- How Supermodel Natalia Vodianova Combats Jet-Lagged Skin
- Harry Styles Refuses To Hold Up Black Lives Matter Flag At Concert
- ONTD Original: 10 Creepy Horror Movie Houses
can anyone recommend me some articles to read, a la dirty john, jill & kent easter, or gypsy blancharde? I'm bored at work and have already read the wendi deng vanity fair piece like 3 times out of boredom.
she's so awful that I'm honestly kind of impressed
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2008/01/suicides200801
her Bling Ring piece is also great ofc, but you prob already read that one lol
Not sure if you have read this one, but it was a wild story. The ID channel had a season of Vanity Fair Confidential about some of these events.
I'll probably get the giggles and get kicked out, but whatever. I'm excited/terrified.
also, i really can't wait to shave my legs. in fact, i might just have my husband do it for me tonight. that's what he's for, right?
GO DODGERS!
Song of the Day: The Sound of Arrows - Stay Free
synthpop / 2017
Design A House And We'll Tell You Which Holiday You Are
You got: Christmas
You are very family oriented and care deeply about the people you surround yourself with. Like twinkly lights and garland, you are happy to be around. You love giving and pouring your time into the people you care about.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/kelseys103/design-a-house-and-well-tell-you-what-holiday-you-2kyec?origin=filqui&utm_term=.horEm59lj#.jrmnENZzq
You love to love. You are very in tune with your feelings and care deeply about the people around you; friends or not. You make everyone feel the warm fuzzies.
You are fun but have an edgy side. You enjoy adrenaline rushes and love the spooky things in life.
Yusssss
it's true
Lame
LMFAO their reasoning is literally the opposite of me. I pick myself over everything. I picked my images because they were cute and comfortable. I want them for ME.
YESSSSSSSSS BITCHHH
You got: Halloween
i love the living room choice i picked. so cozy
I just started reading Final Girls last night and I'm hooked. I hope I don't hate the ending like I have heard I might.
Husband and I got our first IUI done Saturday and I'm hoping so much that it worked because then we'd get to tell our families in person since we're seeing them this month. It's so hard not to get my hopes up. :[