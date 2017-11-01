Bebe Zahara Benet New Single Teaser
- Winner of Rupaul's Drag Race season 1 (the lost season), has a new single debuting called "Starting a Fire"
- The elegant Cameroonian beauty is the rumored 10th queen yet to be revealed for the Allstars 3 cast
-Mark your calendars for November 3rd!
Favorite Drag Race superstar songs?
Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/BawfhHsDOf5/
I really like this one
I want them to cut it OUT with the ending challenge though. I almost threw up watching them get pierced.
Have you heard about Monikkie Shame? I didnt know her before but while watching the premiere somebody said she was racist and linked to a video made by Soju,a queen based in Chicago.
As somebody who watched season 1 when it was first airing on tv,Bebe and most of the queens season 1 are nothing to fuck with. It's kinda sucky that a lot of people didnt watch season 1 until the repeat. But I understand most of the fans were like 5 when it aired.
you can't legally get it anywhere (or s4 untucked for some reason)