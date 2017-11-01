Bebe Zahara Benet New Single Teaser



- Winner of Rupaul's Drag Race season 1 (the lost season), has a new single debuting called "Starting a Fire"

- The elegant Cameroonian beauty is the rumored 10th queen yet to be revealed for the Allstars 3 cast

-Mark your calendars for November 3rd!

Favorite Drag Race superstar songs?

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/BawfhHsDOf5/
