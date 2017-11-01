Bebe Zahara Benet New Single Teaser

Favorite Drag Race superstar songs?



I really like this one



Did anyone watch the season premiere of Dragula? The production values are sooooo much better and the drama is already crazy. Reply

I was living for the drama!

I want them to cut it OUT with the ending challenge though. I almost threw up watching them get pierced. Reply

The first extermination is the worst in season one too so hopefully no more actual human blood. Reply

Have you heard about Monikkie Shame? I didnt know her before but while watching the premiere somebody said she was racist and linked to a video made by Soju,a queen based in Chicago. Reply

I got busy last night, but I'm watching it tonight. Reply

I know you all over again - trixie. Reply

CAMEROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOON! Reply

underated ICON Reply

I love Trixie's album best and I'm not even a country person. But I keep hearing about her being the 10th queen and its so random bc shes a winner??? I'm so confused lol I don't want any spoilers tho. Reply

It's because not a lot of people know who she is because she's from the lost season, so she needs the exposure. Reply

honestly? It's "Bitchy" by Phi Phi O'Hara Reply

I can see Bebe going home like... 3rd, haha. Season 1 was just not up to par. Reply

bitch I will cut your wigs Reply

Right? Talking smack about Miss Benet should be punishable by law Reply

As somebody who watched season 1 when it was first airing on tv,Bebe and most of the queens season 1 are nothing to fuck with. It's kinda sucky that a lot of people didnt watch season 1 until the repeat. But I understand most of the fans were like 5 when it aired. Reply

lol this call out of the young fans. Sometimes I feel like a damn grandma in this fandom. Reply

Same. I'm only 33, but when I see a fetus on Twitter with the handle Adorexietyazamodelriomattelano I want to start yelling "Get off mah lawn!" Reply

it's a shame bc it's not evel like it's that hard to find streams of the older seasons online. the first three seasons were SO good. Reply

bebe and nina were my faves from that season. Reply

Everyone underestimating BeBe is gonna regret their words after AS3. Reply

you'd think they'd have enough money by now to suck it up and pay the destiny's child licensing fees



you can't legally get it anywhere (or s4 untucked for some reason) Reply

i can understand why the teens who worship instagram queens take the S1 queens for granted, they probably never even been to a drag show so of course all they care about is a flawless mug. Reply

Courtney Act - Kaleidoscope and Adore - I Can't Love You tie for favorite original songs. I enjoy Willam's parodies as problematic as he is... Reply

this kween. ♥ Reply

anus and nails by alaska are my fave drag race songs lmao Reply

I have too many fave songs to list them, but pretty much everything by the AAA Girls either together or individually. Reply

Season 1>>>> 9,8,7,5 Reply

