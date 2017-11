this is a goddamn jam Reply

N.E.R.D is back??! also this bumps

SHUT THE FUCK UP!!!!!!!!!!!!!

this knocks, omg rihanna's part

Nah

NERD is back? lol

that was weird



lol omg i figured out why, this is literally an art hoe version of







Edited at 2017-11-01 05:35 pm (UTC)

I like NERD, so I'm surprised they're back. I liked Seeing Sounds during the high school days...

anti matter is still on my workout playlist

So damn repetitive and the production sounds like something from 2001. Keep it.

basically. its crazy how they produce such good music for everyone else but then their own shit is garbage...lapdance was the only exception.

Lapdance continues to be so damn delicious nasty

mte

2001 production is a vibe tho.

Wow I needed this

is this good? im not turning off baby rasta y gringo for nerd in 2017 tbh

Lmfao, it ain't good sis

well...the video girl is hot 👅💦



love rih, but nhf ha rapping. they could've kept this.

Yeah...compared to Nerd's past music this is not good. This is what I expect from a 20 year old trap rapper from South LA, not Pharell. I did like Rihanna's part just would have been better over a different beat. She a better rapper than Cardi b, that's for sure. And is that the Slauson Swap Meet?



Edited at 2017-11-01 05:09 pm (UTC)

i'm guessing she had a great reference track and vocal producer to work with. Cardi's song sound they were made for a dollar.

Ok I'm not the only one who thought that looked like the Slauson swap meet.

