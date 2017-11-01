Lady Gaga is engaged (again)
Exclusive! Lady Gaga and Christian Carino are engaged! https://t.co/YFXUgOEoSg— Us Weekly (@usweekly) November 1, 2017
Lady Gaga (31) and talent agent Christian Carino (48) got engaged during the summer.
Due to her current health state, they are focused on her recovery and don’t have any wedding plans just yet.
She was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney but they called it off in the summer of last year.
source
Didn't she just end her relationship w whatshisname a few months ago? wyd sis
My friend just recently came out the closet, met a guy, got engaged after 5 months. He's 20
This guy is more her level, and I think he's cute too
First - we were together for 8 yrs. He was my first love. And then, after we were engaged, about to send out the wedding invitations, I realized I had fallen out of love. It had been tugging at me for a while but the excitement of getting engaged and then planning the wedding - I thought it was just the next phase. When it came time to make it official prior to saying I Do, I thought - ok now's the time to have this talk. So we split up and went our separate ways. Nothing in particular happened, but he was 8 yrs older than me, so he was already sorted in his head how he wanted his/our future to go. Whereas I changed a lot during that 8 yrs and realized I didn't want the same things.
Second - we were together 4 yrs. Lived together. Hadn't really talked marriage. He had married his hs sweetheart @ 18 because she was pregnant, that had failed. We met when his little girl was ~5 yrs old. We worked for the same company but in different business units. Eventually became engaged. He eventually left for another company / better job in his field. He had to commute Phx to San Diego on occasion. Over time, the commute became more and more frequently that we both realized, hmmm, we're not really living together anymore. We never really had a break up discussion, it just sorta evolved. I began to realize the engagement, while he felt it was authentic, was more a promise commitment sort of thing, not so much that either of us had sat down and said ok about this wedding date and so on. I still had feelings for him but had become resigned that the relationship played itself out and I didn't want to force anything because he was the kinda guy who I probably could've convinced, and he would've stayed together for me, but that's not the right reason. I stayed in touch with his daughter, we all remained on friendly terms.
Third - he dumped me /sad. During that relationship, I also learned I could conceive a child, but not carry a child. Instead of thinking, gee my life sux, I took a promotion overseas and never looked back.
I'm not opposed to a relationship but I figure that's that, I've become accustomed to being single, I don't know if I'll ever get married. Meeting people = hard!
/csb
this place needs more rhoa gifs. more gifs in general.