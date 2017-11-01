Lady Gaga is engaged (again)

sure Reply

Thread

Link

wait what? lmao didn't she just end things with that taylor guy Reply

Thread

Link

I think this guy is her drug buddy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

.....girl what



Didn't she just end her relationship w whatshisname a few months ago? wyd sis Reply

Thread

Link

it’s been a while Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn i need to learn to read. A year ago??? Time really flies wowie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good for ha.



My friend just recently came out the closet, met a guy, got engaged after 5 months. He's 20 Reply

Thread

Link

gay marriage became just as meaningless as straight marriage so fast Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so true lmaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was it ever meant to be anything else? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is his fiance cute? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Jfc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck yo friends BITCH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How olds the guy? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

5 months?! O_O I'm not gay but I've been with my boyfriend for 6 years and we've only seriously discussed marriage a few times. Crazy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

colton haynes? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

K Reply

Thread

Link

That's fast. I hope she's happy and it'll last, felt kinda bad watching her documentary



Edited at 2017-11-01 03:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Not to be rude but he’s a downgrade looks wise. Reply

Thread

Link

Taylor was too good looking for her anyway



This guy is more her level, and I think he's cute too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He’s almost 20 years older than her and he looks even older... in what way is he more her level. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah but she's lady gaga and he was some nobody whose biggest role was a hot uncle from the vampire diaries. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that's a quick rebound. also he's old. Reply

Thread

Link

he's not really old, (maybe for her age) but he looks horrible for his own age. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Congrats to her. I have been engaged 3x in my life, 0 marriage, so good luck with that sis, lol. Reply

Thread

Link

three times?? why did you decide not to get married? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







First - we were together for 8 yrs. He was my first love. And then, after we were engaged, about to send out the wedding invitations, I realized I had fallen out of love. It had been tugging at me for a while but the excitement of getting engaged and then planning the wedding - I thought it was just the next phase. When it came time to make it official prior to saying I Do, I thought - ok now's the time to have this talk. So we split up and went our separate ways. Nothing in particular happened, but he was 8 yrs older than me, so he was already sorted in his head how he wanted his/our future to go. Whereas I changed a lot during that 8 yrs and realized I didn't want the same things.



Second - we were together 4 yrs. Lived together. Hadn't really talked marriage. He had married his hs sweetheart @ 18 because she was pregnant, that had failed. We met when his little girl was ~5 yrs old. We worked for the same company but in different business units. Eventually became engaged. He eventually left for another company / better job in his field. He had to commute Phx to San Diego on occasion. Over time, the commute became more and more frequently that we both realized, hmmm, we're not really living together anymore. We never really had a break up discussion, it just sorta evolved. I began to realize the engagement, while he felt it was authentic, was more a promise commitment sort of thing, not so much that either of us had sat down and said ok about this wedding date and so on. I still had feelings for him but had become resigned that the relationship played itself out and I didn't want to force anything because he was the kinda guy who I probably could've convinced, and he would've stayed together for me, but that's not the right reason. I stayed in touch with his daughter, we all remained on friendly terms.



Third - he dumped me /sad. During that relationship, I also learned I could conceive a child, but not carry a child. Instead of thinking, gee my life sux, I took a promotion overseas and never looked back.



I'm not opposed to a relationship but I figure that's that, I've become accustomed to being single, I don't know if I'll ever get married. Meeting people = hard!





/csb I always thought I'd be married, with kids, by now #foreveralone First - we were together for 8 yrs. He was my first love. And then, after we were engaged, about to send out the wedding invitations, I realized I had fallen out of love. It had been tugging at me for a while but the excitement of getting engaged and then planning the wedding - I thought it was just the next phase. When it came time to make it official prior to saying I Do, I thought - ok now's the time to have this talk. So we split up and went our separate ways. Nothing in particular happened, but he was 8 yrs older than me, so he was already sorted in his head how he wanted his/our future to go. Whereas I changed a lot during that 8 yrs and realized I didn't want the same things.Second - we were together 4 yrs. Lived together. Hadn't really talked marriage. He had married his hs sweetheart @ 18 because she was pregnant, that had failed. We met when his little girl was ~5 yrs old. We worked for the same company but in different business units. Eventually became engaged. He eventually left for another company / better job in his field. He had to commute Phx to San Diego on occasion. Over time, the commute became more and more frequently that we both realized, hmmm, we're not really living together anymore. We never really had a break up discussion, it just sorta evolved. I began to realize the engagement, while he felt it was authentic, was more a promise commitment sort of thing, not so much that either of us had sat down and said ok about this wedding date and so on. I still had feelings for him but had become resigned that the relationship played itself out and I didn't want to force anything because he was the kinda guy who I probably could've convinced, and he would've stayed together for me, but that's not the right reason. I stayed in touch with his daughter, we all remained on friendly terms.Third - he dumped me /sad. During that relationship, I also learned I could conceive a child, but not carry a child. Instead of thinking, gee my life sux, I took a promotion overseas and never looked back.I'm not opposed to a relationship but I figure that's that, I've become accustomed to being single, I don't know if I'll ever get married. Meeting people = hard!/csb Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ps I put lj cut to spare others lol but for some reason the lj cut code doesn't work for me in comments (?) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you def dodged a bullet. i wish i hadn't gotten married Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn 3 times?? why?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ok Reply

Thread

Link









congrats queen Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link