A final Halloween costumes roundup post

smg's dress isn't as shapeless and disgusting as the original

5/10 for effort Reply

robin is hot!! Reply

For some reason Karla Welch's (stylist to all my favs) costume as a hypebeast is cracking me tf up. I was just ranting to my gf the other day how current street style is looking like a Trailer Parker Boys character. And I hate the ugly ass Balenciaga sneakers. Reply

LMAOOO Reply

Oh God, I'm exhausted. That was way too many days celebrating Halloween and so many people too. At least the next few holidays won't last this long.



I love that Birdie went as Busy again and seeing them side by side is A+.



Angela Kinsey and her husband are adorable, and Cobie looks pretty awesome as a prince.



Damn at Jenna and Channing.



Dying at Marla Sokoloff's husband - I want to know what's going on there. And LOL, also love Breckin Meyers.



Brett Dalton and his family continue to rock the matching costumes, although I wish he hadn't needed to clarify his. Still funny, though!



Dying again at the look on David Arquette's son's face. And aw at baby Donald Duck. Reply

We need more days to celebrate Halloween. Like a whole month. If only there was a word for it... 🤔🤔 Reply

here in New England we've had to delay trick-or-treat cause of the storm that came thru. which I take to mean more Halloween. Reply

#WitnessTourOnStubHub Wow Gaga supporting an abuser. BAN HER! Reply

"who are you? what happened to the sweet little girl on the monster ball DVD?" - Plato

Reply

Gaga supporting rapists, abusers and more - she must be stopped! Reply

I LOVE GaGa's, she looks on point. Heigl's nesting dolls costume idea is soooo adorable and original. Reply

it is a cute costume but i can't help but feel like kids get roped in to family costumes like that when they maaaaaybe wanted to be something else Reply

yeah, my daughter has had strong (and sometimes terrible) opinions about what to wear on Halloween since she was about 3. Reply

OP, you took the other post’s critique contstructively and didn’t post complete nobodies this time. Still, points deducted for posting Cootie Smash’s haggard Canadian ass. Reply

cobie's costume looks kind of...cheap Reply

Edited at 2017-11-01 03:36 pm (UTC)

This is hot.



I support this. Reply

it's stupid how much i love gigi Reply

Ohhh okay I actually like this lmao. Didn't expect that coming from them tbh 🤣 Reply

She looks great and I like that she went with Black Cat and not Mary Jane. Reply

Birdie and Cricket? those names... Reply

I was waiting for this. Lol. Reply

My Cricket doll from the 80's would like a word with you, sis. Reply

Fuck! I wanted to name my child Cricket for ever! Reply

Angela Kinsey's husband is hot. Reply

Yes was, Gaya, you look so good! Reply

does anything ever look good on her? her body shape is so unfortunate. Reply

I’m so pissed gaga fucked up her ig layout. She posts sets of 3s but now she posted 7 pics and fucked up the whole thing. Ugh



Okay never mind she’s fixing it. oop



#gayboyproblems



Edited at 2017-11-01 05:31 pm (UTC) Okay never mind she's fixing it. oop

I'm just learning that people are super pissed about Kim K's Aaliyah costume, which I don't understand? I went into a story about it expecting her to have used blackface and she didn't so I'm confused. Reply

girl cause people still put aaliyah on such a false pedestal Reply

