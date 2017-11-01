November 1st, 2017, 03:16 pm taylor_swift Taylor Swift shares the making of "Gorgeous" Source: x Are you obsessed with your current bf, ontd? Tagged: taylor swift Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 219219 comments Add comment
i haven't seen him in a couple months"
wig
i wish she'd kept that line in
Edited at 2017-11-01 04:47 pm (UTC)
tbh it's pretty interesting watching her try different chords and put it all together. it sounds like she had some better ideas the beginning lol. but the part where she sings, '...got drunk and made fun of the way you talk. 'cause you're cool, yeah yeah'.
to be fair she has said that when she's writing she'll sing nonsense lyrics in parts where she has the melody but isn't sure what the words will be. so that could be it, but it just sounded so dumb when she sang it that it's kinda funny. also the final lyrics weren't much better anyway.
Edited at 2017-11-01 03:59 pm (UTC)
do better Tswift.
Didn't she wear the black dress/top and hat somewhere? Coachella?
Edited at 2017-11-01 03:54 pm (UTC)
:/
I can’t with ha
Edited at 2017-11-01 04:21 pm (UTC)
I love BTS things, but this is A LOT to handle for such a crappy boring song haha