so I guess this means it really is written about joe? I really thought it was about tom and she just changed it up a bit lol Reply

I still call bs Reply

well based on this the original lyrics when she was writing it were “I got a boyfriend he’s older than us” so she didn’t change it after the fact Reply

I'm now wondering if it's true that she met joe before the tom thing and used tom to make him jealous? Reply

maybe she wants us all to be confused. Reply

"i got a boyfriend he's older than us

i haven't seen him in a couple months"



wig Reply

same



i wish she'd kept that line in Reply

she should have kept that line and the one that said “I go through phases when it comes to love, I’m nothing that you want” Reply

I actually really like that line, it's sad that it had to leave! (Maybe I'm just identifying with it too much to see it's better of gone but idk) Reply

same Reply

Agreed, so much Reply

Honestly the original lyrics are better, more personal. What does "wig" mean? Reply

Didn't she and Tom break up because he was filming in Australia and they weren't seeing each other too much? Maybe they hadn't seen each other in awhile when she met Joe. Reply

and the "my reputation proceeds both of us" is much more clever than, "you're so cool i hate you so much" like...she def dumbed it down. Reply

So does this mean Tay Tay is admitting her relationships are all about PR? If so - YAAAAASSSS, EMBRACE IT, GIVE US BLANK SPACE 2.0!



Edited at 2017-11-01 04:47 pm (UTC) Reply

I liked that line way better than what she used. Reply

There is no way this song is about Joe. I can believe it’s about Tom because there’s a lot of women out there that for some reason think he and Benidict Cumberwhatthefuck are attractive. Reply

don't tell the secret sessions people that or they'll come for you! Reply

Haha I hope they do Reply

Parent

I feel like Tom was her rebound and she just used him because she was pissed at Calvin Harris for whatever reason. I don't think she was ever as into Tom as he was into her. It sounded like he really pursued something with her after they met. Reply

judging by her hair length it looks like she started writing this more in the summer non?



tbh it's pretty interesting watching her try different chords and put it all together. it sounds like she had some better ideas the beginning lol. but the part where she sings, '...got drunk and made fun of the way you talk. 'cause you're cool, yeah yeah'. Reply

Those r the lyrics? Isn’t she 30 years old? Reply

well she changed it later lol.



to be fair she has said that when she's writing she'll sing nonsense lyrics in parts where she has the melody but isn't sure what the words will be. so that could be it, but it just sounded so dumb when she sang it that it's kinda funny. also the final lyrics weren't much better anyway. Reply

no, it's just filler while she's working out the melody. the real lyrics aren't much better tho. Reply

I think her hair was longer than this when she was in that music video with Zayn. This must have been filmed before she made that video. Reply

I love watching this process Reply

Edited at 2017-11-01 03:59 pm (UTC) i love watching your icon, tbh. Get in my mouth. Reply

I still cant believe she actually released this awful song. levels on Mean bad (I fucking hate Mean and those pathetic lyrics).



do better Tswift. Reply

plus, all this shit about Joe Alwyn. HIM? Reply

at least mean has a banjo (tragically underused instrument lol). this song has no redeeming quality at all. Reply

Um Taytay this is the hair you had dating Tom lol. Sad she had to change it for Joe.



Didn't she wear the black dress/top and hat somewhere? Coachella?



Edited at 2017-11-01 03:54 pm (UTC) Reply

https://fotpforums.com/topic/137626-taylor-swift-with-aaron-lewis-in-nashville/ found it with search term taylor swift black hat singlet top Reply

I could never write a song. My brother is a musician and said it's actually quite easy but the idea of coming up with new melodies seems impossible to me. Reply

yeah people underestimate it, it's really a talent to come up with melodies, never mind catchy ones. Reply

out of all the fucking songs she's ever done THIS is the one that gets a 10 minute long making of video???????????

:/ Reply

did you see the video of mer on her insta story? Reply

yesssss my beautiful bb trying to murder <3 Reply

that was so fucking cuuute Reply

Parent

on nov 13th they’re releasing videos like this for more songs. idk whether or not it will be the whole album but the preview showed lwymmd and ready for it Reply

MTEEE give me making of the last time!!! or enchanted!!!! Reply

mte. like State of Grace? Holy Ground??? Reply

She wrote cold as you at 15 but is serving us struggle lyrics at nearly 30 🤔



I can’t with ha Reply

lmao Reply

I was so obsessed with cold as you in middle school Reply

like benjamin button songwriting Reply

I know it's hurting me Reply

I'm still waiting for her to release better music. Reply

She better have at least one last kiss/all too well type of song on the album Reply

last kiss fucks me up, seriously. how have we gotten to this point. Reply

What point is there doing a making of video if the song is so awful and juvenile? Also her hair appears to be the hair she had while dating Tom no? I wouldn't be surprised if that was a pr relationship to try and deflect from the snapchat scandal tbh Reply

This is really interesting. The whole video should've been about her writing process. She looked cute in this video. Has she done this before with her other songs? Reply

she had ~voice memos~ on the 1989 deluxe that showcased the raw versions of a few songs Reply

I like the song better when she sings it with the guitar. I wish she'd go back to her old style instead of the new manufactured pop music. Reply

I know, when I heard this version with the guitar I was like, I could totally see her singing an acoustic, slower version of this song and I could get into that. But of this era though, I like Gorgeous the best but I high key hope there is a stripped version that will be released/leaked.



Edited at 2017-11-01 04:21 pm (UTC) Reply

ia it sounds better acoustic Reply

she is so much more entertaining when she isn't trying to put on a show / cause a scene.



I love BTS things, but this is A LOT to handle for such a crappy boring song haha Reply

i'm obviously saying this as a stan but she does seem like she'd be a fun person to hang around with based on bts stuff Reply

