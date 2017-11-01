November 1st, 2017, 10:59 am buzzybhn I, Tonya Trailer SOURCE Tagged: actor / actress, film, film - comedy, film - drama, film trailer / stills, margot robbie Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 8888 comments Add comment
i'll still see it tho
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/i_tonya
hope allison janney gets an oscar
Ugh, I am interested because it seems like it will be entertaining but most of the reviews said it sucks.
As for Margot, I thought she was great. I knew her accent didn’t sound quite right, but I also don’t remember the way Tonya speaks so I forgot about it after a while.
Sorry for the novel, but basically, if you’re interested I’d say go ahead and see it and judge for yourself rather than write it off prematurely.
the real LaVona "Sandy" Golden now
http://www.insideedition.com/media/videos/tonya-hardings-mom-estranged-relationship-her-daughter-she-hates-me-37704
