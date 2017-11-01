Well that's very interesting. Reply

this trailer felt really sloppy? like film school shit

i'll still see it tho

i think it was supposed to look like old school camera

yeah, it reminded me of kooky 90s films/tv

I still have no interest in this but from the trailer and the fact that neon has had this at nearly every small town festival this fall I think Margot could happen and Janney certainly will.

I'm so much more into this than I thought I'd be.

mte

same

saame

Same

dang, this looks better than i expected based on reviews and the whole distribution mess.

https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/i_tonya reviews were good though?

i remember reviews saying it wasn't living up to the hype

i don't care i'm excited for this



hope allison janney gets an oscar

I've been an Allison Janney fan since her scene-stealing days as an extra turned damn-near supporting character on Guiding Light. To see her start from there on TV to getting Emmys and acclaim galore to being the front-runner for Best Supporting Actress for the Oscar is AMAZING!

I'll watch when it comes out on Netflix or hbo ... white rrash films skeeve me out

If this does well, can we please have someone write the Alexei Yagudin story? Because that would fucking RULE.

Her mother and husband abused her -- hilarious!

yeah, that's clearly the point of the movie.

lmao right?



lmao right?

Edited at 2017-11-01 08:15 pm (UTC)

I know this will be trash but I'm also trash so I'll flock to it.

She wasn't a good fit for this role, her voice is very distracting and you can hear her Australian accent come out in certain parts. Amy Adams really would've been perfect. This makes it look like a comedy and seems exploitative. Don't they make light of the abuse Tonya went through with her mom and boyfriend? The trailer seems like you're supposed to laugh at it or some shit.



Ugh, I am interested because it seems like it will be entertaining but most of the reviews said it sucks.

I think it's supposed to be a dark comedy

ia..Margot was not a good casting choice. and the tone of the film feels wrong

Yeah, I don't know how this movie gets made and they don't get Amy Adams for the role. Oh well.



Edited at 2017-11-01 05:01 pm (UTC) Reply

yeah it makes abuse seem ~quirky

I mean, it's my subjective opinion, but I didn't feel like the scenes of abuse were funny at all. It was more the hijinks around the plot and how stupid everyone is that was funny to me.

this just seems like a standard dark comedy to me.

just because it's shown as a comedy doesn't mean it's actually funny. there are tons of cases where art has used humor to get people to think, just because it deals with abuse doesn't mean it has to be super depressing, humor is a great tool when used well.

I saw this a couple weeks ago, and I thought the balance between comedy and drama was actually well done. The abuse isn’t funny and not meant to be seen as funny — the humor comes from the absurdity of the the people involved and how ridiculous the Kerrigan incident was. LaVona is funny in how awful she is, but the way she treats Tonya isn’t meant to be funny. Same with Jeff. Obviously, some people might feel differently, but it seemed clear to me that the film empathaizes with Tonya.



As for Margot, I thought she was great. I knew her accent didn’t sound quite right, but I also don’t remember the way Tonya speaks so I forgot about it after a while.



Sorry for the novel, but basically, if you're interested I'd say go ahead and see it and judge for yourself rather than write it off prematurely.

most of the reviews where? it's consistently been a darling at every festival it's been on and the reviewers agree that it doesn't treat the abuse lightly https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/i_tonya

can't wait

Someone should make a Drop Dead Gorgeous type movie involving figure skaters tbh

My boyfriend used to watch those "World's Dumbest" clip shows on TruTV and Tonya was a commentator and that's how he found out about her lol

http://www.insideedition.com/media/videos/tonya-hardings-mom-estranged-relationship-her-daughter-she-hates-me-37704 she came out of the woodwork to say she's not impressed by Allison Janney

not impressed by Allison Janney? Sacrilege.

