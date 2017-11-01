Kevin Spacey facing sexual harassment allegations from 3 new accusers
-Barman Daniel Beal said that Kevin flashed his penis in a park and asked him if it was big
-Rob Cavazos wrote on facebook: “I myself had a couple of nasty encounters with Spacey that were on the verge of being called harassment. In fact, if I had been a woman, I probably wouldn’t have hesitated to identify him as such, but I guess the lack of a more specifically direct or aggressive action led me to justify the incident as ‘one of those things.’ There are many of us who have a ‘Kevin Spacey story.’ “
-The third man is an unnamed U.K journalist who Kevin propositioned in a toilet
-Also there was a man, who used an alias John that said Kevin harrassed him when he was 16: 'He was sobbing from his bed, which I knew enough that was likely to get me to respond, which I didn't. I just tried to make it through the evening.
'In the morning I woke up and his head was on my stomach and his arms were wrapped around my torso very affectionately.
'He certainly wasn't aggressive, but it was something I was not comfortable with as a heterosexual male - but not something I was going to jump out of a window over.source
'His head was on my abdomen and he was in his underwear. I was fully clothed. I supposed it was some sort of New York theatre actor "good morning" but it also made me very uncomfortable.
This bitch. That is just so damn sleazy.
i can't wait for him to get his head smashed against a wall in prison.
WHAT....the fuck
the posts on the front page though. jfc. I hope all the people coming forward have support through this difficult time and I hope they feel a sense of relief at being able to share what happened to them. and I hope all these predators burn in hell.
