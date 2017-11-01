Kevin Spacey facing sexual harassment allegations from 3 new accusers. https://t.co/Y6YHP8w0Wf pic.twitter.com/SqduhhqmOf — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) November 1, 2017

'In the morning I woke up and his head was on my stomach and his arms were wrapped around my torso very affectionately.



'His head was on my abdomen and he was in his underwear. I was fully clothed. I supposed it was some sort of New York theatre actor "good morning" but it also made me very uncomfortable. 'He certainly wasn't aggressive, but it was something I was not comfortable with as a heterosexual male - but not something I was going to jump out of a window over.

-Barman Daniel Beal said that Kevin flashed his penis in a park and asked him if it was big-Rob Cavazos wrote on facebook: “I myself had a couple of nasty encounters with Spacey that were on the verge of being called harassment. In fact, if I had been a woman, I probably wouldn’t have hesitated to identify him as such, but I guess the lack of a more specifically direct or aggressive action led me to justify the incident as ‘one of those things.’ There are many of us who have a ‘Kevin Spacey story.’ “-The third man is an unnamed U.K journalist who Kevin propositioned in a toilet-Also there was a man, who used an alias John that said Kevin harrassed him when he was 16: 'He was sobbing from his bed, which I knew enough that was likely to get me to respond, which I didn't. I just tried to make it through the evening.