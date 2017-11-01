Dustin Hoffman accused of sexual harassment against 17-year-old



Dustin Hoffman has been accused of sexual harassment against a 17-year-old intern in 1985.

Writer Anna Graham Hunter says that the actor groped her on the set of TV movie Death of a Salesman and spoke inappropriately about sex with her.

Hoffman has responded to the article with an apology: “I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.”



