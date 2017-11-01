Dustin Hoffman accused of sexual harassment against 17-year-old

This is the first one to genuinely bum me out :/



That said, I'm not 100% shocked. The shot in The Graduate of Ben copping a feel from Mrs. Robinson was adlibbed on the spot.



Edited at 2017-11-01 03:22 pm (UTC)

lol the utmost respect for women? everyone already knew he slapped meryl streep across the face like even b4 this story outed him as a sexual predator this scumbag was never the height of class



murder him

for every 1 story we hear, there's 50 going untold - these guys r chronic and compulsive predators who should be thrown into the fucking sewer Reply

The stories of how he treated Streep while filming Kramer vs Kramer are so infuriating Reply

he's a fucking ghoul Reply

He slapped Susan George on the set of Straw Dogs, too. (4:58 into the video): https://youtu.be/YUulLmipTOQ Reply

I had no idea he did that to Meryl, jfc. Reply

I know, that "apology" was completely bullshit. Next Sean Penn will say his abusive behavior was not a reflection of who he is either. Reply

I literally had no idea he did this Reply

Really awful and such a huge letdown. I really hope he learned from his bullshit Reply

So many bullshit word salad PR nonsense statements



Edited at 2017-11-01 03:22 pm (UTC)

Jesus christ, these last three posts all on top of each other. Burn it down and salt the earth. Reply

This one makes me genuinely sad, but I can't even be surprised by these any more, no matter who it is. Reply

Yeah, I feel like my faves are next or something. Reply

I pretty much feel like this every single day. This is why I don't even have favorites tbh. Reply

same, if something came out about someone like Cillian Murphy I would've been shocked but after this week, no Reply

this is me Reply

same :( it's exhausting. Reply

I'm afraid Joe Biden will be next Reply

womp, womp. i tried to post this also. there is a detailed diary of the harassment she received on THR. TW for sure Reply

no one's fave are safe. here for this public take down. FINISH THEM ALL. Reply

Chris Hemsworth would never! Reply

SIS DON’T NAME NAMES, YOU’LL JINX IT Reply

If something came out against, like, Obama I would DIE. Reply

Thankfully I have no faves lol

I just like the gossip dgaf about celebs Reply

since hearing about neil degrasse tyson i'm numb to it all Reply

Parent

OMFG Reply

“I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.”



Since when "whoops, i probably did it, can't remember, lol" became a goddamn acceptable apology? Reply

Ugh, never will be for me. Just makes me believe they make it a habit and can't remember specific incidents because it's "normal" behavior for them. Reply

the only half decent thing about these bullshit apologies is that they're not outright denials, so when the fair and balanced "wait until we have all the facts" crowd turns up, people can just point to these statements. even the accused can't confidently deny their own guilt. Reply

lol they really don't give a shit. it's kinda amazing that all these apologies sound like this though. Reply

These men are all garbage, but I've been wondering this week- with so many accusations, some of them decades old- what DOES a genuine apology look like? Can an apology really even cut it? With SO MANY people being outed like a deluge, where the fuck do we go from here? Reply

They don't even bother to deny it. They just pretend that they don't remember it. I hate them so much. Reply

Problem is some ppl are finding it acceptable. Coz it was soooo long agoooo~ Reply

Talk is cheap Reply

i shouldn't be surprised but i'm sad. oh well, men truly are shit. 2017 better be taking all these scumbags down. Reply

I saw his name trending on Twitter, thought he had died. Reply

