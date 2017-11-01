Dustin Hoffman accused of sexual harassment against 17-year-old
"He was openly flirtatious, he grabbed my ass, he talked about sex to me and in front of me" https://t.co/Qt9x5BjX9g— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 1, 2017
Dustin Hoffman has been accused of sexual harassment against a 17-year-old intern in 1985.
Writer Anna Graham Hunter says that the actor groped her on the set of TV movie Death of a Salesman and spoke inappropriately about sex with her.
Hoffman has responded to the article with an apology: “I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.”
source
That said, I'm not 100% shocked. The shot in The Graduate of Ben copping a feel from Mrs. Robinson was adlibbed on the spot.
Edited at 2017-11-01 03:22 pm (UTC)
murder him
for every 1 story we hear, there's 50 going untold - these guys r chronic and compulsive predators who should be thrown into the fucking sewer
Edited at 2017-11-01 03:22 pm (UTC)
I just like the gossip dgaf about celebs
Since when "whoops, i probably did it, can't remember, lol" became a goddamn acceptable apology?