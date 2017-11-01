Brett Ratner accused of sexual harassment by six women

Just seeing the title I was coming here to mention the story Olivia included in her book when she had to work with this fuck face Reply

Ohh do tell

It's mentioned in the post, but she went to deliver food to his trailer and he answered the door with his dick in one hand while eating shrimp cocktail in the other

expose them all

"My closest friends are James Toback, Roman Polanski, Warren Beatty, Bob Evans — these are the guys who have helped me and given me the best advice." - Brett Ratner, Variety

on how to assault women probably

"Dime con quién andas y te diré quién eres" - "Tell me with whom you walk and I will tell you who you are."

The older I get, the more I learn this is true.

im not surprised. Birds of a feather flock together.

This makes me so uncomfortable.

I know that Roman and James are garbage human beings but are the others trash as well? Did i miss something?

lmao well that's telling

take them all down

Interesting that Natasha tweeted this on Oct 12. The NYT mind wanna check their mentions sometimes.



@nytimes #HarveyWeinsten is not the only major hollywood predator out there, that's for sure, I know first hand — Natasha Henstridge (@nathenstridge) October 13, 2017



Olivia Munn's story is disgusting :(Interesting that Natasha tweeted this on Oct 12. The NYT mind wanna check their mentions sometimes.

wow idk why i'm still surprised by any of this.

HOLY SHIT! It looks like it's actually happening. Women (and men) are coming forward. They are exposing these motherfuckers. H-O-L-Y S-H-I-T!

I know this shouldn't shock me at this point, but this one did. I'm so sad that this happens SO fucking much, but do hope more women and men will feel comfortable coming forward.

it's been so, so many comments now but someone did mention dustin hoffman being a creep a while back.

And I am finally surprised

Finally, end ha!

I'm glad everyone is getting called out now. There are going to be so many especially from this industry because they were untouchable for so long. It was too easy for them to get away with it to not try it.

he's bff with Polanksi, which seems random as hell

i HAVE FUCKING HATED bRETT FOR YEARS. THE DUDE IS A DOUCHE AND HAS BEEN SILENT THIS WHOLE TIME FOR A REASON. HE KNOWS HES GUILTY AS FUCK OF DOING SHIT LIKE THIS.

i can't say i'm surprised but i'm still disgusted

i have hated brett ratner for so long and a lot of it was just how aggressively bad his movies are. i'm happy to see he's being taken down.

He's trash, this totally isn't surprising

End this motherfucker.

It's easier to make a list of directors and producers that haven't molested anyone, but I'm not sure that list would even exist.

Edit: and actors too...or just men in general.



Edited at 2017-11-01 02:13 pm (UTC)

sam taylor-johnson tho

Why do we care about what the assistants and employees say? Just bc they didn't see it doesn't mean it didn't happen, or it did and they were desensitized to it so they didn't see it as that?

I would suppose the LA Times included their statements because they aren't Fox News and are trying to present both sides, which is what journalists do.

Considering that "i never saw anything" is actually logically irrelevant, and logically fallacious, to "something happened" but is nevertheless seen as evidence of the credibility of the the incident in question, hopefully that's not what good journalists do.



