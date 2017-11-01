Brett Ratner accused of sexual harassment by six women
*Six women, including actresses Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn, have come forward to the LA Times to say they were sexually harassed by director Brett Ratner.
*Henstridge says Ratner forced her to perform oral sex on him in NYC in the early 90's when she was a 19 year old model.
*Munn says she brought food to his trailer in 2004 during the filming of "After The Sunset." Ratner appeared from his trailer wearing no pants and masturbating furiously. He also claimed to have slept with her in 2011, a claim which he later retracted.
*The LA Times story also has statements from several assistants and employees who say they never witnessed any misconduct.
I know that Roman and James are garbage human beings but are the others trash as well? Did i miss something?
Interesting that Natasha tweeted this on Oct 12. The NYT mind wanna check their mentions sometimes.
Edit: and actors too...or just men in general.
Edited at 2017-11-01 02:13 pm (UTC)
