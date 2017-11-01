Kevin Spacey's father was a Nazi child rapist

wtf. Well that's absolutely horrible for this brother



....and if this is orchestrated by Kevin's PR to deflect from him abusing underage boys then that's really beyond

i mean, i don't even doubt the story is true, but the timing is 100% PR.

oh, yeah I'm not doubting the veracity of the story at all. It's just really sick he's willing to release this now to cover up his own abuse.

Mte

Not really, this story has been around for decades. The Daily Mail pulled it back up and interviewed his brother the other day. So it is opportunistic, not necessarily on his part.



Edited at 2017-11-01 02:21 pm (UTC)

His brother has said this before and spacey denied it.

His brother lives in my hometown so this is has been blowing up all over our local news but....the original interview his brother did is from 2004.

If it were a US or even UK media source, I'd consider that. But this source is so random, plus I'm thinking the opposite. He changed his name to avoid connection to his father. He wouldn't want the connection to be made now, lest people think he's like him.

I swear I read this before all of this came out... I think I read it here.

so... can i go ahead and say what everyone's thinking that, undeniably horrible family background aside, this is a blatant PR attempt at sympathy and damage control?



Edited at 2017-11-01 01:52 pm (UTC)

this story has been out there for yeeeeears idk if its his PR team or if the media are bringing this up bc of spacey's allegations. the cycle of abuse is horrid but either way using it to deflect is appalling.

mte

being sexually abused as a child has a very significant impact on your relationship with sex and I think if its true both him and his brother need to see a therapist. I wish I would have seen one earlier-

Obvious PR Damage Control.

I didn't make a post for it cause I didn't think we could use Buzzfeed as a source, but another man has come forward saying Spacey harassed him when he was 17: https://www.buzzfeed.com/matthewchampion/a-man-says-he-woke-up-when-he-was-a-teenager-to-find-kevin?utm_term=.qhm51GPbY#.ulRJV1dWX

you can use everything as a source if you use a tweet

This is horrific but it also doesn't negate or explain Kevin's behavior.

That sucks and I'm sorry that happened to them but that doesn't okay Kevin Spacey being a pedo.

Sad but Spacey is still a piece of shit.

the cycle of abuse is horrific but this doesn't excuse him at all. you can be both a victim and an abuser.



Edited at 2017-11-01 02:00 pm (UTC)

this is 2 much 4 me

WTF all over the place, inexcusable and W T F WTF all over the place, inexcusable and W T F

i'm the WTFs at the beginning and end of this comment along with the gif

If this is his PR teams way fo making an excuses its a shitty one.

Christ

Looking at the daily mail interview this is sourced from, this apparently was an interview they did with his estranged brother in 2004. Apparently the father sexually abused both Kevin's older brother and his sister and none of them had children because they didn't want a kid to "inherit the sexual predator gene".



wow thats heartbreaking

oh my god :(((((((((((((

jfc that's horrible

oh wow :(

Jesus :(

honestly this makes the situation even worse for the brother and sister because they actively tried to prevent this from happening again but couldn't stop kevin from going down that path, and now they have to deal with this shit all over again. so fucked up.

damn :\

damn this actually hurt

:'( sickening

it is absolutely heartbreaking to see the after effects of sexual abuse

jfc :(

damn, and kevin ended up growing into one :/

can't imagine what his siblings must be going through right now.

Damn

Holy shit omfg. DaaaamMMN. this is way too much intense

That's awful! Its horrific they had to go through that.

This... is heavy.

God, that's heartbreaking. :( They must be devastated with all this coming out about Kevin...I can't even imagine.

Holy shit. :(

