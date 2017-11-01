Kevin Spacey's father was a Nazi child rapist
* Randall Fowler (62), the older brother of Kevin Spacey, has told of how their late father raped him when they were growing up,
* Fowler also claimed his father -Thomas Geoffrey Fowler- was a member of the American Nazi Party and trimmed his moustache to resemble Adolf Hitler,
* Kevin changed his last name to Spacey, his mother's maiden name, as a means to distance himself from his horrific father.
....and if this is orchestrated by Kevin's PR to deflect from him abusing underage boys then that's really beyond
WTF all over the place, inexcusable and W T F
it is absolutely heartbreaking to see the after effects of sexual abuse