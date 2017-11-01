[Westworld] Hector Escaton

Kevin Spacey's father was a Nazi child rapist







* Randall Fowler (62), the older brother of Kevin Spacey, has told of how their late father raped him when they were growing up,
* Fowler also claimed his father -Thomas Geoffrey Fowler- was a member of the American Nazi Party and trimmed his moustache to resemble Adolf Hitler,
* Kevin changed his last name to Spacey, his mother's maiden name, as a means to distance himself from his horrific father.



source
