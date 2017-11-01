So this is what Patrick Rothfuss has been up to.
As some of you may recall, it was reported about a year ago that Patrick Rothfuss' Kingkiller Chronicle series is being adapted into a feature film and TV show, with none other than Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda serving as producer and composer.
* Variety reports that the TV series will appear on Showtime network.
* The Wrap also reports a few fun facts about the project, like that tweets from Miranda to Rothfuss might have been what got the project started, and that a song in Hamilton may have been inspired by the book.
* John Rogers, creator and producer of “Leverage,” “The Librarians,” and “The Player,” will serve as showrunner.
Goodreads Summary
"Told in Kvothe's own voice, this is the tale of the magically gifted young man who grows to be the most notorious wizard his world has ever seen."
The intimate narrative of his childhood in a troupe of traveling players, his years spent as a near-feral orphan in a crime-ridden city, his daringly brazen yet successful bid to enter a legendary school of magic, and his life as a fugitive after the murder of a king form a gripping coming-of-age story unrivaled in recent literature.
A high-action story written with a poet's hand, The Name of the Wind is a masterpiece that will transport readers into the body and mind of a wizard."
I immediately assumed this was show was going to end up on the CW or some lesser network so Showtime is a nice surprise. But I need that third book before this show catches up y'all.
i'm just at page 200 now.
...let's not even get into the part in the second book where teenage virgin Kvothe amazes a thousand-year-old sex goddess with his sex skills. Written in purple prose too, natch.
himselfKvothe." I need to know how it ends though.
Set in the world of the popular fantasy series by Rothfuss, The Kingkiller Chronicle will follow a pair of wandering performers on their adventures through the unique and startling world of Temerant, immersing audiences in a universe of unexpected heroes, mystical places, and terrifying dark forces.
ffs one of the pulls of this series was that they were written and ready to publish