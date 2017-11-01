So this is what Patrick Rothfuss has been up to.

interesting! i'm just reading/listening to the book at the moment and i'm enjoying it Reply

I read the first book but I never really got into it. Still not sure if I want to read the second or not. Reply

Edited at 2017-11-01 02:12 pm (UTC)

I honestly don't understand why these books get called "masterpieces" or "innovative" or anything like that. They're standard popcorn fantasy with serviceable prose. Do they just like Rothfuss's beard? Reply

THIS. I could not get through the first book with that ridiculous Mary Sue protagonist and the story, which was basically "let me write fanfic about my D&D campaign." Reply

as somebody just reading and enjoying the book for the first time, i totally get what you mean about the mary sue thing, i mean goddamn kvothe would have been raked across the coals if he were female. i'm trying to ignore it but like... i've seen guys on reddit who immediately howl about the ~deconstruction of the hero~ etc. and i guess i'll get to that? idk.



i'm just at page 200 now.



Edited at 2017-11-01 03:43 pm (UTC)

Alas, you will not get to any deconstruction. Kvothe continues to be omg so awesome. It’s pretty annoying. Reply

^This. I have never encountered a Mary Sue this blatant. It's such an obvious self-insert too and reads like it was written by a teenage boy.



...let's not even get into the part in the second book where teenage virgin Kvothe amazes a thousand-year-old sex goddess with his sex skills. Written in purple prose too, natch. Reply

Omg I forgot about the sex fairy! I’m officially triggered. P Reply

I think they’re less than serviceable, actually. The main character is a Mary Sue like very few I’ve read before, and there’s all sorts of weird stuff with gender in the books. Also, they’re kind of slow and boring. Reply

Same! There are so many points in this book that I found eye roll-inducing and it never elevates itself to the meet the praise. I remember thinking "this writer sure loves himself Kvothe." I need to know how it ends though. Reply

Mte! The first one was just a drag. Only the first quarter was somewhat interesting. Like how do you have less cool stuff about a magic school in 400 or whatever pages than JK Rowling had in about 90 in the Philosopher's Stone. And then the protagonist's obsession with quintessential manic pixie girl rme Reply

I really hate that “romance.” It’s so creepy. Reply

The Showtime adaptation isn't of the book series. It's just set in the same world:



Set in the world of the popular fantasy series by Rothfuss, The Kingkiller Chronicle will follow a pair of wandering performers on their adventures through the unique and startling world of Temerant, immersing audiences in a universe of unexpected heroes, mystical places, and terrifying dark forces. Reply

Oh, well, if it rids us of Kvothe's pain and throws some women in .. Reply

That sounds better Reply

Talking about book adaptations, I want a Mistborn TV series, with Toby Stephens as Kelsier Reply

I still haven't finished the second book because it was just so tedious. Loved the first one though. Reply

First book was entertaining, only thing I can remember from the second is his manpain and ex(es?). Reply

this flop just needs to finish this series so I can hate-read it Reply

Yas @ my first post being tepid enough for your attentions LJ.



Edited at 2017-11-01 08:32 pm (UTC)

I'm so used to Marty Stu men in fantasy that I can just go with it in these kind of novels. They're excellent for plane rides. Reply

not interested unless the 3rd book is released



ffs one of the pulls of this series was that they were written and ready to publish Reply

This flop Mary Sue series ugh. I guess it was inevitable, but it's still kind of infuriating. Reply

omg i feel like i'm the only or part of a very small group that doesn't adore this saga! kvothe is such a fucking mary sue, the plot doesn't move at all and the characters are not well developed. i liked it a lot but i dont get the huge love for it, tbh. Reply

