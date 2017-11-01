swamp monster

The Queen of Halloween has done it again - Heidi Klum's costume revealed



- Heidi wins Halloween yet again, dressing up as the werewolf from the Thriller music video

- Her costume not only was very detailed but it also included an ensemble of people dressed as other characters from the video

- She also put on a show performing the song




What are your favorite Halloween costumes, ONTD?
