The Queen of Halloween has done it again - Heidi Klum's costume revealed
.@heidiklum transformed into the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video for #Halloween - see photos! https://t.co/MVtcoBhZnq— JustJared.com (@JustJared) November 1, 2017
- Heidi wins Halloween yet again, dressing up as the werewolf from the Thriller music video
- Her costume not only was very detailed but it also included an ensemble of people dressed as other characters from the video
- She also put on a show performing the song
Heidi Klum is the queen of Halloween. This is not up for debate. pic.twitter.com/X0bQGdNgbd— E-Money 🤑 (@imanimlewis) November 1, 2017
What are your favorite Halloween costumes, ONTD?
I've posted this before, but Ari as viscious!Eevee from last year is my fav
Our town gets super into Halloween and one fam had Thriller playing on a big screen out front. My nephew was so into it, dancing and everything... until the end when MJ turns around with the werewolf eyes. He was out lol
channing tatum and jenna were qt this year
like who is that
As the person above me said. We get candy on other occasions haha And dress up for carnival, depending on where you live.
Suho as Suhorang, the Pyeonchang Olympics mascot
Mark as a roasted sweet potato/The Tinman
Key as Marge
BoA as Mario
My nephew went as Batman and his doggo zuko as robin (cape not pictured sadly) look at these bbs!!!
In regard to celeb costumes did y'all see who Kim went as ? Don't do Selena's gorgeous ass dirty like this sis!!!
Demi did it better
