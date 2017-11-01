The Queen of Halloween has done it again - Heidi Klum's costume revealed

I went out on Saturday and there were so many good ones. Best was this group of friends who were dressed as Imperators, Imortan Joe and the wives Reply

She’s funny Reply

I've posted this before, but Ari as viscious!Eevee from last year is my fav







I LOVE that she always goes all out!

her moonrise kindgom look >>> Reply

she looks like a rabbit from watership down lol but i do love this idea, she's such a nerd. Reply

lol is that mac Reply

yea lol Reply

Lmfaoo omg Reply

she's such a brat but I can't help but like ha Reply

Viscious?? She was slimy, too? 😏 Reply

lmao I swear her love for Halloween is truly the most endearing thing about her Reply

lmao yas! slay! Reply

Dope!



Our town gets super into Halloween and one fam had Thriller playing on a big screen out front. My nephew was so into it, dancing and everything... until the end when MJ turns around with the werewolf eyes. He was out lol



Edited at 2017-11-01 01:55 pm (UTC) Reply

awww your nephew! thriller vid still freaking kids out in 2017 lol Reply

Hah I KNEW he was going to too, but he was so mesmerized by the dance moves I just let it happen. Reply

That's adorable. I wanna live there. Reply

What are your favorite Halloween costumes, ONTD?



channing tatum and jenna were qt this year



Reply

this is fun Reply

i was on her insta the other day and it's a shame how much work done she's had on her face







like who is that

Reply

omg I had to google her to recognize her. she looks like a different person :0 whyyy Reply

Sad. She looks like every other white rich woman Reply

Perfection, but somehow I get the feeling they just bought them pre-made. Even if it looks more polished, it's not as much fun. Reply

Zac Posen posted some awesome videos of Heidi's costume on his instastories. Reply

i only had 4 trick-or-treaters last night it made me sad D: so i brought all of the leftover candy in to work today and now everyone hates me lmao Reply

ya =\ i have so much leftover Reply

Yeah, kids don't go house to house anymore, tbh. I took my nephew to a trunk n treat at a church, which was fine until some lady started preaching to us at the end of the line. Calling us sinners and shit. smh lol Reply

My niece and nephew are lucky. We go to a subdivision in our town and they go all out. They hand out the good candy and chocolates. Reply

I guess "trunk or treat" is taking over now or some shit because I got cleaned out last year and last night my doorbell rang ONCE. Tragic. Reply

gwen paltrow still had a more amazing costume. so simple, yet so so so iconic and effective Reply

jw: do germans celebrate halloween in germany Reply

it's a thing, but not as big as carnival Reply

it's become more popular in recent years but it is more of an excuse to dress up and get drunk. Trick or treat isn't really a thing here. We have children running around with homemade lanterns and singing for candy on the 10th or 11th of November depending on whether you are Catholic or Protestant. Reply

Adults dress up if they go to a party and I heard now it's become popular in a few places to go trick or treating with kids. I was out (in costume) and only about 40% of people out and about partying were dressed up really.



As the person above me said. We get candy on other occasions haha And dress up for carnival, depending on where you live. Reply

my dad said that his home town in italy goes all out for halloween, which is weird because when i lived over there, i felt that it was an american thing as we always trick-or-treated base housing. Reply

the above-mentioned holiday is st martin, and is also a lot of fun, i rly like the reenactments of the st martin story and lantern parades. not so much dressing up tho. Reply

i loved this look Reply

who took that vid inside the party and WHY HASNT ANYONE RELEASED ANY PHOTOS?! i love seeing the sm halloween party but there's barely anything going around this year. Reply

holyshiiiiiit that is so amazing Reply

My nephew went as Batman and his doggo zuko as robin (cape not pictured sadly) look at these bbs!!!





In regard to celeb costumes did y'all see who Kim went as ? Don't do Selena's gorgeous ass dirty like this sis!!!

My fave Selena!!!! pic.twitter.com/DVKSSRxnxy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2017



I worked really hard to decorate my porch on a budget and my mom says we actually had quite a few trick or treaters which is impressive since I live in a ratchet neighborhood where no one really decorates and is shady to walk thru at night. I went with my cousin and nephew to a trick or treat at at town that looked like legit Halloweentown everyone was super into Halloween the houses looked amazing and even the adults were dressed up amazingly I felt sad because I didn't put a costume on because I thought it would be generic suburban town with few trick or treater and boring houses.

My nephew went as Batman and his doggo zuko as robin (cape not pictured sadly) look at these bbs!!!

In regard to celeb costumes did y'all see who Kim went as ? Don't do Selena's gorgeous ass dirty like this sis!!!

My fave Selena!!!! pic.twitter.com/DVKSSRxnxy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2017

Edited at 2017-11-01 02:25 pm (UTC)

god it's so apparent here that her body is fake af



Demi did it better Reply

This is cute. Also did she reduce her butt again? It looks smaller and more flattering. Reply

I think her spinning around in that vid gives the illusion that it's smaller but it's the same diaper butt with skinny thighs lewk she has Reply

Demi did it better Reply

why won't she just do her thighs! her ass looks ridiculous! Reply

and america ferrara did it on superstore

Reply

Imitation is the biggest form of flattery! Selena has more talent dead in her tomb than Kim ever will. Reply

(can't find a pic from behind, but it's not cute) Her Madonna look with that ass isn't any better(can't find a pic from behind, but it's not cute) Reply

omg your nephew and his doggy!!! Reply

