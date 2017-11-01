Scary Story Read-along with Chilling Tales for Dαrk Nights!

The Portraits



There was a hunter in the woods, who, after a long day hunting, was in the middle of an immense forest. It was getting dark, and having lost his bearings, he decided to head in one direction until he was clear of the increasingly oppressive foliage. After what seemed like hours, he came across a cabin in a small clearing. Realizing how dark it had grown, he decided to see if he could stay there for the night. He approached, and found the door ajar. Nobody was inside. The hunter flopped down on the single bed, deciding to explain himself to the owner in the morning.



As he looked around the inside of the cabin, he was surprised to see the walls adorned by several portraits, all painted in incredible detail. Without exception, they appeared to be staring down at him, their features twisted into looks of hatred and malice. Staring back, he grew increasingly uncomfortable. Making a concerted effort to ignore the many hateful faces, he turned to face the wall, and exhausted, he fell into a restless sleep.



The next morning, the hunter awoke—he turned, blinking in unexpected sunlight. Looking up, he discovered that the cabin had no portraits, only windows.



Reply

Thread

Link

this one is my fave story ever!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HALLOWEEN CREEPY PASTAAAAAA, ONTD I EXPECT U TO DELIVER!!!



Edited at 2017-11-01 05:30 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

oh hell no as soon as i saw the korean text i knew what it was Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is your icon from the banshee chapter? Reply

Thread

Link

it is! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why is the a in “dark” different to the other a’s in the title? It’s freaking me out lol. Reply

Thread

Link









Anyway, I used to listen to some of those creepy stories when I went to sleep. They helped "relax" me. I just finished rewatching The Poughkeepsie Tapes and ugh. I don't find that movie scary, but it was unsettling because of all the torture. The part near the end when he picked up that (British?) woman in his car was the best (acted) scene to me.Anyway, I used to listen to some of those creepy stories when I went to sleep. They helped "relax" me. Reply

Thread

Link

relax?! i just finished listening to the scarecrow corpse story and now i'm on edge Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this gif is so scary to me but from what ive read about the plot of poughkeepsie tapes it makes no sense Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





i couldn't find the original but here is the story if anyone wants to read it That gif reminds me of that letsnotmeet story where the some guy broke in this girls house and crawled up the stairs. nope!!i couldn't find the original but here is the story if anyone wants to read it https://www.reddit.com/r/LetsNotMeet/comments/6giua1/whats_your_favorite_lnm_that_turns_out_to_be_fake/djdbdye/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

classique LNM posts were so good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh the gifs from this freaked me out so much when they'd be posted in every creepy post! but i got bored watching the movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm currently working on my first story to submit to r/nosleep. i'm nervous, lol. Reply

Thread

Link





I best be the 13th comment. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

everyone should play Doki Doki Literature Club!!! Reply

Thread

Link

also, fuck, ontd is dead as shit rn Reply

Thread

Link





https://en.m.wikisource.org/wiki/The_Night_Wire The Night Wire: Reply

Thread

Link

i miss the good ol' days of creepypasta tbh. /x/ used to be so fun!



i binge read that reddit series bloodstains or w/e a few yrs ago and they were p good. i was actually creeped out by them (plus they took place in the gta!) Reply

Thread

Link