This is true (Fatal Attraction too, but DL was a better, more nuanced performance).

i can never get over the fact that goop, emma stone and jen law have an oscar and fucking glenn close doesn't. Reply

Thought she had, but then realized that I have her, Sharon Stone, and Meryl Streep mixed up. Reply

she should have sent those clothes to me! because damn it her whole wardrobe for 101 dalmations was too damn good for a silly 90s disney live action comedy. Reply

She's pretty much the only part I remember from the live action 101 Dalmations. Like she was that movie tbh. Reply

It's kinda weird that she had all those costumes in the first place. I did not realize actors keep them... Reply

She must've bought them... cause they're usually studio assets and are assigned barcodes and tracked/filed in a system.



But once in a while, an actor will want to buy their costume and they'll let them do so at a big discount



Yeah, they all have a “vault” aka a storage unit that they keep everything in.



Popstars, too. Reply

they usually don't Reply

why indiana university tho Reply

She's been working with them since 2013 as part of her non profit, Bring Change 2 Mind, and this is apparently part of it. Plus, IU is an awesome school!(I'm an IU fan)



Edited at 2017-11-01 06:04 am (UTC) Reply

That's odd. Usually the studio owns the costumes. Unless she bought them from the studio.





But cool beans!





I wish more museums had their fashion archive on display. :( Reply

Same, I love fashion related exhibitions. Reply

I'd allow Glenn Close to rule my world. Pretty sure she'd be harsh but fair. Reply

I love fashion exhibits! Depending on what else there is, I'd actually take a trip to see this up close.



I remember visiting the Art Institute last year and on display were these huge velvet textiles that went from floor to ceiling. They were so opulent and intricate, it took my breath away.



I'd love to see McQueen's work in person. Reply

i've been really lucky to see some mcqueen pieces irl and they are stunning. i wish the met would just put up the savage beauty exhibition again Reply

