Selena Gomez Wears The Weeknd's Jacket a Day After Split Announced
Selena was carefree biking through her neighborhood today wearing her ex boyfriend's jacket...leaving fans confused.
Abel also doesn't think that her talking to Biebs again is weird at all according to sources.
She's also been spotted hanging with Bieber lately too and he apparently wants to get back together.
Do you wear your new ex's clothes, ONTD?
"He has been texting her nonstop and hangs out with her whenever he can. Selena insisted that they were just friends and that The Weeknd had nothing to worry about, but she can’t deny that she still loves Justin. He had such a big piece of her heart and was such a huge part of her life for so long. She can’t just let him go.”Source
It's a shame bc she was pretty cute and mostly harmless in her Disney days. Nowadays I just either eyeroll at her antics or feel embarrassed for her.
otherwise i'd give it back.
It was a gift, regardless of where/who he got it from. Had he asked for it back, I would have, but it doesn't seem like it's that important of a family heriloom
She has a lot of problems. Pobrecita.