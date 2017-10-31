Selena Gomez Wears The Weeknd's Jacket a Day After Split Announced

She's serving up some KStew realness here. She's still wearing stuff her ex wore in 2010. Reply

she had 2 wear it, it matches the bike

lmao

Lol I still wear some exs' stuff that I purposefully kept because they're nice

i can't imagine seeing this jacket on my boyfriend and not roasting him for the next 6 months, let alone stealing it after we broke up

back in 2009 I warned my boyfriend not to let me hang onto his super old and soft sweatpants... sure enough, we broke up the next year and I still have them and wear them. THEY'RE SO SOFT.

Lol same

Maybe it was her jacket to begin with and he stretched it out

Or they had matching ones

lmao

Who would have ever guessed that Taylor Swift's bff would use her relationships/breakup to further her career.

Is there nothing she won't do for attention? I'm embarrassed I rooted for her years ago.

What made you see the light? My friend keeps trying to convince me she's this amazing person but I'm not having it lol

Whelp, it took some time. Being easily disillusioned by celebs helps, lol. But when she got with Bieber her famewhoring became a bit more obvious. I ignored that because what celeb doesn't date for more fame? But then she started gettin real messy with him. She became more bitchy on social media. He was no prize, but ol girl had no issues using all their drama for her benefit. Even tho I think she did really care bout him. Then her whole immature feud with the Jenners. After that time I believed the gossip she fucked n posed with Ed Sheeran for the attention. Then ditched him after she got all the press she needed. Now I just smh at her schemes like her getting with Abel. She's been actin a fool on social media. I have a feeling she will never truly have love in her life.

It's a shame bc she was pretty cute and mostly harmless in her Disney days. Nowadays I just either eyeroll at her antics or feel embarrassed for her.

My ex bf gave me a pearl necklace that was his grandma's and I h8 him so I never wear it but I kinda want to just rock it and pretend it did not come from him lmao

its from his grandma and granny didnt do nothing to you!

omg give it back! lol D: Well I guess he doesn't care much about it, if he never asked for it back.

I would give back family heirlooms. EVEN IF they never asked for it back.

lol if it was a really horrible ex i'd sell it or give it to a friend or something.

otherwise i'd give it back.

otherwise i'd give it back. Reply

Give it back. It's a family heirloom. Even if he's the worst person in the world, someone else in the family would probably appreciate it.

Exactly, it's not just about the ex. His family may not even be aware that he's handed out these heirlooms.

I say rock it.

It was a gift, regardless of where/who he got it from. Had he asked for it back, I would have, but it doesn't seem like it's that important of a family heriloom Reply

if he was truly a terrible person to you & treated you like shit, i'd keep it and rock it. if it was just a relationship that ran its course, or he fell out of love, etc., i'd give it back.

this thread of advice rn!

Hi Rebecca did you forget that I have a livejournal in heaven? Give me back my pearls you hussy.

lol selenita knows how to get people talking while playing carefree and above it all. taylor taught her well, and selena does it better

Only one of my exes had any fashion sense, but he was taller than I am so I couldn't wear anything of his anyway.

vroom vroom she go

An ex of mine left behind all his shit at my place because he moved abroad so I had lots of clothes, CDs and movies I had to get rid of lol

I would have sold them tbh and made a profit off him

I love stealing peoples' clothes but why that jacket specifically, girl. it looks uncomfortable and unflattering :(

lol it's not that she likes it at all, she just likes that people know it's his, because it's so distinctive. it's not for fashion, it's for attention.

lmao literally

She has a lot of problems. Pobrecita.

Leave her alone, she wants ppl to forget bout her

lmao

