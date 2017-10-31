More On Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant

I hope she set Francia up for life financially because she can afford to do so easily tbh Reply

why should she set francia up? she didn't give her the kidney for money. Reply





bc I would do anything for the person who gave me life. she didn’t *ask* for a reward, but that doesn’t mean she shouldn’t get one for being fucking amazing and going above and beyond what most friends would do. Reply

lmaooo, op, i see u with that question 😂

all this is so nice of francia and her boyfriend. good people are out there Reply

<3 you get me Reply

bless her friend for doing this, and anyone who donates an organ! Reply

mte. bless living donors. and bless those who give the gift of life with their death. it's beautiful and such a comfort. it doesn't mean they'll mourn less, we didn't, but it helps to know I guess someone doesn't have to feel what you do. Reply

i really can't believe some people aren't organ donors. i always said it would be opt-out instead of opt-in and ppl always give me grief about bodily autonomy. after ur dead who care, ransack the place idc Reply

she's a really good friend. Reply

I don’t even like her and this made me cry. I’m glad she’s doing better.



Francia and her boyfriend are amazing people. There truly are still good people in the world. Reply

i had a false positive when i donated blood to oneblood and now i'm banned which rly annoys me because i'm a universal donor

take my fuckin blood!!! (still not my kidneys tho) Reply

They can't retest you or something? That's cruddy. Reply

I'd check into retesting! I got a false positive from blood connection and I had to wait six months to retest but now that I got the ok on that one I just have to wait six more months to actually give blood. Reply

I think it's awesome she's using her platform for this, and hope that it does inspire her young fans to check the box on their drivers licenses, have the conversations with their family, and yeah maybe even consider being a living donor. Reply

i can't donate blood :( i tried the other day

i'm also an organ donor, but idk if i should change that since i take medications that aren't approved for allergy reasons, etc



Edited at 2017-11-01 05:30 am (UTC)

That’s a wonderful thing to do, it’s good to hear that there are still people like this out there.



The only people I can really say I would donate a kidney to with zero hesitation would be my parents, my sister and my nephew. I’d like to think that if I ever needed to donate to a friend that I would, because I know that if I didn’t it would end up eating me up for the rest of my life. Reply

that's one amazing friend. I think I could only do it for my sister tbh Reply

Give a kidney? I don't even give away my blood. Its mine, all mine.



Actually I'm listed as an organ donor when I die. My mom doesn't like it, but I don't give a shit. I'll give less of shit when I'm dead, so fuck it.



Edited at 2017-11-01 05:30 am (UTC)

I wonder why ppl are so against donating organs...we’re gonna end up just rotting otherwise Reply

it's so dumb if it's for religious purposes. pretty sure jesus h. christ would be on board with people saving lives or making lives better by donating after they die. Reply

Religion. Some ppl think its disrespectful to the body in some way. I don't see how it's different from cremation or letting the organs rot in the ground? At least they will be put to good use. Shit makes no sense. If someone needs pieces of my body to live, why the fuck not? I'll probably request a cremation anyways coz it'll be cheaper for my kids. Take what they need n burn the rest. Reply

my dad went on a rant against donating organs and he's a medical technician ffs! it infuriated me so much and none of his arguments made sense. he's not religious, it was all ~who knows who they sell the organs to~ and shit. one, i'm sure that shit is regulated and two, if i can help someone before i'm 100% dead i'd be glad to. won't matter to me, will mean the world to someone else. Reply

In my country there seems to be a lot of fear that once you're on the donor list someone will find you and kill you for your organs, so many people tried to talk me out of getting a donor card. We're really not trusting of government as a people lol Reply

They think doctors won't try as hard to save you if they know you're an organ donor. Its obviously horseshit but its the reason I hear most often. Reply

I'd donate a piece of my liver, but aside from that they can only have it all when I'm dead. Reply

I can't donate blood because I used to use IV drugs, but according to my doctor, I'm technically "medically suitable" for organ donation, so I'm an organ donor, but I can't be a tissue donor because of my EDS.



My cousin was born without ducts in his liver & had to get a transplant to make it past the age of three, so it's always been an important thing to me. Reply

I saw a moving story on This Morning UK of a 13 year old girl who died unexpectedly and her organs helped 8 people, including someone who got her heart. <3 bless. Reply

