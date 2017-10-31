More On Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant
An extended version of her interview on Today is available now and her and Francia talked in more detail about their experience as opposed to previous interview.
- Because of the process Selena will always have a bit of a protrusion in her abdomen forever and has to dress differently now and as a woman says shes more aware of it/her body now
- She says she's talking about this cause people can help others now, donate blood or talk about it more or become donors now and for after death
- Francia was supposed to move out before all this happened but something told her not to, and then later it turned out Selena's illness had gotten more serious
- Doctors had to make sure Francia was mentally and physically healthy, took like 30 viles of blood one day and then also tested for diabetes
- Francia's boyfriend is now anonymously giving his kidney to someone he doesn't know
Source
Have you given out your kidney yet, ONTD?
all this is so nice of francia and her boyfriend. good people are out there
Francia and her boyfriend are amazing people. There truly are still good people in the world.
take my fuckin blood!!! (still not my kidneys tho)
i can't donate blood :( i tried the other day
i'm also an organ donor, but idk if i should change that since i take medications that aren't approved for allergy reasons, etc
The only people I can really say I would donate a kidney to with zero hesitation would be my parents, my sister and my nephew. I’d like to think that if I ever needed to donate to a friend that I would, because I know that if I didn’t it would end up eating me up for the rest of my life.
Actually I'm listed as an organ donor when I die. My mom doesn't like it, but I don't give a shit. I'll give less of shit when I'm dead, so fuck it.
My cousin was born without ducts in his liver & had to get a transplant to make it past the age of three, so it's always been an important thing to me.
Nice of Francia and her bf tho