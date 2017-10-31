am1

More On Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant

An extended version of her interview on Today is available now and her and Francia talked in more detail about their experience as opposed to previous interview.

- Because of the process Selena will always have a bit of a protrusion in her abdomen forever and has to dress differently now and as a woman says shes more aware of it/her body now
- She says she's talking about this cause people can help others now, donate blood or talk about it more or become donors now and for after death
- Francia was supposed to move out before all this happened but something told her not to, and then later it turned out Selena's illness had gotten more serious
- Doctors had to make sure Francia was mentally and physically healthy, took like 30 viles of blood one day and then also tested for diabetes
- Francia's boyfriend is now anonymously giving his kidney to someone he doesn't know

