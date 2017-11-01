The Challenge XXX 30x16

Cara Maria’s “Camilla would kill herself before she lost a challenge.” How prophetic. Reply

"You didn't think winning this much money would be easy, did you!?" 😂 #TheChallengeXXX is brand new, next Tuesday at 10/9c! pic.twitter.com/SgC3wJMSdm — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) November 1, 2017



When Derrick was outlining how he couldn’t lose the last elimination challenge and used the term Clumsy Tony I LOST it lolol Reply

- Even tho I also hate Jordan, Tori, and Camilla – lolololol @ Hunter, Tony, Kailah, and Jenna not making it.

- I'm gonna laugh if both Hunter and Jordan did irreparable damage to themselves. Reply

even thought i wanted jenna in the finals, her and kailah completely failing that challenge made me laugh.



No wonder Cara has a legit fear of sucking skydiving, especially after Jordan and his tandem partner got injured. And love seeing Derrick so supportive of Cara during that.



Fuck you Jordan for making fun of Cara’s fear.



Camila always knows what to do with these damn challenges. Such a crazy fucking racist genius.



There is something about Tori, that I just don’t like. She screams fake: apparently Tori/Jenna/Kailah were body shaming Aneesa/V during this season. And cheating on her boyfriend with Jordan...ugh. Reply

tori tries soooooo hard to be funny and she's just... not. Reply

She’s best in small doses. I don’t know why tori talked up her relationship so much if she wasn’t even that into Derrick, Jordan didn’t even mention his gf so he’s catching no flack for it unlike Tori Reply

Tori comes off as too try-hard Reply

your feelings are all my feelings. Tori is a fucking wigger acting like she's really bout it when she couldnt bust a grape in Welch's backyard, not to mention she and Jordan are both cheaters Reply

Ideal placings:

1. Cara/Derrick

2. Tori/CT

3. Camila/Jordan



Jenna and Kailah proved why they’re not elite level competitors, that was dumb af. Jenna seriously coasts and people let her because they like her, she probably has one of the best social games. I feel bad for Hunter and can’t help but wonder what would have happened if he wasn’t injured and also if Nelson hadn’t been dq’d. It means Derrick in the final though so I’m not too upset. Reply

Kailah, I think has the potential to be great, but her social skills are horrific and she sucks at strategy. But, physically, she has improved.



I’m still salty with nelson getting DQ’ed. If he never did, I could see him getting back to the finals. Reply

same re: nelson. i don't think he's much liked around these parts but i really wanna see him pull out the win, i think he has a much better chance than hunter or cory Reply

cory is such a flop it's hilarious Reply

I feel like Jenna usually proves herself each season. Like she may be dumb but she usually performs Reply

I mean she does perform to a certain level and she's not a bad competitor but she's yet to do anything impressive. All of her elimination wins, sans the dumb one against kellyanne, come against weak opponents, she has a bad daily challenge record, doesn't perform well in finals and is fairly well protected by her alliances. Reply

Besides Tori/Jordan cheating on their bf/gf, apparently Derrick/Camila hooked up one time this season. Reply

EW WTF Reply

Of the girls, I'd love to see Cara win. And of the guys, just not Jordan.

I kind of wish Hunter had made it to the finals because he's actually quite good (though stupid)and he went through a lot. But with his wrist probably good he didn't.



Wonder how much Bananas is seething at realizing how much money he lost out on. I really hope there is a curse on him now for stealing Sarah's money Reply

YES @ Bananas. Reply

damn i thought the people who lost last week were 100% gone, not that they had another chance at redemption. ugh



lmao @ hunter taking his cast off and risking fucking up his arm even more. just go home. i can't stand that hick



can't stand tony. he's one of the dumbest people ever. camila makes kailah seem likeable, which is a feat



poor jenna! sad



really surprised jordan got so far Reply

