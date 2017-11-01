The Challenge XXX 30x16
Snaking Your Way Back In
For the remaining 6 players, they will hang from structure and must shimmy thier way to the other end.
In the finals
Derrick and Camila
Eliminated
Hunter, Tony, Kailah, Jenna
Finals
3rd - $15,000 each
2nd - $35,000 each
1st - $450,000 each
Some parts will be done in pairs, others will be individual.
First task - Jump from plane to get to destination.
1st course - follow maze, take stone to the top then pair up player of opposite sex. go down the maze and collect more stones.
- I'm gonna laugh if both Hunter and Jordan did irreparable damage to themselves.
Fuck you Jordan for making fun of Cara’s fear.
Camila always knows what to do with these damn challenges. Such a crazy fucking racist genius.
There is something about Tori, that I just don’t like. She screams fake: apparently Tori/Jenna/Kailah were body shaming Aneesa/V during this season. And cheating on her boyfriend with Jordan...ugh.
1. Cara/Derrick
2. Tori/CT
3. Camila/Jordan
Jenna and Kailah proved why they’re not elite level competitors, that was dumb af. Jenna seriously coasts and people let her because they like her, she probably has one of the best social games. I feel bad for Hunter and can’t help but wonder what would have happened if he wasn’t injured and also if Nelson hadn’t been dq’d. It means Derrick in the final though so I’m not too upset.
I’m still salty with nelson getting DQ’ed. If he never did, I could see him getting back to the finals.
I kind of wish Hunter had made it to the finals because he's actually quite good (though stupid)and he went through a lot. But with his wrist probably good he didn't.
Wonder how much Bananas is seething at realizing how much money he lost out on. I really hope there is a curse on him now for stealing Sarah's money
lmao @ hunter taking his cast off and risking fucking up his arm even more. just go home. i can't stand that hick
can't stand tony. he's one of the dumbest people ever. camila makes kailah seem likeable, which is a feat
poor jenna! sad
really surprised jordan got so far
I just don’t want Cara or Camila to win. They’ve gotten so insufferable and have such chips on their shoulders. Camila especially. Also, if Cara wins, the idea of all that money going towards a fucking CrossFit gym... ugh.
I like Tori and I honestly think they had her play up the romance with Derrick as PR for AYTO.
Jordan is a POS but I still low key thirst for him. I’m a mess.