Harry Styles Refuses To Hold Up Black Lives Matter Flag At Concert...

fuck this toad

good. now his fans can stop with the "unproblematic bae" foolishness



who am I kidding, they'll pretend they can't read especially his self hating stans

It's never gonna happen. I saw tweets saying that you go to his shows to listen to his music, not to make him hold flags 🙄

Tbh. They threw a flag on stage and expected him to know what it meant and the implications it had lol. He's on stage where there's a lot going on. As if he knew and as if he hasn't spoken about it previously. So why would he suddenly be afraid? People in this post are being ridiculous. Thank god they live in a bubble where everyone is perfect



Edited at 2017-11-01 04:32 am (UTC) Reply

i agree if he didn't look at the flag at all, but if he did look at it, it would be almost impossible to not know what it means right now.



i'd say pretty much every young person in an english speaking society knows what BLM is about. Reply

...in general? yes. about this specifically? no.

Sounds about white

If you’re gonna say one of your songs is about BLM, why would you have a problem with holding up the flag on stage?? Smh





Correct me if I’m wrong, but didnt most of the 1D boys also make racist jokes geared towards Zayn when they were still together?



Edited at 2017-11-01 03:40 am (UTC) Reply

Because co-opting the struggles of minorities for the artpop coins is where the solidarity ends tbh

niall def made a racist joke about zayn looking just like another asian boy...idk about the others but wouldn't be surprised.

yikes! also, i hope u had a great halloween, bb <3

nnnnnnnnn lol. is anyone really surprised tho? black lives only matter to him when he can imitate them using apps

dead @ imitate them using apps 😂



i forgot about that whole mess smh



Edited at 2017-11-01 07:54 am (UTC) Reply

He said his album is about BLM? lol classic opportunist/performative bs, over him.

idk the source but OP said Since Hagrid once said that Sign of the Times was about Black Lives Matter (among other things).



Cool to use it to to sell albums, not cool when it could cost him by waving the flag on stage. Reply

Sounds like you're confusing him with someone else?

...Or maybe he doesn't believe in the BLM movement.



The fact is he, like Nazi Barbie Swift, may simply just not give a fuck. i know his stans may have a hard time believing this... Reply

can we stop throwing around nazi like it's just some sort of insult? damn

people casually mentioning nazis for no reason all the damn time drives me up the wall



a little while back people were replacing the s in swift w a swastika and it's just. enough. Reply

Oh i have no doubt in my mind Taylor is complacent with her identity being tied to Nazism so I am not insulting her. i am calling her what she has allowed herself to be represented as.



the caucacity...

I need to work caucasity into my everyday vernacular

Not at all surprised.

another one bites the dust. ~2017~ you're doing amazing, sweetie!







The true year of realizing stuff

Taylor taught him!

this is truly the ultimate haylor proof. they belong together tbh

Link

...haylor is real, by default!

https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/108205988.html?thread=18570892964#t18570892964



and now i'm like, you might be onto something lol i know this is a joke but i saw this:and now i'm like, you might be onto something lol Reply

he’s an idiot. he runs around with a pride flag every night, how hard would it have been for him to pick up the BLM flag and wave it around or even just acknowledge the signs in the crowd? he preaches about wanting his concerts to be comfortable and safe spaces for all of his fans, yet he only goes out of his way to make one certain group feel that way and ignores everyone else. I said this before but it’s so obvious that the reason he feels comfortable running around waving a pride flag every night is because he knows he won’t receive backlash for it, but he thinks he will for acknowledging BLM



I don’t think he’s a bad person but he doesn’t speak up on important issues because he’s scared of backlash/losing fans and $$ and this just proves that. and he just made himself look even worse by posting that Instagram picture because he obviously knows people are mad and yet he still isn’t saying anything. the sad thing is he probably won’t even say anything until this spreads and it starts affecting his image. he needs to grow up and drop the robot media trained persona and actually address this sincerely. until then, I don’t know him Reply

mte

clock iT. what's sad is that so many fans who were rightfully upset about this have already gone back to stanning, smdh. they really don't love themselves.

I'm sad cause I really liked him and thought he was at least trying but it's obvious that he's the same as every other pop coward.

I don’t think he’s a bad person but he doesn’t speak up on important issues because he’s scared of backlash/losing fans



which is something i can actually understand tbh and god knows this toad looking boy isn't the hill i wanna die on but i always think it's rich when some people here demand celebs to speak up when they themselves can't even block their mom's racist cousin from facebook bc ~they're family. sure i like my celebs when they take a stand but i can't say i don't understand a lot of the times they don't. if those people say the 'wrong' thing or press the wrong buttons the backlash they get goes way beyond an awkward sunday with their family so i can see why they want to avoid that.



honestly being a celeb must be great in terms of money but everything else kinda sucks imo.



yeah ia. honestly also none of us have a public platform the level that any celeb has so us sharing articles on facebook or commenting anonymously on ontd are in no way comparable. that element does suck but i do think it's a fair point when someone uses that kind of message to sell albums like he apparently did saying his album was partially about blm (acc to what the op wrote in the post, i don't know details)

He's changed his story about what sign of the times is about so many times. I'm not gonna believe his bs story that its about the Black Lives Matter movement especially when he's pulling this shitty behavior. Educate yourself Harry, then educate your fans who are also ignorant to see why BLM matters

he's said sott was about brexit and blm, then he said it was about a mother giving birth right before she died...he's completely full of shit.

then he said it was about a mother giving birth right before she died



wtf wtf Reply

This is some DuJour realness rn

Omg he never even said that the interviewer asked what it was like to write a song during BLM movement and brexit and he gave a vague answer about it ~acknowledging the bad in the world~ like. Don't give him that much credit sis!!!

OMG my favorite part:

"The mother has five minutes to tell the child, ‘Go forth and conquer.’” Reply

