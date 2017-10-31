Harry Styles Refuses To Hold Up Black Lives Matter Flag At Concert...
Harry Styles Stays Silent on Black Lives Matter Despite Concert Woes: https://t.co/lBhlmUy9tD pic.twitter.com/BpdOMZv6EJ— Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) October 31, 2017
A lot of Harry Styles fans have said that his concerts feel like a "safe space" for them. Since Hagrid once said that Sign of the Times was about Black Lives Matter (among other things), and has no problem frequently waving the pride flag at his concerts, some of his fans got together and made hundreds of BLM signs for the crowd to hold during his London concert. They even managed to throw a huge Black Lives Matter flag on stage for Harley to hold...he saw it, but never picked it up. He waved a pride flag instead.
A bunch of fans made BLM signs & one even threw the flag on stage Harry ignored the flag all night instead dance with the Pride flag. pic.twitter.com/DvcuFhz1UN— Hlennazoff #1 Stan (@typicallarrys) October 30, 2017
Naturally, some fans were upset about this. They kept calling Henry out on twitter, so he eventually posted the following pic on his instagram. You can make out all the BLM signs if you're looking for them, but if not you can't really make out what they say. What an interesting angle though, right?
[📲] “Thank you London.” via Harry on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/yVqfjdO1co— Harry Styles Updates (@hsuptodate) October 31, 2017
The damage control continued as Harvey's opening act, Muna, held up one of the signs the next night, and Harper commented by allegedly saying it's great to see so much representation, but never went into specifics, as he usually does. He then waved a rainbow flag like always...the end.
[📸] MUNA holding a BLM sign tonight!— Harry Styles Updates (@hsuptodate) October 30, 2017
Via: onthefloorhs pic.twitter.com/iHGUR4oPgJ
sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and my words.
ontd, are you afraid to say that black lives matter for fear of fucking up your money?
who am I kidding, they'll pretend they can't read especially his self hating stans
i'd say pretty much every young person in an english speaking society knows what BLM is about.
Yep.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but didnt most of the 1D boys also make racist jokes geared towards Zayn when they were still together?
i forgot about that whole mess smh
Cool to use it to to sell albums, not cool when it could cost him by waving the flag on stage.
The fact is he, like Nazi Barbie Swift, may simply just not give a fuck. i know his stans may have a hard time believing this...
a little while back people were replacing the s in swift w a swastika and it's just. enough.
I don’t think he’s a bad person but he doesn’t speak up on important issues because he’s scared of backlash/losing fans and $$ and this just proves that. and he just made himself look even worse by posting that Instagram picture because he obviously knows people are mad and yet he still isn’t saying anything. the sad thing is he probably won’t even say anything until this spreads and it starts affecting his image. he needs to grow up and drop the robot media trained persona and actually address this sincerely. until then, I don’t know him
which is something i can actually understand tbh and god knows this toad looking boy isn't the hill i wanna die on but i always think it's rich when some people here demand celebs to speak up when they themselves can't even block their mom's racist cousin from facebook bc ~they're family. sure i like my celebs when they take a stand but i can't say i don't understand a lot of the times they don't. if those people say the 'wrong' thing or press the wrong buttons the backlash they get goes way beyond an awkward sunday with their family so i can see why they want to avoid that.
honestly being a celeb must be great in terms of money but everything else kinda sucks imo.
