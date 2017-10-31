Harry Styles Refuses To Hold Up Black Lives Matter Flag At Concert...

boo

A lot of Harry Styles fans have said that his concerts feel like a "safe space" for them. Since Hagrid once said that Sign of the Times was about Black Lives Matter (among other things), and has no problem frequently waving the pride flag at his concerts, some of his fans got together and made hundreds of BLM signs for the crowd to hold during his London concert. They even managed to throw a huge Black Lives Matter flag on stage for Harley to hold...he saw it, but never picked it up. He waved a pride flag instead.






Naturally, some fans were upset about this. They kept calling Henry out on twitter, so he eventually posted the following pic on his instagram. You can make out all the BLM signs if you're looking for them, but if not you can't really make out what they say. What an interesting angle though, right?




The damage control continued as Harvey's opening act, Muna, held up one of the signs the next night, and Harper commented by allegedly saying it's great to see so much representation, but never went into specifics, as he usually does. He then waved a rainbow flag like always...the end.




sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and my words.


ontd, are you afraid to say that black lives matter for fear of fucking up your money?
