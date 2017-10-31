Halloween

Rumors Are Swirling that Zac Efron is Joining the Cast of the 2018 Halloween Sequel



IRL Disney Prince Zac Efron shared a snap with Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram with the caption On Michael Myers patrol.

Now the web is aflutter with speculation that the human puppy will be a part of the 2018 Halloween sequel.



Sources: @ComicBook. @Zefron.

Happy Halloweenie! ONTD: How spooky are you tonight?

Tagged: , , , ,