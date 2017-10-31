Rumors Are Swirling that Zac Efron is Joining the Cast of the 2018 Halloween Sequel

Love that sloppy ass blur effect in his insta pic. Reply

Not spooky tonight but I am fighting crime! Reply

That looks incredible! Reply

Thanks love! Reply

this costume is amazing what the heck! Reply

He is so off-putting to me...his looks, his personality, his acting. Reply

Jamie Lee Curtis is 5′7″... so Zac is 5′5″ish?



Edited at 2017-11-01 04:00 am (UTC) Reply

He will literally do anything won’t he Reply

i would like to see this Reply

Are those Shrek ears or...? Reply

I feel like he's getting overexposed. Weird Reply

keep whatever his career is away from this. Reply

pls no Reply

Yeah, I don't think so.



His career has really gone nowhere. Reply

If he is, we can already confirm the movie will flop. Reply

I hope he’s the soul survivor and he stars in the trilogy. Halloween, Halloween 2, and Halloween Senior Year! Reply

They're still making Halloween films?



I don't like Halloween because every year I think of River's death and it makes me really upset. Reply

I'm always happy when big horror movies cast lesser-knowns. Reply

s t o p Reply

I’d watch it Reply

