Rumors Are Swirling that Zac Efron is Joining the Cast of the 2018 Halloween Sequel
Rumors are swirling that @ZacEfron is joining the cast of the #Halloween2018 sequel: https://t.co/nFzuwFbnDv pic.twitter.com/1QD7e317ux— Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) October 31, 2017
IRL Disney Prince Zac Efron shared a snap with Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram with the caption On Michael Myers patrol.
Now the web is aflutter with speculation that the human puppy will be a part of the 2018 Halloween sequel.
Sources: @ComicBook. @Zefron.
Happy Halloweenie! ONTD: How spooky are you tonight?
Edited at 2017-11-01 04:00 am (UTC)
Cast him in this one
Re: Cast him in this one
Re: Cast him in this one
His career has really gone nowhere.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
I don't like Halloween because every year I think of River's death and it makes me really upset.