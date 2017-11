i love mandy here too. rebecca, randall and beth are my favorite parts of the show Reply

I’m a casual observer to this show but how does Randall end up in foster care? Reply

he never does. his father leaves him at a fire station the day he was born (i think the mother died during child birth? i can't remember if they were homeless or what, but i remember they were addicts at least), and he's brought to the hospital. it happened to be the same day rebecca has her babies (triplets, but one dies), so they end up adopting him Reply

the synopsis is referring to the girl he and Beth are adopting from foster care. Reply

Ah, okay, thank you! Reply

damn Mandy killed this episode Reply

I honestly skip any scenes with the twins because Ive always found them immature for 2 people who are close to 40.



My fave scenes are the ones with Jack + Rebecca and Randall + Beth Reply

