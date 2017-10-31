Kesha Shows off Rainbow on Vinyl!
Thank you so much, my animals! This is for you 💖🌈💖🌈 Get yours here https://t.co/g4IvrHWcxv ✨ pic.twitter.com/63E3qPVEPp— kesha (@KeshaRose) October 30, 2017
Kesha's Rainbow was released on vinyl last Friday, and she took to twitter to gush over how much she loves it!
Did you buy Rainbow on vinyl, ONTD?
I definitely wanna get the vinyl though. I wish there was a Warrior and/or Deconstructed vinyl!
Edited at 2017-11-01 07:47 am (UTC)
*i really wish I liked Kesha/ her songs
Nope. But I have the Clueless soundtrack on vinyl. The record is in the same plaid pattern as Cher's outfit. I love it.