Kesha Shows off Rainbow on Vinyl!

Do they even make record players anymore?

lol what planet are you on? YES! Vinyl is a thing again.

The only time I see record players is in thrift stores.

i have one of those large cabinet record players with an 8-track that my grandma gave to me, and it has amazing sound for being fuckin' old so i see a value in buying records for that, but these weird ass crosley suitcase record players make no sense. the sound is terrible!

yeah fuck those. I have a uturn and I love it so muuuuch <3 bury it with me!

lol what

urban outfitters has a whole section dedicated to them

That amazes me, TBH. The only vinyl I have is stuff from the late 70s/early 80s.

Lmao they are everywhere

it's been making a comeback!

Mine arrived today and it is beautiful. Shame the record isn't rainbow colored.

I really wanted this but I will probably pass since the vinyl is plain black :(

I am still bitter that I wasn't able to get in to her Toronto show, as security wouldn't let me in because I had a tablet in my bag. :(



I definitely wanna get the vinyl though. I wish there was a Warrior and/or Deconstructed vinyl!

Should've thrown your tablet away

Security literally told me to hide it in the bushes and it was "not their fucking problem" but I use it for work, so I did not feel comfortable with that at all

Did you pay for a ticket??

I would have hidden it in a ceiling tile (aka where I used to hide my jacket whenever I didn't wanna pay coatcheck in university haha)

I didn't even get in the building, and they said tablets couldn't even be coat-checked. :/

Security at my show was rude as hell. The girl went through every single thing in my purse and dropped a bunch of shit on the ground. I was obviously annoyed, tried to step forward and the male security guard stepped in front of me, asked me what my problem was and if I had been drinking grandpas cough syrup. The entire thing made me so mad. 😡



Edited at 2017-11-01 07:47 am (UTC)

Gorgeous

Not this Rainbow.







*i really wish I liked Kesha/ her songs

same, i can't get into anything besides the first 2 minutes of praying and 1 minute of learn to let go.

Oh I was hoping the record was rainbow colored

Nope. But I have the Clueless soundtrack on vinyl. The record is in the same plaid pattern as Cher's outfit. I love it.

I don't have a record player but yaaay

