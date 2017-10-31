ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: 10 Creepy Horror Movie Houses
Do you watch a scary movie and think to yourself, "Wow, that's a nice house." The fact that you're thinking about real estate during the movie might not be a good sign, but often aesthetic value is all some films have to offer in the end. Below are just ten random homes featured in horror movies, and some trivia about the real-life places they were filmed at.
|
The Stewarts' mansion was located in the Channel Islands, but the exteriors of the home are from the real-life Palacio de los Hornillos in Spain.
|
The underrated early '80s slasher Hell Night, starring Linda Blair, was filmed in Redlands, Calfornia at the Kimberly Crest Mansion. The crew brought in a hedge maze for the movie, though.
|
The sorority house in Bob Clark's Christmastime slasher was filmed at a residence in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
|
The house seen in the 1979 movie is not the real one located in Amityville, New York at 112 Ocean Avenue. The fictional version was filmed at a home in Toms River, New Jersey, which had been converted to look like the real house.
|
The fictional Saeki House is located in Tokyo, Japan. For the 2002 Japanese movie, Ju-on: The Grudge, a real house in Tokorozawa, Saitama was used. However, the remake, The Grudge, was filmed on a set built on a soundstage. The Japanese version's house is apparently abandoned and closed off to visitors.
|
The majority of the 1959 movie's was shot on a soundstage, but the exterior was filmed at the Ennis House in Los Feliz, California. The home was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1924. The interior has several design styles, including 1890s Victorian. The poster features a Romanesque structure, though.
|
Technically this place is a hotel, but it's iconic enough to overlook that detail. Stephen King used his visit to the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado as inspiration for his popular novel, The Shining. The 1980 movie, though, was predominantly shot on soundstages at the EMI Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, Britain. The outside of the Overlook Hotel used exterior footage and shots of the Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood in Oregon.
|
The exterior shots of the 1963 movie's house were from Ettington Park in Ettington, Warwickshire. The interior scenes, including sets designed by Elliott Scott, were done at the MGM-British Studios in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire. The interior's decor was designed in a Rococo style.
|
This 2006 remake's principal photography was done in Vancouver, Canada, with the high school scenes filmed at Bellarmine-Jefferson High School in Burbank, California. The carnival at the beginning was shot in Signal Hill, California. While not many people seem to care for this movie, many agree that the house is breathtaking. The home's interior was filmed inside a studio, and the lakeside exterior is from a residence in Franklin Canyon Park, Beverly Hills.
|
The lakeshore house used in the 2000 hit ghost story starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Harrison Ford was specifically made for the movie. Screenwriter Clark Gregg (yes, the actor) envisioned the movie's couple living in an academic community in Vermont. The only problem was that they didn't have a house to put them in. So much filming was done in the bathroom that they created five versions of it. Sadly, the 3,500-square-foot Nantucket-style abode was taken apart after filming.
Would you move into a haunted/murder house if it was cheap?
What's your dream home look like, ONTD?
Halloween post?
I got older, and several times I would see something in the backyard. It always looked like something white was floating by. I never said anything because my grandma still uses a line to dry her clothes so I would assume it was just my eyes playing tricks on me. That is until my grandma told me she saw the same thing. Then I heard stories about how they would hear footsteps like someone was stomping around next door when the house was empty etc It just has such a bad vibe, that even if you didn’t believe in the paranormal, your intuition would just tell you to keep away.
u should be president tbh
Needless to say when we moved we got rid of the thing.
Love this one as well AND I’ve seen most of them!
Loved The Others. I never cared much for Amityville. The house in what lies beneath is fantastic. Plus I love the movie.
My dream house is all one story sprawling low key energy friendly with light airy feeling. Furnished but not over furnished I hate houses where it’s like an obstacle course because so much furniture has been crammed into it. I’m going to get old and my knees won’t like climbing stairs. But I’d like a rooftop built for entertainment and if money is no object then add a lift.
the house from the family stone in the middle of the woods in vermont or something: