ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: 10 Creepy Horror Movie Houses

I love these posts, ONTD I need to hear your haunted house stories!

i've shared this before here in ontd i think. but my (great?) grandmother was a japanese collaborator and let japanese soldiers into our ancestral home during the second world war. there was this japanese sword left at home and my older relatives say it drips blood at night

did they show you a picture of said dripping blood sword?

is it ok if it's like a ouiji board spirit story instead of a haunted house story? i've told this on ontd before, but i was at a friend's sleepover and we were playing with a ouija board. there were only three of us there and one of my good friends wanted to contact her best friend who had died in a car accident(her dad lost control of their car and it went off into a lake, the girl drowned and her father survived.). she asked her friend to send us a sign that she was with us and the next thing we knew there was a huge splash in the pool almost as if someone had done a running jump into the water. it wasn't a windy or stormy night at all so idk, we were p weirded out.

Last week I woke up in the middle of the night and felt like i had to sleep on the couch...so i did. when i woke up to get ready for work the cabinets, drawers, and closet in my bathroom were wide open 😯

The houses were my grandma lives in Mexico are all like wall to wall with no space in between. They murdered someone next door (some of my grandma’s kids saw it happen and they are forever traumatized because of it). On top of that, the guy that lived there was a pedo according to various accounts. So to go on the roof, or to get to the guavas on the trees, we used to climb the fence on that side of the wall, and as a kid I always thought it had the most bizarre vibe. Like exactly the definition of creepy.

I got older, and several times I would see something in the backyard. It always looked like something white was floating by. I never said anything because my grandma still uses a line to dry her clothes so I would assume it was just my eyes playing tricks on me. That is until my grandma told me she saw the same thing. Then I heard stories about how they would hear footsteps like someone was stomping around next door when the house was empty etc It just has such a bad vibe, that even if you didn’t believe in the paranormal, your intuition would just tell you to keep away. Reply

lmao im actively avoiding movies about haunted houses because my parents just bought a new house as a retirement gift for themselves

Is it a scary house?

Gift them some fresh sage and burn it when they're not home.

Amazing post, OP!

Thank you!

OP why are u such a fucking legend?



u should be president tbh Reply

lol

the President we deserve tbh

I love "The Others" so much!

Me toooo

same! that was my first real experience w/ a horror movie, tho i feel like i didn't understand the twist til i was a teenager lol

YES! it's one of the best scary movies

I gotta rewatch it. They're gunna air it on Sundance soon.

What Lies Beneath is a genuinely creepy movie

Ohhh *adds to list*

Omg have you never seen it? I always get excited when someone gets the opportunity to see a good movie and get lowkey envious they get to watch it "for the first time" :) lol

ia

hmm I have no haunted house stories per se, but my sister used to have an old rocking chair from my step-fathers attic or something?? And our dog would just stare at it for ages, or bark at it, I don't think he would go near it.

Needless to say when we moved we got rid of the thing.



Needless to say when we moved we got rid of the thing. Reply

I just watched house of the devil and enjoyed it

I like the movie's aesthetic.

im watching hocus pocus right now and allisons house is so gorgeous and their 18th century halloween party is my goal for when im older. shame on her for thinking its "boring". also i get that their rich but everyone at that party is wearing movie-tier costumes lol theres rich and then theres that.

I've always thought that Max and Dani's house was really cool.

yeah it's a really cute house

I liked that attic room or whatever that the sister was abducted out of.

You can visit Allison's house in Salem!

OP, bless you for all your Halloween posts.

This was my 23rd post. That was unintentional, too.

I'm gonna miss these posts! <3

They were a good distraction for me. Hopefully they'll be a thing next October.

I forgot to put out candy for the kids when I went to work tonight. I hope my house didn't get egged. Then again, we hardly get any trick-or-treaters anymore.

I put out candy and got like no kids! :/

I got no kids at all! So all the candy is mine

Also I mentioned this in another one of OP's Halloween posts but I watched Practical Magic for the first time ever recently and THAT is def. #housegoals . (The whole feel of that entire movie was so warm and fuzzy tbh ♥ )

Such a fun movie!! I agree the house and town are so dreamy

I have loved these posts so much even when I haven’t seen the movies.



Love this one as well AND I’ve seen most of them!



Loved The Others. I never cared much for Amityville. The house in what lies beneath is fantastic. Plus I love the movie.



My dream house is all one story sprawling low key energy friendly with light airy feeling. Furnished but not over furnished I hate houses where it’s like an obstacle course because so much furniture has been crammed into it. I’m going to get old and my knees won’t like climbing stairs. But I’d like a rooftop built for entertainment and if money is no object then add a lift. Reply

the house from the family stone in the middle of the woods in vermont or something:

a craftsman style bungalow up in northern california orthe house from the family stone in the middle of the woods in vermont or something: Reply

this house and the one from father of the bride are dream houses

my dream house is the one in Stepmom. love it

Ohh yes I think father of the bride was in pasedena, ca

I LOVE this house

omg this house ;______;

