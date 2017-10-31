ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: 10 Creepy Horror Movie Houses

Harris Dickinson #1

Do you watch a scary movie and think to yourself, "Wow, that's a nice house." The fact that you're thinking about real estate during the movie might not be a good sign, but often aesthetic value is all some films have to offer in the end. Below are just ten random homes featured in horror movies, and some trivia about the real-life places they were filmed at.

The Stewarts' mansion was located in the Channel Islands, but the exteriors of the home are from the real-life Palacio de los Hornillos in Spain.

The Lime Walk from Penshurst Place in London was used in the scene where Grace (Nicole Kidman) searched for the priest in the fog.

The underrated early '80s slasher Hell Night, starring Linda Blair, was filmed in Redlands, Calfornia at the Kimberly Crest Mansion. The crew brought in a hedge maze for the movie, though.

The interior of the fictional Garth Manor was filmed inside a Pasadena residence. The frat party seen early on in the movie was shot in a hotel lobby in Los Angeles.

The sorority house in Bob Clark's Christmastime slasher was filmed at a residence in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The house features a Tudor Revival style that was popular in Canadian homes in the early 1900s. A prominent characteristic of this style was the gable, as seen over the domicile's front.

The house seen in the 1979 movie is not the real one located in Amityville, New York at 112 Ocean Avenue. The fictional version was filmed at a home in Toms River, New Jersey, which had been converted to look like the real house.

The fictional Saeki House is located in Tokyo, Japan. For the 2002 Japanese movie, Ju-on: The Grudge, a real house in Tokorozawa, Saitama was used. However, the remake, The Grudge, was filmed on a set built on a soundstage. The Japanese version's house is apparently abandoned and closed off to visitors.

The majority of the 1959 movie's was shot on a soundstage, but the exterior was filmed at the Ennis House in Los Feliz, California. The home was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1924. The interior has several design styles, including 1890s Victorian. The poster features a Romanesque structure, though.

Parts of the Ennis House have been used in other movies such as The Karate Kid Part III, The Replacement Killers, and The Thirteenth Floor. The exterior was presented as the outside of Spike and Drusilla's hideout in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Technically this place is a hotel, but it's iconic enough to overlook that detail. Stephen King used his visit to the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado as inspiration for his popular novel, The Shining. The 1980 movie, though, was predominantly shot on soundstages at the EMI Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, Britain. The outside of the Overlook Hotel used exterior footage and shots of the Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood in Oregon.

The exterior shots of the 1963 movie's house were from Ettington Park in Ettington, Warwickshire. The interior scenes, including sets designed by Elliott Scott, were done at the MGM-British Studios in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire. The interior's decor was designed in a Rococo style.

This 2006 remake's principal photography was done in Vancouver, Canada, with the high school scenes filmed at Bellarmine-Jefferson High School in Burbank, California. The carnival at the beginning was shot in Signal Hill, California. While not many people seem to care for this movie, many agree that the house is breathtaking. The home's interior was filmed inside a studio, and the lakeside exterior is from a residence in Franklin Canyon Park, Beverly Hills.

The lakeshore house used in the 2000 hit ghost story starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Harrison Ford was specifically made for the movie. Screenwriter Clark Gregg (yes, the actor) envisioned the movie's couple living in an academic community in Vermont. The only problem was that they didn't have a house to put them in. So much filming was done in the bathroom that they created five versions of it. Sadly, the 3,500-square-foot Nantucket-style abode was taken apart after filming.

