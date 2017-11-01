flash tomcav givingFACE

The Flash 4x05 Promo & Description - Girls Night Out

The Flash 4x05 'Girls Night Out' Promo



The Flash 4x05 Episode Description & Promo Pics

Katee Sackhoff (Starbuck from BSG) and Emily Bett Rickards (Felicity from failed CW romantic drama 'Olicity') guest star.
Having received an ominous threat from her old boss, Amunet (Katee), Caitlin fears that her past time as Killer Frost may be back to haunt her. Felicity comes to Central City to help the girls celebrate Iris’s bachelorette party, while Cisco, Joe and the guys take Barry out for a night on the town.
Airing 7th November.

photo FLA405a_0078b_zpsqsthiq5u.jpg
photo FLA405a_0091b_zpsb63wzgta.jpg
photo FLA405b_0057b_zpslejfgwb9.jpg
photo FLA405c_0028b_zpstufchuyu.jpg
photo FLA405c_0082b_zps33nfazbk.jpg
photo FLA405c_0258b_zpsbk975q1k.jpg

photo flash4x05 forontd_zpsycoa3o3n.png


Sources: Promo, Promo Pics, Description

