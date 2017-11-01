The Flash 4x05 Promo & Description - Girls Night Out
The Flash 4x05 'Girls Night Out' Promo
The Flash 4x05 Episode Description & Promo Pics
Katee Sackhoff (Starbuck from BSG) and Emily Bett Rickards (Felicity from failed CW romantic drama 'Olicity') guest star.
Having received an ominous threat from her old boss, Amunet (Katee), Caitlin fears that her past time as Killer Frost may be back to haunt her. Felicity comes to Central City to help the girls celebrate Iris’s bachelorette party, while Cisco, Joe and the guys take Barry out for a night on the town.
Airing 7th November.
Sources: Promo, Promo Pics, Description
Is your significant other's dad a bit terrifying, ONTD FlashFam?
Sidebar complaint: the place I usually get my shows from has been super slow uploading The Flash this season and it's making me cranky/sad.
Is your significant other's dad a bit terrifying, ONTD FlashFam?
I've never actually met my significant other's father and I don't know if I ever will.
This promo made me think they should reboot Witchblade though with her as the lead.
Here is really prompt with uploads bb!
I liked this episode for the most part but the constant shift in tone was so distracting. Breacher being this ultra serious character but involved in such a comedy plot with Cisco and then he looked so awkward at the end trying to kill "plastics". I need a E19 episode to focus on this because it just sounds ridiculous and made E19 lose cool points.
Ready for next week (lowkey bitter Laurel isnt around to join in the fun) since we finally get an episode we've been clamoring for since FOREVER on both shows.
And I didn't see anything as being a shift in tone this episode, like Breacher was meant to be kind of darkly comedic and deadpan af, Danny Trejo was really going for comedy in that respect, and it worked well I felt opposite Cisco's type of comedic bright energetic personality.
What's happening next week on Error that we've been waiting for? Nothing could get me to go back to it tbh.
I do like the lighter tone this season. Everything is fun again like season one.
Next week looks fun.
SHOULD HAVE CALLED LINDA IN FROM WHEREVER SHE IS.
Wally isn't even back until episode 7, which makes no sense having him be like a phone call away not inviting him to party :(
I'm gonna be honest, I'm an idiot and it took me a second to understand the cigar scene. I was like "Wait, what? why are they dancing? did I miss something?" Even after I remembered what it was all about, I was confused how someone could jump to the baby conclusion from a cigar alone lol. I'm slow to the take :(
Cisco in this ep tho < 3 I just can't wait for Wally to return ugh