The Flash 4x05 Promo & Description - Girls Night Out

Fuck yeah. Katee Sackhoff is gr9 as a villain. She was literally the only enjoyable thing about the failed Bionic Woman reboot.



Sidebar complaint: the place I usually get my shows from has been super slow uploading The Flash this season and it's making me cranky/sad.



Is your significant other's dad a bit terrifying, ONTD FlashFam?

I've never actually met my significant other's father and I don't know if I ever will. Reply

Thread

Link

I wanted Katee as Powergirl tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's excellent casting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





This promo made me think they should reboot Witchblade though with her as the lead.



Here is really prompt with uploads bb! She's SO GOOD. And yes I also watched Bionic Woman for her lmao, and Longmire for her, and would watch anything for her.This promo made me think they should reboot Witchblade though with her as the lead. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Flash this season seems really confused. They don't know if they want to be a full blown comedy or not and it's really messing with the episodes.



I liked this episode for the most part but the constant shift in tone was so distracting. Breacher being this ultra serious character but involved in such a comedy plot with Cisco and then he looked so awkward at the end trying to kill "plastics". I need a E19 episode to focus on this because it just sounds ridiculous and made E19 lose cool points.



Ready for next week (lowkey bitter Laurel isnt around to join in the fun) since we finally get an episode we've been clamoring for since FOREVER on both shows. Reply

Thread

Link

ia i appreciate the lighter tone but personally i feel like their attempts at comedy verge on goofy and not in a good way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk idk I disagree! To me it's pretty clear sailing in terms of them going heavily fun and comedic, but not to full blown slapstick or sitcom type nonsense.



And I didn't see anything as being a shift in tone this episode, like Breacher was meant to be kind of darkly comedic and deadpan af, Danny Trejo was really going for comedy in that respect, and it worked well I felt opposite Cisco's type of comedic bright energetic personality.



What's happening next week on Error that we've been waiting for? Nothing could get me to go back to it tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm talking about Girls Night next week on The Flash. Next week starts the Slade 2parter on Error and 4 episodes of no Siren so im not looking forward to it that much. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I liked the meta-human this episode, but I couldn't care less about Joe having another kid or Gypsy's father. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't want Joe to have another kid. It's a stupid unnecessary story line.



I do like the lighter tone this season. Everything is fun again like season one. Reply

Thread

Link

Everything is so enjoyable! It's a big relief tbh, I can finally get back to feeling GOOD after an episode. It's a weekly dose of cheerful fun. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Watch them make this kid into Bart Allen somehow. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NOOOOO don't put that into the universe!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God, Katee is so hot to me. I wish her (and Jamie Bamber) had better careers.



Next week looks fun. Reply

Thread

Link

Between her and Karl Urban it's like... what kind of smoking hot couple, HELP. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG I forgot they were together. Damn, that is a hot one. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm relieved they decided to actually plan out this season. i mean what the fuck kind of showrunners go into a show with no plan, no mapped out story arcs? Reply

Thread

Link

@God, why are you punishing me by bringing Felicity onto The Flash. I quit Arrow for a reason, CW! Reply

Thread

Link

Sis you KNOW i'm one of the biggest Felicity haters out there, but tbh she is always much better written when she's on The Flash. Honestly every one of Error's main cast are. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish they'd have given Iris some friends of her own. Like are we really to believe that Felicity is one of her best friends? And her bachelorette has her dad's pregnant girlfriend featured? I want Linda back to come actually be her friend or even if they had some randoms we don't know so we could feel like Iris might have a little life of her own. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is Linda gonna be at the girls night out? UGH felicity. Still gotta watch tonight ep...oop Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think so! From promo pics it's Iris, Caitlin, Cecile and Felicity.



SHOULD HAVE CALLED LINDA IN FROM WHEREVER SHE IS. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Linda who? The Flash has totall forgotten she exists. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





If only this gif had Cisco (bopping) and Harry (standing gloomily) in it too it'd be my go-to gif for the REST OF TIME 💖 Reply

Thread

Link

Though that little scene was all cute and all, I was like REALLY? I mean I'd be feeling some type of way if I was damn near 30 and my dad was having another kid, LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This scene felt so wrong with no having Wally there to celebrate. And he isn't part of the guys night out? Talk about timing! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was the cutest scene but simultaneously SO LACKING for main cast members!!!



Wally isn't even back until episode 7, which makes no sense having him be like a phone call away not inviting him to party :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

I've been hesitant to say this so early in the season but I'm so pleased with this season so far!! it really feels like the show I fell in love with at the start < 3



I'm gonna be honest, I'm an idiot and it took me a second to understand the cigar scene. I was like "Wait, what? why are they dancing? did I miss something?" Even after I remembered what it was all about, I was confused how someone could jump to the baby conclusion from a cigar alone lol. I'm slow to the take :(



Cisco in this ep tho < 3 I just can't wait for Wally to return ugh Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck the pics of Katee I have died and gone to heaven Reply

Thread

Link