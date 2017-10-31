Ryan Phillippe (45) leaves Demi Lovato (25)'s house at 5am

probs just fucking Reply

Thread

Link

he just needed some coke. she has the best shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GET THAT DICK Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this why Reese left him all those years ago? Reply

Thread

Link

He had an affair with Abbie Cornish. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MESS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He also briefly dated Nikki Reed right after he and Reese split up. I think Nikki was 20 at the time. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Six years ago? When she was 19 and his ass was 40? Reply

Thread

Link

This, gross Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's so fucking gross Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

39 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

theres no way, she was dating wilmer back then Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok yikes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup, gross Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait, isn't he dating someone else? Reply

Thread

Link

Didn't she get a restraining order against him after he threw her down the stairs? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, whatever happened with all of that? were there anymore updates after he denied it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have no idea, that's why I'm asking. I thought he was dating someone that wasn't named Demi or was that Scott Disick? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

well damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol get it bitch. everyone's legal ain't nobody breaking no laws. i'd fuck him too that ass don't look 45 Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like he’d pump for 2 minutes and be done. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd be ok with that. 😍 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's not even still-a-kid legal, she's a damn adult. when they're still a teen then imo it's creepy. after? meh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Saaame i've wanted to fuck him since cruel intensions Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yas sis tap that violent abusive throws-women-down-the-stairs ass!!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yikes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isn’t he an alcoholic though? Good luck booking that boner. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Amen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah shes 25 not 18 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte. Get it, ho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Amen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If I didn't know he was abusive I'd hit and quit it too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yuuuck!









Also, get that dick, girl! God knows I would. Reply

Thread

Link

He hasn't seemed to have grown up, so not surprising he goes for much younger women. He went with Nikki Reed when she was still a teen. Reply

Thread

Link

when i was younger there was some allure around celebs as these interesting talented charismatic sort of aliens



now i realize a lot of them are just like the shitty messy people we all went to high school with but happen to be photographed at the grocery store and have bigger bank accounts Reply

Thread

Link

Social media fucked that up for us. There's no mystery, its all out there in the open. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's kind of funny, at least when it isn't about someone's health struggles.



I appreciate the shinyness being ripped away. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh demi, love yourself pleeeeease Reply

Thread

Link

She certainly does get around... Reply

Thread

Link

unlike your sex life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Says the troll who's in literally every post lmao



Edited at 2017-11-01 02:17 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

with that fucked up sized userpic too



that's the hallmark of a shitty troll Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

When was the last time you had human contact sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Get that vampire dick, Debbie. Reply

Thread

Link

She's 25. That's not scandalous. Reply

Thread

Link

he's 45?! jeeesus i feel old. Reply

Thread

Link

What do these beautiful, young, talented women see in this washed up, fertile, has been? Reply

Thread

Link

What do they see? If they're not blind they see the same thing I do. He's gorgeous. Absolutely fuckable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He’s ok I guess, I don’t see it for yt men but he’s a 45 divorced, has no career, three kids, and apparently abusive? Idgi. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Is he gorgeous? He's so fucking short Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

god let's not hope he's fertile, Demi has enough problems without a babby on the way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao @ "fertile" thrown in there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same. there are so many young hot guys in hollywood yet they always go for the old dudes. guess they're not shallow like me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

http://www.justjared.com/2017/04/04/ryan-phillippe-looks-hotter-than-ever-for-new-shirtless-beach-shoot-see-25-bts-photos/



I see something very different. I see something very different. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

...why were there paps outside of her house at 5am, is the real question. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Most likely because they knew she was having a Halloween party. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because she called them Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link