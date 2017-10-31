More details on Rose McGowan's arrest warrant + she has a book coming out

Messier and messier. Reply

she's spiraling Reply

She is, she wants to be a martyr but the facts aren't adding up. Reply

Bags of cocaine

Mess



Maybe that’s why she counteroffered HW hush money $1M for $6M to hopefully get $3M because she needed heavy duty lawyer help. Reply

i don’t know much about her but she seems problematic / she’s worked with an allege sexual abuser besides harvey? so she seems kinda hypocritical Reply

Not alleged, it was Victor Salva. Reply

has she said anything about working with him since he has a past? Reply

plus she dated marilyn manson who is a total misogynist. Reply

The last post about this was hilarious Reply

lol is she even denying the small bags of coke? Shes just upset that the warrant exists?



Small bags of coke sis, like I can't even entertain any bit of remorse for you when CERTAIN individuals still get locked up for a lot less. Reply

That’s what really puts the icing on the cake. CERTAIN individuals wouldn’t be roaming free on twitter coming up with conspiracy theories on their drug warrant acting as if they did nothing actually wrong.



Edited at 2017-11-01 01:02 am (UTC)

she hasn't commented on the reason for the warrant. she was probably hoping to get ahead of the story and spin it as a conspiracy hoping people wouldn't look for more info and if you look at her twitter so many people bought it Reply

She's trying to pretend that this is coming up because of her speaking out, rather than her refusing to take responsibility for her own decisions. Reply

mteee Reply

Yeah for real. I was prepared to be sympathetic if it was something like pills she had a prescription for that weren't in the bottle... but coke? That's just plain stupid. Reply

THIS. THIS. THIS. You've skated on a fucking felony drug charge that involved an airport for 9 months now and we're supposed to seriously believe you are the victim in this situation? Reply

I really can’t believe her tweet about the whole thing acting as if it was some sort of witch hunt against her.

"By creating the social justice platform #ROSEARMY"" HDU! she's doing the LORD'S WORK Reply

yiiikes Reply

mess Reply

is she going to talk about her work with salva in the book? Reply

she's a thought leader and she doesn't want you to think about that Reply

LOL, fuck Reply

congrats on the book deal i guess! it doesn't negate the good she's done but she's very much a white feminist focused on her own inflated sense of importance with all this #RoseArmy shit, asking poc to educate her after she acts a fool, continuing to work w child rapists, i guess failing to follow the 3-1-1 rule w her cocaine etc etc....congrats on the book deal i guess! Reply

iawtc Reply

And of course, all of this is just going to give more material to the MRA neckbeards just polishing their keyboards over this, ready to jump on all this with "She asked for it!" or "She's just making it up for the attention" Blah, Blah, Blah.



Ugh, I think I am getting triggered just thinking about it.



It sucks because I think she did undeniably go through something. But at the same time, she is also messed up and letting those obvious issues she has and her grandstanding undermine her cause. Reply

Girl, if you're going to travel on a plane with drugs, bring your fucking bag when you disembark! Reply

"Agent of change" reminds me of Enlightened. Miss that show. Reply

Oh, Rose. I feel awful for what she's been through with Weinstein and everything that resulted from that experience, but I think she needs to back away from social media. The #RoseArmy thing was already questionable, and now she's basically lying about this arrest warrant to gain sympathy and incite outrage on her behalf. It's not a good look, Rose. :/ Reply

Children of God cult



Seems like I remember reading that she said that she had avoided the sects expectation of becoming sexually active as a child and never witnessed it personally. I didn’t think much of it at the time but now in context it sounds a lot like things people are saying that she is complaining about. Like on the surface it’s true because people who abuse don’t do it with witnesses but somewhere deep down in subconscious maybe you know but don’t want to believe because it’s hard to cross that line with people you think of as friends or family. Her tweets YOU KNEW sort of thing. Welp so did you sis (re/cult)



I feel like she really needs to step back and get serious professional help. I’m not buying the warrior thing except that she craves attention and being the martyred victim. I believe her that she’s a HW victim but she’s messy independent of that. Reply

She has a long history of being flaky and messy. Reply

