More details on Rose McGowan's arrest warrant + she has a book coming out

As reported, there has been an outstanding warrant for Rose McGowan's arrest since February 1, after she left behind some personal belongings on a United flight back in January, and the police said the items "tested positive for narcotics". It has now emerged that her bag allegedly contained "small bags of cocaine".
A spokesperson for the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s said:
“Rose’s warrant has been unserved. It was sworn out (or issued) on Feb. 1 for an offense date in January. The warrant has been outstanding all this time. We have had some attorneys contact us about this case on her behalf, but as of now, she has not made herself available for service of that warrant, so there is nothing pending in the court. It’s just an outstanding warrant that exists for a possession of a controlled 1 or 2 scheduled substance, it being cocaine for the warrant."
It was also apparently Rose McGowan herself who brought attention to the fact that there was an arrest warrant out for her. She tweeted about it, omitting the fact that it has been outstanding for months, and linking it to her speaking out against Weinstein.
Rose McGowan has a book coming out on January 30, 2018. Titled "Brave", it is a memoir. It is available for pre-orders.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR (official blurb): ROSE McGOWAN is a thought leader and agent of change. As a writer, director, music artist, icon, entrepreneur, and feminist whistle-blower, she focused a spotlight on injustice and inequality in the entertainment industry and beyond. As an activist, she led a movement to break the silence and became a leading voice in the fight to disrupt the status quo. By creating the social justice platform #ROSEARMY, she has signaled to the world that it is time to think differently and be better. Rose gained recognition as an actress who held lead roles in films such as The Doom Generation, Scream, Jawbreaker, and Planet Terror. She starred on the hit series Charmed, one of the longest-running female-led shows in tv history. Her directorial debut, Dawn, was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. Join the movement at ROSEARMY.com.
SUMMARY:[Spoiler (click to open)]"My life, as you will read, has taken me from one cult to another. BRAVE is the story of how I fought my way out of these cults and reclaimed my life. I want to help you do the same." -Rose McGowan
A revealing memoir and empowering manifesto from one of the most provocative voices of our generation—millennial icon; star of the hit television show Charmed; indie hero; lead actress, musician; award-winning director; and feminist whistleblowing badass Rose McGowan.
Rose was born in one cult and came of age in another, more visible cult: Hollywood. Born and raised in the Italian chapter of the Children of God, she escaped through a cornfield at night, moved to the states, and ran away at thirteen. She lived a transient punk lifestyle on and off the streets until she was "discovered" on a curb in Los Angeles and became one of Hollywood’s most desired actresses overnight.
In a strange world where she was constantly on display, fame soon became a personal nightmare of constant exposure and sexualization. Rose escaped in the world of her mind, something she had done as a child, and into high profile relationships. Every detail of her personal life became public, and the realities of an inherently sexist industry emerged with every script, role, public appearance, and magazine cover. The Hollywood machine packaged her as a sexualized bombshell, hi-jacking her image and identity and marketing them for their profit.
They expected Rose to be silent and cooperative and to stay the path. Instead, she rebelled and asserted her true identity and voice. She re-emerged unscripted, courageous, victorious, angry, smart, fierce, unapologetic, controversial, and real as f*ck.
BRAVE is her raw, honest, and poignant memoir/manifesto—a no-holds-barred, pull-no-punches account of the rise of a star, fearless activist, and unstoppable force for change who is determined to expose the truth about the entertainment industry, dismantle the concept of fame, shine a light on a multi-billion-dollar business built on systemic misogyny, and empower people everywhere to wake up and be BRAVE.
Maybe that’s why she counteroffered HW hush money $1M for $6M to hopefully get $3M because she needed heavy duty lawyer help.
Small bags of coke sis, like I can't even entertain any bit of remorse for you when CERTAIN individuals still get locked up for a lot less.
It sucks because I think she did undeniably go through something. But at the same time, she is also messed up and letting those obvious issues she has and her grandstanding undermine her cause.
Seems like I remember reading that she said that she had avoided the sects expectation of becoming sexually active as a child and never witnessed it personally. I didn’t think much of it at the time but now in context it sounds a lot like things people are saying that she is complaining about. Like on the surface it’s true because people who abuse don’t do it with witnesses but somewhere deep down in subconscious maybe you know but don’t want to believe because it’s hard to cross that line with people you think of as friends or family. Her tweets YOU KNEW sort of thing. Welp so did you sis (re/cult)
I feel like she really needs to step back and get serious professional help. I’m not buying the warrior thing except that she craves attention and being the martyred victim. I believe her that she’s a HW victim but she’s messy independent of that.
she does. there are def some hurt ppl that don't get the help they need and end up believing that being a victim means they are never wrong in what they say or do. i'm glad she got vindication but the way she's handling is ugly. don't turn leaving your cocaine on a plane a year ago into you being a conspiracy victim. don't dox ppl and act like your a victim of censorship. she's a mess.