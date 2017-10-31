Stylist Reveals What Happened to "Lost" Britney Spears - 'Make Me' Music Video

I hate that her father still gets a say in her career. Wonder how broke she's going to be down the road because of him. Reply

Thread

Link

Isn't he the reason she's made bank over the past few years and hasn't gone broke? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But how much of it does she actually get and how much will be discovered to have vanished when he dies? I'm suspicious of that setup, father or not. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He's the reason she has her Vegas residency and is doing so well. He's paid as the conservator and that's all regulated by a legal team. She was flat broke at one point. She's not any more.



A psychiatrist writes an evaluation of Brit every six months and it's reviewed by a judge. If and when she is able to make business decisions for herself, the conservatorship will be lifted. She still has memory/decision making issues.



Edited at 2017-11-01 05:32 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why is her face such a different colour to her body in that gif tho???? Reply

Thread

Link

haha well it's from a LQ leak of the video, it's red glitter covering her body Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you want her face to be red? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She wore a hat but forgot to put sunscreen on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg... i thought it was like a bodysuit or s/t at first glance. how weird Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good, it was not the good video (nor was the one we ended up getting, but at least she was comfortable with it) Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like you have brainwashed yourself as a coping mechanism! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao

I wasn't a fan of the scenes from that unreleased version we got. It didn't suit the song at all, just remembering G-eazy kinda raping her makes me uncomfortable Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The actual video is terrible. I'm sad that we will never see this version. It makes me wonder how many other things Britney wants that her dad says not to. Reply

Thread

Link

Do cowboy pole dancers make this version sound like it would have been better? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't actually know anything about her dad. Is he as crazy as her stage mom is? Reply

Thread

Link

i would say lynne (her mom) is much more sane than jamie (her dad) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her parents names are jamie and lynne??

..i guess it all makes sense now Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i thought she had said she wasn't comfortable with it and that's why they scrapped it? if she wasn't, then i'm glad they did. Reply

Thread

Link

Rumours have been flying around, but the only quote from her team was her manager saying "it just didn't work" and that's it. This is the first time since then that someone associated with the production has spoken about it since. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ahh i see. welp, if it was solely her father's opinion then that's depressing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She never said that. In fact, that was the only video I remember her posting pics on her IG like that of. She seemed to be having fun. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

one million was dropped on this video?



welp that explains why sources said the budget for "Slumber Party" was so small and prob. why no more videos were funded.



that and RCA just sucks in general and managing multiple projects on one label. Reply

Thread

Link

Slumber Party should've been a bigger hit. The song and video are fire Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate the tinashe version but ia Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Honestly. It didn't deserve to flop. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree! I slept on that song and I regret it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Slumber Party, imagine if she got like 5 videos with that budget instead of this cancelled one Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the budget for Slumber Party wasn't small, that was also a rumor iirc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Couldn't he have figured that out before they spent the money on it? Reply

Thread

Link

Right. Don’t they have a storyboard they okay? I’ve seen Lachapelle work and he’s everything but random. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

30 male pole dancers



😭 amazing Reply

Thread

Link

I will always be bitter about the Make Me video that they released just because Make Me was actually on its way to becoming a genuine hit for her and a good video would have pushed it over the top, but we got a video that was so bad that I almost feel like it hurt the song :p Like, I am exaggerating a little bit, but not by much.

That one teensy clip of her throwing a TV out a window is one of the most iconic things she has done in years anyway. I guess they just don't want that type of image for her now though? Reply

Thread

Link

currently having an old school britney party; no regrets



my life has been so oooover..protected Reply

Thread

Link

omg show everyone at the party this video of Brian Friedman teaching Overprotected Choreo a few months ago!







Edited at 2017-11-01 02:19 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok now i'm sad because i'm not actually having a party, i'm just listening to her alone in my house LMAO

i didn't know how else to word it :(((( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ugh. That choreo just lends itself to sloppiness. Brit was always a little too stiff in her execution of it tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm gonna have one tonight. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the cancelled edge of glory video also had hot naked muscular dancers 😭 what's up w these pop gorls not giving the gays what the want 👀 Reply

Thread

Link

This song is garbage regardless of the video. Reply

Thread

Link