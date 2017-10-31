Stylist Reveals What Happened to "Lost" Britney Spears - 'Make Me' Music Video
If you recall, Britney Spears shot a music video for her first single "Make Me..." last summer, which was teased all over the internet, and then never came out. Well, Stylist Alanna Pearl has spilled the tea in an interview with Nylon. When asked about the video, she said:
“There are conspiracy theories about it all over the internet,” she says. “David LaChapelle got hired last July to do it and it was a million dollar music video, and I styled 30 male pole dancers. We made them look like sexy cowboys. They ended up scrapping it, and it will never come out. [Allegedly] Britney Spears’s dad is the one who said no. How crazy is that? My life is so weird.”
Do you think the Original Video will ever leak, ONTD?
A psychiatrist writes an evaluation of Brit every six months and it's reviewed by a judge. If and when she is able to make business decisions for herself, the conservatorship will be lifted. She still has memory/decision making issues.
I wasn't a fan of the scenes from that unreleased version we got. It didn't suit the song at all, just remembering G-eazy kinda raping her makes me uncomfortable
I don't actually know anything about her dad. Is he as crazy as her stage mom is?
..i guess it all makes sense now
welp that explains why sources said the budget for "Slumber Party" was so small and prob. why no more videos were funded.
that and RCA just sucks in general and managing multiple projects on one label.
That one teensy clip of her throwing a TV out a window is one of the most iconic things she has done in years anyway. I guess they just don't want that type of image for her now though?
my life has been so oooover..protected
