Martha Broq

Stylist Reveals What Happened to "Lost" Britney Spears - 'Make Me' Music Video



If you recall, Britney Spears shot a music video for her first single "Make Me..." last summer, which was teased all over the internet, and then never came out. Well, Stylist Alanna Pearl has spilled the tea in an interview with Nylon. When asked about the video, she said:

“There are conspiracy theories about it all over the internet,” she says. “David LaChapelle got hired last July to do it and it was a million dollar music video, and I styled 30 male pole dancers. We made them look like sexy cowboys. They ended up scrapping it, and it will never come out. [Allegedly] Britney Spears’s dad is the one who said no. How crazy is that? My life is so weird.”

Source

Do you think the Original Video will ever leak, ONTD?

Tagged: , ,