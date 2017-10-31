One more Halloween costumes roundup post

I might make one final round-up post tomorrow morning but God, it's been a long weekend of making these posts and I'm exhausted and over Halloween.



Anyway, all the dogs in costumes are adorable! Reply

Thread

Link

I don’t know who Aimee Carrero is, but I love her costume. SHS looks so fucking miserable all the time. Reply

Thread

Link

mte it's hilarious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all she was missing is the unibrow looking shadow under her browbone. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's from Young and Hungry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah she really nailed it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does Jennifer Tilly have a portrait in an attic somewhere? Reply

Thread

Link

Her Chinese genes are keeping her youthful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My mom used to work with their dad. I remember being pretty young and him talking about how his daughters were starting to get a lot of big roles and hopefully becoming famous

/csb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







my 3 year old nephew is going out tonight as jack skellington and it's too damn adorable.



i'm taking him and my other nephews and cousins trick 'er treating a little later. my hometown is one of the few that still do the traditional door to door thing. hitting up the west side of town for the best candy loot. full brand chocolate bars aw'd yeah. me giving out candy tonight:my 3 year old nephew is going out tonight as jack skellington and it's too damn adorable.i'm taking him and my other nephews and cousins trick 'er treating a little later. my hometown is one of the few that still do the traditional door to door thing. hitting up the west side of town for the best candy loot. full brand chocolate bars aw'd yeah. Reply

Thread

Link

some kid told me "you're one of the good houses!" and my sister silently cheered from the other room because she really considered her choices when she bought the candy lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao. that's cute. before moving to LA i would put A+ candy in halloween plastic bags with toys from the 99 cent store.



plus i went all out decorating the house.



people loved us. this year...i wasn't motivated to do any of that and just got good candy. it'll suffice. lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the bb as babar and the dog costumes are a+ Reply

Thread

Link

Oooh, I love Ruby's. Good choice, Topanga Reply

Thread

Link

Y'all help there have been so many tiny children coming round this year. Their tiny voices & bodies are giving me temporary baby fever.



Also I had a middle-school aged Rey come by and it made me so happy, that can be such a hard age for girls and I wanted to tell her "long live the resistance!" but that would have been weird. Reply

Thread

Link

Timberlake as Buzz Lightyear? Well he was kind of a coward underneath it all, so I guess that's appropriate. Reply

Thread

Link

damn sis, you dont gotta drag buzz like that he had character development Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaoo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Has Heidi Klum revealed her costume yet? Reply

Thread

Link

asking the real questions Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i just looked at her instagram and i'm thinking she'll be a werewolf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Elizabella"



oh Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol met Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pepper in French fries? Salt or bust. Also I hate when I share fries and someone takes ketchup and just sprays it over the fries. Like....bitch let me dip. Reply

Thread

Link

People who put ketchup directly on their fries are bizarre. Hot ketchup is not it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bitch get your own Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

zayn and gigi as spiderman and the black cat







Reply

Thread

Link

I've been 😍🤤🤤 since Gigi posted the vid, and yasss @ picking the Black Cat! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao i love that they dressed up just to hang at the farm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

awww gigi looks cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gigi looks amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They both look hot ngl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg he's not dead...gigi's costume is dope, negl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Justin chose the right Toy Story character to play, that's for sure. Arrogant, egotistical prick. Reply

Thread

Link

oh we're still posting celeb kids without the celeb in the pictures I see. Reply

Thread

Link

What's the issue with it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's weird to me. they're not a celebrity. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can see you what you mean but their parents (the celebs) posted on social media. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link