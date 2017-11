wheres the halloween ffaf i wanna show off my costume today :( Reply

I totally forgot that was a thing Reply

It's already getting late so idk if it's happening this year. Reply

ive given up hope Reply

That blonde troll has an elephant on her cape, I can't. People like her really get off on being republicans. "I'm so special cause I want to go back to the 1850s when no one but white men had rights!"



Edited at 2017-11-01 12:21 am (UTC)

lmao I literally yelled out "OH SERIOUSLY???" whenever they ruvealed Meghan's elephant, redic Reply

jic u forgot her purpose on the show for the .2 seconds when her mouth is closed i assume Reply

One of my coworkers decided to dress up like Waldo's brother, Baldo.



And nobody at work knew that Odlaw was a thing.



It annoys me.

here is my 2nd annual dog / baby Halloween photo (organized with one of my friends haha) I shared it in another random post, but this seems more fitting!

lol cute

this is sooo cute

aw <3

awww

who is the baby supposed 2 be

an "old cat lady" haha

wow @ this actual infant dragging me!

LOL

so cute <3

Sara's costume was pretty great! I can't believe she transformed twice and the butterfly one looked amaaaaazing. She would serve lewks on Drag Race.

This was a pretty boring episode for the most part.

My dad (and the dog) gave out candy and more people wanted to pat our dog than take candy.



I put a sign in our window with my contact information about hiring for a job.

Fuck Meghan McCain and fuck her father especially tbh.

i was pretty bored with most of the morning show halloween costumes. even kelly, who normally has funny skits, was pretty meh.

