Liam Payne's sexy new music video for Bedroom Floor will ft Bella Thorne

Alas, the Lohan of this decade. How is she still getting booked for things? Didn't her Ammityville flop make less than a grand? Wasn't it only in theaters for one day? Reply

Thread

Link

I mean it's not like she's getting booked for great things, she hustles even if a lot of people find her annoying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why do they randomly freeze? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hew knows. i need to get a Zayn icon tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao, what is this whiterocity??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao, this is killing me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need to join this boys club 😛 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pffft so stupid lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

loool this is great. also they kinda look alike. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they’re both tacky and ugly Reply

Thread

Link

her implants... Reply

Thread

Link

i can already tell that this is going to be a mess Reply

Thread

Link

Your icon is so hot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all of y'all have hot icons Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she's a music video actress now? Reply

Thread

Link

that lipsticks making her look like the chick who plays cheryl blossom Reply

Thread

Link

funny i've always felt they looked similar in a weird way beyond the hair Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She wishes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They both have that Jeffree Star look Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why do her lips look like that Reply

Thread

Link





Edited at 2017-11-01 12:20 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Iawtc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this needs the who asked for this tag. also can't believe no one has made a post about hagrid's bitch ass and the black lives matter fiasco...actually considering his stans it's not that surprising, smdh. *goes to look for sources* Reply

Thread

Link

jk, just read up. yikes. not crazy bad but, yeah. if he can wave pride flags, he should support blm as well.



Edited at 2017-11-01 12:25 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He only queer baits sis Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

nah sis, i think it's really fucked up when you throw in his sad attempt at damage control...see my lengthy response below. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Make a post cause it's important Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think I saw something about that but I don't really understand why his stans are surprised or upset? He (like Taylor) doesn't ever want to say anything about ANYTHING. His stans projected all that "woke" stuff onto him because his whole shtick is "kindness" or whatever and love and they're disappointed now lol He doesn't even do interviews with people he isn't friendly with and who won't ask him hard questions like...he's not gonna take a stand on anything ever. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wait what? sis make the post or i wheel. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

girl i honestly thought you meant rubeus hagrid Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What happened? Did someone throw him the flag? And he didn’t hold it up or s/t?



MAKE A POST GIRL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Zendaya was featured in Versace on the floor and Bella Thorne is featured in Bathroom floor. A nice analogy for both their careers Reply

Thread

Link

Savage Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh the song is called bedroom floor, well my point still stands Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah, what u said is better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao at bathroom floor Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The song is such a grower, I can't stop bopping whenever I hear it now Reply

Thread

Link

i bet charlie puth told him to lol Reply

Thread

Link