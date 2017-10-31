l: lovely lana

Liam Payne's sexy new music video for Bedroom Floor will ft Bella Thorne



Just in time to give us all a Halloween fright, it was announced today that the video for Bedroom Floor will be dropping November 5th featuring former disney channel actress Bella Thorne.

Will this be the sexiest video of all time ONTD? 😱 Hope everyone is having a happy Halloween too!

