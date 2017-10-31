bflowhalloween

Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles of CW's 'Supernatural' are in hot water over a Bill Cosby rape joke



• Over the weekend, both Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles were answering questions at a fan Q&A event during Creation Entertainment's Official Supernatural Convention in New Orleans.

• It's not easy to transcribe what a fan asked or said that would prompt the joke. Jared whispers something into Jensen's ear, and Jensen says "no."

• Fans keep asking Jared to tell his joke, but Jared insists, "my jokes are all really offensive." Despite this, fans keep insisting on telling them what was whispered between the two.

• "Excuse me, does the rag smell like chloroform to you?" Jared says, laughing at his own joke and pretending to drop the mic.

• Jensen follows it up with, "no, Mr. Cosby."

• The crowd reaction ranges from disgust to applause, with fans unsure of how to react.  Jensen then asks, "too soon?"

• Fans are calling them out online asking if the current wave of sexual harassment news is really the best time to make a joke like this. Other fans insist that they were pressured into making the joke by their own fans.







