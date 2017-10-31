Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles of CW's 'Supernatural' are in hot water over a Bill Cosby rape joke

@God



Please continue to take down flop white men in Hollywood and cause this show to finally die. It's Time.

i wrote a pretty much identical tweet on my private twitter today lmfao

this show is never going to die. I was forced to watch it with some people a few weeks ago and witnessed a grown woman screaming at the tv and literally shaking and crying. I was embarrassed for her.

WELP.



I wonder if this is what finally kills Supernatural. What a way to go down.



Edited at 2017-10-31 11:47 pm (UTC) Reply

highly unlikely.

I seriously doubt that

This is like the least of the shit they've done.

Very unlikely considering most of the fanbase is pure trash and will defend literally anything. Jared's stupid ass eggs them on despite knowing full well how crazy they are (they used to harass the fuck out of his wife simply for being his wife).

You don't know their fans, do you?

This show will only die when either Jensen or Jared decide they're done with it. And since neither one of them have anything else, career-wise, that's not happening anytime soon.

it won't.



it won't.

it was funny.

But unfortunately...

as long as their delusional stans continue to supporting them and their show idts sis

I know it was in poor taste but it doesn't mean it's indicative of how they treat real people in real life? Carina McKenzie on twitter a few weeks ago talked about how Jensen stood up for her when a male writer was harassing her at a business gathering in Austin(he found out and asked her if she wanted him to do something about it, she didn't but she said he stuck by her the rest of the night and it made her feel safer), another girl mentioned how in high school he helped her out with some bullies(in fact there are also two other stories from guys who have talked about how Jensen helped them out with bullies at school, the one guy it was middle school and Jensen and his friend Chris stood up for him, the other guy was in high school and Jensen stood up for him).



I also seem to recall an incident years ago, early during Supernatural's run(maybe season 3?) when he was somewhere for a friend's bachelor party, a guy wouldn't leave a woman alone in the bar he was hanging out at with some of his friends and he stuck up for her.



It's a joke in poor taste, it doesn't mean they are bad people.



Edited at 2017-11-01 03:33 am (UTC) Reply

Why is this the hill you want to die on, sis? These flops? Really?

Jared is the one who made the joke, though, not Jensen.

This show is never going to die.

How is this show STILL a thing

I tried to watch it once because it clearly has a strong following - but it's fucking garbage. I don't understand.

the first few seasons had an interesting x-files vibe but it wandered into bullshit territory quickly and has only sunk deeper into shit swamp since then.

I was pretty young when it came out and it had some fairly interesting storylines (or at least I thought that at the time). But, holy shit, I literally CANNOT believe it is still going and I am unsure I would get into it if it were a new show now.

The first two and a half seasons are actually pretty good and had a decent storyline. A lot of it felt like early X-Files. But then the second half of season 3 happened and it sort of lost it's magic, and then they brought in the angels and it turned to shit after that.





I stopped watching somewhere in season 5 I think? I tried episodes here and there and one was about some musical a high school did based on their lives?? And another one was about cursed ballet shoes that Dean wanted to wear. So I gathered that I didn't miss anything once I stopped watching. Reply

It baffles me that it has so many fans.

This show was on when I was in Girl Scouts

I thought it was already known that these two were classless trashbags



I hope they and their craptastic show get flushed down the toilet like the pieces of shit they are Reply

Honestly? I can't believe this show is still on the air considering it began the year I started high school lmao

I was seriously in middle school I think when this show was getting popular it's wild

we're probably around the same age (here we start hs at 11/12)



i feel like anything that was on tv when I wasn't even a teenager yet should be long over by now! Reply

lol @ this trash show still being on and the mole people who support it

I have never seen this show so I don't have any sort of grasp on this fandom* or why people are so obsessed - like, if it were not for ONTD I would never even know this show exists. That said, ISTG every other post about it is tea on how awful at least one of them is.



Edited at 2017-10-31 11:49 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm not sure if Dean/Sam is still a popular ship now but they're obsessed with it because a majority of fan girls suffer from internalized misogyny and like to fetishize gay men (but only if they're white). These two are literally brothers on the show...

Fan girls (and boys?) and their fetish (for lack of a better term) for assigning straight men as gay men involved in secret affairs with their co-workers is truly worth studying, like it is such a fucking weird phenom that is so prevalent and there seems to be like layers and layers to the reasons they do it. It's a mind fuck.

OT but i hope your birthday was great!!!!!!

rape is sooooooo funny omg

i am so goddamn fucking SICK of stupid ass men. i am over it. done. i was just told that men work harder than women because "men have been in the workforce longer than women have." i fucking FLIPPED. i was this dude's manager, and he sat his lazy ass down with his dick in his hand all goddamn day, but he works harder than me? gtfohhhhh god i am just FUMING



Reply

men love to act like they work harder than women and that's why we don't "deserve" equal pay. when in reality I know maybe 2-3 men who actually worked for their degrees. the rest fucked around and were lucky they didn't fail tbh.

jfc like being made to raise their dumb asses from birth from the beginning of time isn't being part of the workforce or doing labour of equal and greater value to society ofc lets just assign an arbitrary date at which women ~finally~ decided to join the workforce (a.k.a when (some) men stopped overtly keeping women out of the workforce) and judge all our gender's labouring and industriousness since time immemorial based on that!! smdh

Jesus christ what an asshole. I've had a male colleague insult another one just bc the latter said he was a feminist. I had to educate the idiot on what feminism actually is, like you're college educated and you have internet — just google sth before proclaiming your assholery to the whole world.

im ready for these two garbage bags to fade into obscurity

“Others fans insist that they were pressured into making the joke by their own fans.”



anyone who isn’t gross wouldn’t have even thought of that joke in the first place, so. no Reply

ikr? they already made the joke ~amongst themselves~, if anything the fans "pressured" them into saying it into the mic. which changes nothing.

exactly what i was gonna say!!

Hdu they were all chanting "Make a Rape Joke or DIE!!" what were these poor fathers of daughters supposed to do?!?

mte, and the thing of whispering it only to Jensen is so childish, it's obvious he did it so people would ask.

Jfc

i knew they were bad eggs.

there are posts about what a dick bigfoot padalecki is like once every 6 months

i donut pay that much attention to this cast to know that

More than that recently.

Is Jared throwing a hissy fit on Twitter yet?

Is William shatner defending him?

does one always precede the other? (I'm guessing the answer is yes, lmao...)

when will this show get cancelled, i'm sick of this whole cast being relevant.



remember when one of them literally said that philip seymour hoffman's death was "stupid"? Reply

Jared. He's the worst offender of the 2. Always running his mouth.

The uglier one said that

lol, they're both equally ugly

He called it a tragedy, and someone on here said "You want to see a real tragedy Jared? Watch an episode of your show!"



That's the only time I've laughed at anything related to supernatural. Reply

that was the big ogre looking one

Ot but your username is A++

They're not relevant in pop culture really, its only their shut-in fans that keep it alive

