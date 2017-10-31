Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles of CW's 'Supernatural' are in hot water over a Bill Cosby rape joke
Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles Made A Bill Cosby Rape Joke & Fans Are Calling Them Out https://t.co/CIcWjbc7sm via @refinery29— Faishawn Coulter (@FaishawnCoulter) October 31, 2017
• Over the weekend, both Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles were answering questions at a fan Q&A event during Creation Entertainment's Official Supernatural Convention in New Orleans.
• It's not easy to transcribe what a fan asked or said that would prompt the joke. Jared whispers something into Jensen's ear, and Jensen says "no."
• Fans keep asking Jared to tell his joke, but Jared insists, "my jokes are all really offensive." Despite this, fans keep insisting on telling them what was whispered between the two.
• "Excuse me, does the rag smell like chloroform to you?" Jared says, laughing at his own joke and pretending to drop the mic.
• Jensen follows it up with, "no, Mr. Cosby."
• The crowd reaction ranges from disgust to applause, with fans unsure of how to react. Jensen then asks, "too soon?"
• Fans are calling them out online asking if the current wave of sexual harassment news is really the best time to make a joke like this. Other fans insist that they were pressured into making the joke by their own fans.
Please continue to take down flop white men in Hollywood and cause this show to finally die. It's Time.
I wonder if this is what finally kills Supernatural. What a way to go down.
it was funny.
I also seem to recall an incident years ago, early during Supernatural's run(maybe season 3?) when he was somewhere for a friend's bachelor party, a guy wouldn't leave a woman alone in the bar he was hanging out at with some of his friends and he stuck up for her.
It's a joke in poor taste, it doesn't mean they are bad people.
I stopped watching somewhere in season 5 I think? I tried episodes here and there and one was about some musical a high school did based on their lives?? And another one was about cursed ballet shoes that Dean wanted to wear. So I gathered that I didn't miss anything once I stopped watching.
I hope they and their craptastic show get flushed down the toilet like the pieces of shit they are
i feel like anything that was on tv when I wasn't even a teenager yet should be long over by now!
anyone who isn’t gross wouldn’t have even thought of that joke in the first place, so. no
remember when one of them literally said that philip seymour hoffman's death was "stupid"?
That's the only time I've laughed at anything related to supernatural.