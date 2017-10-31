Some Video Game News! (Final Fantasy, The Last of Us)
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age surpasses one million digital and shipped units worldwide. Here's a new artwork by @kamikoku2009 pic.twitter.com/As5wqRitHu— Nova Crystallis (@Nova_Crystallis) October 26, 2017
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age tops one million shipments and digital sales worldwide. Square Enix released brand-new artwork, featuring characters Vaan, Penelo, Ashe, and Larsa Solidor, illustrated by series artist Isamu Kamikokuryou, in celebration.
On top of all that! They took the original Final Fantasy XII trailer from 2006 and remastered it.
Congrats to the Final Fantasy XII fans who have been fighting for this remaster, as well as its success. We did it!
In other, not-so-light news; The Last of Us: Part II has been receiving a lot of backlash for the brutal violence shown in its most recent trailer. Ruh roh.
'The Last of Us Part II' sure looks gorgeous, but the sequel's brutal violence has sparked outrage among fans. https://t.co/D1a2G0QzPV— Collider (@Collider) October 31, 2017
Some points to note:
∙ People are upset about the brutal violence that is shown in the scene, despite The Last of Us being met with praise by critics for the game's violence never feeling gratuitous or romanticized.
∙ Fans are outraged by the violence being carried out against women and children.
Sony's Jim Ryan had this to say: “I think what we’re trying to do is to portray qualities of the various games we had on show. And I think it is difficult when you have a clip of four or five minutes to synthesize a gameplay experience that can be measured in the tens of hours. And, again, the studio was seeking to portray a game that will be rated as suitable for adults to play and that’s what we did.”
∙ Folks over at Naughty Dog haven't responded to this backlash yet.
Sources: Nova Crystallis Twitter, Final Fantasy trailer, Collider Twitter
2. the trailer was a good kind of brutal imo. i get why people are making a ruckus but it's within the tone of the last of us as far as im concerned. i've also seen people saying it's relying too much on violence against women and on that i call shenanigans. that was a scene full of apocalyptic women doing stuff and things and i welcome it.
Though didn’t Ellie say her mom died when she gave birth to Ellie so maybe it’s not her. Unless they’re doing a time warp thing idk
i loved it when i gave it another chance a couple of years ago. imagining vaan not being the main character really helped. ashe and balthier >>>>>>
i have final fantasy xiv to play rn (i'm on ultros, reply and i'll add you!), .hack IMOQ (emulating lmao), and .hack GU coming out ;____;
i had to restart my ffxiv character because square doesn't allow a pc version AND steam version on the same account.
i was not about to worry about the security of two accounts with two different companies. ik how that shit works!
my first take away from that tlou clip was that the super buff woman looks hot lol. but that "clip her wings" part was gory, i had to look away. other than that it wasn't too bad.
i need to replay tlou before this comes out, i'm not ready to deal w that emotional wreck of a game
I've owned The Last of Us for several years now, but never gotten around to play it. One day..!
all I remember about the rerelease is rip Van's abs
And I like XII but I don't know if I liked it enough to drop more money on a remaster.