Some Video Game News! (Final Fantasy, The Last of Us)

1. i'm so stoked for xii's success! best ff finally getting what it deserves



the trailer was a good kind of brutal imo. i get why people are making a ruckus but it's within the tone of the last of us as far as im concerned. i've also seen people saying it's relying too much on violence against women and on that i call shenanigans. that was a scene full of apocalyptic women doing stuff and things and i welcome it.

i've also seen people saying it's relying too much on violence against women and on that i call shenanigans. that was a scene full of apocalyptic women doing stuff and things and i welcome it.



And if it’s allegedly Ellie’s mom too?! Yussss.



Though didn’t Ellie say her mom died when she gave birth to Ellie so maybe it’s not her. Unless they’re doing a time warp thing idk



Moar hammers

i definitely think it's her mom and that we're gonna be playing flashback segments as her (or someone around her) Reply

Glad FFXII is doing well, now make a proper sequel where Vaan is mysteriously absent and nobody even comments on it tbh Reply

LMFAO right? What kind of bitching and complaining random addition to an otherwise flawless game... Reply

Japan has this weird obsession with high school-aged characters. I recently re-watched all the FFXII cutscenes spliced together, and Vaan and Penelo's additions made more sense as a perspective of the commonfolk who were affected by the wars between the political machinations of royalty. But really, Balthier/Fran and Ashe should have been the true MC perspectives. Reply

i’ll be so upset if bloodborne ii isn’t announced Reply

same 😢 i'm not holding my breath tbh Reply

i'm trying to hold out on buying final fantasy xii until a pc release



i loved it when i gave it another chance a couple of years ago. imagining vaan not being the main character really helped. ashe and balthier >>>>>>



i have final fantasy xiv to play rn (i'm on ultros, reply and i'll add you!), .hack IMOQ (emulating lmao), and .hack GU coming out ;____; Reply

It's only a matter of time, sis - they just announced that they're even doing a PC release for World of Final Fantasy. I don't know what the holdup is with 12, but it'll be on Steam with the rest of the series eventually... Reply

too much to keep up with, sis omggg



i had to restart my ffxiv character because square doesn't allow a pc version AND steam version on the same account.

i was not about to worry about the security of two accounts with two different companies. ik how that shit works!



so depressed

assassin's creed origins looks so pretty, should i buy it?



my first take away from that tlou clip was that the super buff woman looks hot lol. but that "clip her wings" part was gory, i had to look away. other than that it wasn't too bad.



Edited at 2017-10-31 11:23 pm (UTC)

it's gorgeous but it had some funky animation/graphics issues on the ps4 pro when i played. i'd still recommend it if you don't mind choppy animation and an ugly UI Reply

damn, they at least could've cut away from the arm breaking, that shit is horrifying to me



i need to replay tlou before this comes out, i'm not ready to deal w that emotional wreck of a game Reply

also, did they fix the voiced audio in ffxii? i remember it being very weird sounding Reply

They apparently did, but it still sounded a bit muffled to me Reply

no it still sounds weird Reply

Not here for the newer FF games at all, kind of lost interest after FFX tbh. Give me Tactics (the PS1 original, not the remake) any day.



Edited at 2017-10-31 11:16 pm (UTC)

yas @ xii remaster! square enix is finally doing something right but they still got a long way to go to redeem themselves from that sasuke uchiha road trip Reply

Excuse you. Noctis >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Sasuke anytime. Reply

damn so i guess xv didn't turn out well? i haven't rly kept up w it at all, i just have the florence welch soundtrack on repeat lol Reply

Honestly, the material shown in the TLOU clip was graphic but it didn't really bother me. Perhaps that's due to the fact the first game was gory and graphic and had violent material to begin with. I mean, come on, we had a creepy cannibalistic psycho with major pedo vibes hunting down, capturing, and then trying to choke Ellie out with heavy handed implications of the shit he wanted to do to her before she saved herself. For me that shit was more disturbing than this, given the limited context we are even offered. Reply

FF XII only made me feel alone and sad when I played it... A MMORPG with no-one else in it. :/



I've owned The Last of Us for several years now, but never gotten around to play it. One day..! Reply

NGL I winced when they were breaking her arm. Considering finishing my replay now just because.



all I remember about the rerelease is rip Van's abs Reply

I dropped FFXII when The Lost Legacy came out, and I haven't gone back to it since. Oop Reply

It's like people forgot what The Last Of Us was all about. We don't know why they are killing and stringing people up or why they chose to just clip her wings instead of outright killing her. But everything from the trailer fits into the theme of the game.



And I like XII but I don't know if I liked it enough to drop more money on a remaster. Reply

