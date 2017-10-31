Fran

Some Video Game News! (Final Fantasy, The Last of Us)




Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age tops one million shipments and digital sales worldwide. Square Enix released brand-new artwork, featuring characters Vaan, Penelo, Ashe, and Larsa Solidor, illustrated by series artist Isamu Kamikokuryou, in celebration.

On top of all that! They took the original Final Fantasy XII trailer from 2006 and remastered it.



Congrats to the Final Fantasy XII fans who have been fighting for this remaster, as well as its success. We did it!



In other, not-so-light news; The Last of Us: Part II has been receiving a lot of backlash for the brutal violence shown in its most recent trailer. Ruh roh.




Some points to note:
People are upset about the brutal violence that is shown in the scene, despite The Last of Us being met with praise by critics for the game's violence never feeling gratuitous or romanticized.
Fans are outraged by the violence being carried out against women and children.

Sony's Jim Ryan had this to say: “I think what we’re trying to do is to portray qualities of the various games we had on show. And I think it is difficult when you have a clip of four or five minutes to synthesize a gameplay experience that can be measured in the tens of hours. And, again, the studio was seeking to portray a game that will be rated as suitable for adults to play and that’s what we did.”

∙ Folks over at Naughty Dog haven't responded to this backlash yet.




