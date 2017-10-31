An ONTD Original: 13 Classic Actresses Who Kept Us in...Suspense!

2. Joan Crawford - "Three Lethal Words"







Joan Crawford gives a memorable performance as a mentally unbalanced screenwriter out for revenge on the younger man who jilted her.



3. Bette Davis - "Good Night, Mrs. Russell"







Bette Davis plays an office worker who finds herself at the mercy of a deranged, woman-hating short order cook in this unsettling episode.



4. Judy Garland - "Drive-In"







Judy Garland stars as a car hop who finds herself in terrible danger after accepting a ride from a homicidal maniac. (You can listen to the original version, starring Nancy Kelly, here .)

5. Myrna Loy - "Library Book"







Myrna Loy plays a no-nonsense librarian who finds herself in the middle of a kidnap case when she investigates the mutilation of "Gone With the Wind" in this light-hearted episode.



6. Gloria Swanson - "Murder By the Book"







The incomprobable Gloria Swanson stars as a famous mystery writer who gets called in to investigate the high-profile murder of her own doctor.



7. Olivia de Havilland - "Voyage Through Darkness"







Olivia de Havilland plays a young woman escorting her late employer's body back to America by cruise ship. Unfortunately, by the cruise's end, there may be more than one corpse aboard ship...



8. Joan Fontaine - "The Lovebirds"







Joan Fontaine here portrays a woman trapped in a loveless marriage, determined to do away with the man she loathes. Little does she know he has murderous plans of his own...



9. Lana Turner - "Fear Paints a Picture"







Lana Turner stars as a young woman who will become a very wealthy heiress on her twenty-third birthday...provided she can manage to hold on to her sanity.



10. Ginger Rogers- "Vamp Till Dead"







Ginger Roger appears here in the role of a woman determined to solve her sister's murder, even if it means marrying the man she suspects killed her: her sister's own husband!



11. Ethel Merman- "Never Follow a Banjo Act"







Broadway legend Ethel Merman stars as a singer of "mature talents" in this surprisingly dark and twisted tale of greed and the music industry.



12. Lucille Ball - "A Shroud for Sarah"







Lucille Ball made six appearances on Suspense, in two of which she co-starred with real life husband Desi Arnaz. In "A Shroud for Sarah," she plays a woman who becomes the victim of her own ruthless ambition.