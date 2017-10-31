An ONTD Original: 13 Classic Actresses Who Kept Us in...Suspense!
As a follow-up to my post from last night celebrating the 75th anniversary of Suspense, "radio's outstanding theater of thrills," I present this list of the thirteen best performances given by the leading ladies of Old Hollywood on the program. Here then are more tales well-calculated to keep you in . . . Suspense!
1. Angela Lansbury - "A Thing of Beauty"
Angela Lansbury stars as a reclusive actress with a terrible, tragic secret. (You can listen to the original version, starring June Duprez, here.)
2. Joan Crawford - "Three Lethal Words"
Joan Crawford gives a memorable performance as a mentally unbalanced screenwriter out for revenge on the younger man who jilted her.
3. Bette Davis - "Good Night, Mrs. Russell"
Bette Davis plays an office worker who finds herself at the mercy of a deranged, woman-hating short order cook in this unsettling episode.
4. Judy Garland - "Drive-In"
Judy Garland stars as a car hop who finds herself in terrible danger after accepting a ride from a homicidal maniac. (You can listen to the original version, starring Nancy Kelly, here.)
5. Myrna Loy - "Library Book"
Myrna Loy plays a no-nonsense librarian who finds herself in the middle of a kidnap case when she investigates the mutilation of "Gone With the Wind" in this light-hearted episode.
6. Gloria Swanson - "Murder By the Book"
The incomprobable Gloria Swanson stars as a famous mystery writer who gets called in to investigate the high-profile murder of her own doctor.
7. Olivia de Havilland - "Voyage Through Darkness"
Olivia de Havilland plays a young woman escorting her late employer's body back to America by cruise ship. Unfortunately, by the cruise's end, there may be more than one corpse aboard ship...
8. Joan Fontaine - "The Lovebirds"
Joan Fontaine here portrays a woman trapped in a loveless marriage, determined to do away with the man she loathes. Little does she know he has murderous plans of his own...
9. Lana Turner - "Fear Paints a Picture"
Lana Turner stars as a young woman who will become a very wealthy heiress on her twenty-third birthday...provided she can manage to hold on to her sanity.
10. Ginger Rogers- "Vamp Till Dead"
Ginger Roger appears here in the role of a woman determined to solve her sister's murder, even if it means marrying the man she suspects killed her: her sister's own husband!
11. Ethel Merman- "Never Follow a Banjo Act"
Broadway legend Ethel Merman stars as a singer of "mature talents" in this surprisingly dark and twisted tale of greed and the music industry.
12. Lucille Ball - "A Shroud for Sarah"
Lucille Ball made six appearances on Suspense, in two of which she co-starred with real life husband Desi Arnaz. In "A Shroud for Sarah," she plays a woman who becomes the victim of her own ruthless ambition.
13. Rosalind Russell - "When the Bough Breaks"
Rosalind Russell stars as a woman with serious grandfather issues.
