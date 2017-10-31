marcus keane, exorcism, the exorcist

The Exorcist Round-Up Post: The Cast Promoting the Show for Halloween + Sneak Peek of 2.05




  • Alfonso Herrera (Tomas Ortega) did a brief Facebook Live Q&A earlier today.

  • He thanked a lot of English and Spanish-speaking fans (for like half the video).

  • Said they're wrapping up 2.09 right now in Vancouver.

  • The scariest thing he's had to do on the show was the first scene in the pilot he shared with Ben Daniels (Marcus Keane), where he was witnessing the exorcism of the young boy Gabrielle through a dream.

  • Says Ben is really talented and generous as an actor.

  • Talks about how Jeremy Slater's done a great job with the show in response to a fan praising the women on the show.

  • Leaves at the end to go rehearse a scene in 2.09

2.05 "There but for the Grace of God, Go I":

THE DEMON REVEALS ITSELF ON AN ALL-NEW "THE EXORCIST" FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3, ON FOX
As Tomas and Marcus continue to investigate the strange incidents at the foster home, the demon finally makes its presence known. The two priests must race against the clock to find evidence of possession before it is too late. Meanwhile, Andy and Rose take the children on an overnight camping trip, setting them on a collision course with the supernatural presence on the island. Back in Rome, Father Bennett's uneasy partnership with Mouse takes a turn as disturbing new information about the conspiracy comes to light in the all-new "There but for the Grace of God, Go I" episode of THE EXORCIST airing Friday, Nov. 3 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (EXO-205) (TV-14 D, L, V)
Cast: Alfonso Herrera as Father Tomas Ortega; Ben Daniels as Father Marcus Keane; John Cho as Andy Kim; Kurt Egyiawan as Father Bennett; Brianna Hildebrand as Verity; Zuleikha Robinson as Mouse; Li Jun Li as Rose
Guest Cast: Alex Barima as Shelby; Cyrus Arnold as Truck; Hunter Dillon as Caleb; Amélie Eve as Grace; Beatrice Kitsos as Harper; Karin Konoval as Sister Dolores; Christopher Cousins as Peter Morrow; Christina Jastrzembska as Alice; Nevin Burkholder as Settler; Sara Bynoe as Housewife; Liam O'Neill as Small Kid; Troy Anthony Young as Glen Wallis; Rhys Fleming as Teenage Girl


2.06 "Darling Nikki":

A VISIT TO THE FOSTER HOME TURNS DEADLY ON AN ALL-NEW “THE EXORCIST” FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10, ON FOX
A visit to the foster home carries deadly consequences, as Marcus and Father Tomas attempt to draw the demon out of hiding. Rose finds herself the target of the demon’s wrath. And no one suspects that a new danger may be lurking in the woods, waiting for its moment to strike. Meanwhile, Father Bennett and Mouse take the fight directly to the conspiracy as they attempt to hunt down an old adversary in the all-new “Darling Nikki” episode of THE EXORCIST airing Friday, Nov. 10 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (EXO-206) (TV-14 D, L, V)
Cast: Alfonso Herrera as Father Tomas Ortega; Ben Daniels as Father Marcus Keane; John Cho as Andy Kim; Kurt Egyiawan as Father Bennett; Brianna Hildebrand as Verity; Zuleikha Robinson as Mouse; Li Jun Li as Rose
Guest Cast: Alex Barima as Shelby; Cyrus Arnold as Truck; Hunter Dillon as Caleb; Zibby Allen as Cindy; June B. Wilde as Colleen Holstrom; Rochelle Greenwood as Lorraine; Beatrice Kitsos as Harper; Kirsten Fitzgerald as Maria Walters; Kayla Deorksen as Nurse; Mizinga Mwinga as Doctor; Liam O’Neill as Small Kid
2.07 "Help Me":

MARCUS AND TOMAS ARE TESTED TO THEIR LIMITS ON AN ALL-NEW "THE EXORCIST" FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17, ON FOX
As the exorcism begins, the fate of the foster home hangs in the balance. This is an adversary unlike anything Marcus and Tomas have ever faced, and in order to save this family, the two of them must journey into the mouth of madness itself in the all-new "Help Me" episode of THE EXORCIST airing Friday, Nov. 17 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (EXO-207) (TV-14 D, L, V)
Cast: Alfonso Herrera as Father Tomas Ortega; Ben Daniels as Father Marcus Keane; John Cho as Andy Kim; Kurt Egyiawan as Father Bennett; Brianna Hildebrand as Verity; Zuleikha Robinson as Mouse; Li Jun Li as Rose
Guest Cast: Alex Barima as Shelby; Cyrus Arnold as Truck; Hunter Dillon as Caleb; Amélie Eve as Grace; Alicia Witt as Nicole Kim; Beatrice Kitsos as Harper; Christopher Cousins as Peter Morrow

Want a recap of season 2 so far without watching all the episodes again? Fox has you covered (for once).



If you want to skip straight to the 2.05 sneak peak click this one:



The Exorcist returns this Friday on Fox.

Curious about the show and why it has so many posts on ONTD but don't know where to start? Check out the Halloween guide to watching The Exorcist. (You can watch the second season on Hulu, Fox's Website, and Yahoo View)

Lots to talk about ONTD! This is gonna be a huge episode. Again, beware of spoilers.

