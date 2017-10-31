The Exorcist Round-Up Post: The Cast Promoting the Show for Halloween + Sneak Peek of 2.05

holy shit I need to catch up Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] marcus and peter are gonna go a certain amount, (originally with the promo pics being both at day AND night i thought they might go all the way, but here at night they're only just getting ancy) and marcus is gonna feel conflicted and then head back to the foster family when tomas is in danger. then marcus might say something like "maybe next time" as a reference to the bar scene in 1.08. i'm probably wrong about that last part but we have yet to get a follow up to "a la praxima, hermano".



speaking of which...





















i have a feeling that Reply

The music choices for Tomas/Marcus scenes are A+. <3 Reply

They trul are, they know exactly what they are doing ;) Reply

At first, I wanted them to save them for S3 but since we don't know if it will happen they should go balls to wall (no pun intended) and get them going this season. Reply

oh damnnnnnnnnnn



see i never pay attention to these details cause i assume the writers/directors never mean it and they just throw songs up willy nilly, xD but if this is %100 intentional than dang xD Reply

I think you're right about Marcus. It's the skeptic in me that still sees the guy as some sort of hidden adversary, but it really could just be that Marcus will always put the church (exorcising) and Tomas above his own chance of potential normal relationships. Reply

My god I really just want a gigantic orgy with the actors that play Tomas, Andy and Marcus and the wildlife guy. I feel like that would cure my depression in one swoop. Or at least I would have one memory that would ensure I could die happily.



Anyway I was so fucking upset when I settled in last friday to no new episode. None for Halloween of all holidays. I'm pumped for the next episode. Reply

That picture of John Cho with spots - no, no, no, can't explain it. I feel itchy just looking at it.



So ghosts are involved? I mean they wouldn't do flashbacks of random past people if they weren't relevant to current events. Plus this demon or whatever seems attached to an entire place instead of just a person, that's different. Reply

we saw last week that grace (who's already a ghost/demon) was talking to someone else in the house andy couldn't see, that plus other clues around the island suggest there's some kind of conglomerated/larger island presence involving multiple entities. that's grace herself in the flashback gif. Reply

O yea, missed it. I just saw the mother-son one, over the well. So probably it's a whole family haunting the island. Grace's family. Wonder if they are related to the late wife. Reply

No Halloween post this year? I love seeing everyone’s costumes! Reply

i'm dyin lmao.













the time of his life......... the time of his life......... Reply

‘time of your life’ should play over one of their scenes this season Reply

i'd spontaneously combust. Reply

😏😏😏 NOICE



(Did you see the interview where he admits he doesn't watch GoT even though his bf's in it??? I was like SON) Reply

I’m freaking out at every gif and those episode descriptions. Reply

lol ikr, it's all so dramatique! Reply

LOL but same. Reply

they're only filming 209? lord thats a short turn around Reply

YESSS I'M ON TIME FOR THIS AMAZING POST <33333333



ngl, my shipper heart aside, i am SO here for marcus/wildlife guy. first of all, that's hot (like, that gif? yassss). and secondly, i really want to see marcus and his reactions to having a more physical connection with someone for the first(?) time.



ALSO OMG ALICIA WITT! i didn't think we'd get to see her this early. i guess they'll explain the backstory of (you know what) now that we know the truth about (you know who). or it's just a vision? either way, i love it.



i can't wait for this week's episode!



ps. PROTECT SHELBY



pps. alfonso is so handsome. Reply

i really wanna see how marcus handles it too....... ben is so talented and he's gonna break all our hearts, i can already tell from the gif.



sounds like 2.06 is where nicole will be more central but she'll pop up in this ep. Reply

right? ita, i just want to see how ben will play it. omg it's going to be so good!



and you're right, she might just pop up and then we'll get to know more in the next episode. i have to say, the pacing this season has been amazing. they hardly drag anything out. now i'm just waiting for everything to converge (mouse/bennett and my queen maria walters, especially). Reply

Parent

the fact that they released a still of peter/marcus lmfao like... and then peter isn’t even in the following episode. marcus is straight up getting his version of the jessica plotline and they’re not even trying to hide it for what it is.



i genuinely hate that there’s already marcus/peter fics. we know literally nothing about him. meanwhile, andy/rose gets paid dirt by the fanbase. hmmmmmmT Reply

omg let marcus get some tho (mostly because i want to watch)! but srsly ita that peter is ~temptation~ only there to distract marcus from his true love tom... i mean from the demonic possession.



but omg yes @ the lack of a fan reaction for andy/rose. they are so lovely together (now that we know the full story) and i've only found, like, 1 gifset of them on tumblr. weak. Reply

I was jumping for joy at their relationship. Two good looking asian folks together on high profile show? Yes and mote of it. But fandoms don't cherish poc characters relationships unfortunately. Reply

You know if Peter wasn’t white, fandom would be having a real different reaction. :/ Reply

it's so funny lmao. the gif of marcus praying and looking conflicted during the kiss...... like it's been hours and they're just now getting to it, and he's gonna go running back to the foster family. i hope they enjoy it tho! Reply

So grace is actually a ghost haunting the house? Is that what everyone else is thinking?



Oh at father bae with his man on man relations. This show...ugh. Reply

I think some people think she's the demon but she seems more ghost-like to me. Reply

Yeah it feels like a ghost haunting situation or maybe the house and surrounding area is like a haunted getaway for ghouls and ghosts and they all show up or something. Reply

Its hard to sympathize with these people and their possessions when I have been dealing with it just fine for 20 plus years.



Edited to say I am just joking and don't call in no priests unless they are the priests from this post.



Edited at 2017-10-31 10:41 pm (UTC) Reply

are we gonna get a halloween ffa? Reply

I hope FOX keeps this going like CW does for CExGf. The good shows always have to suffer. Reply

that'd be my dream tbh. let it survive on fridays. Reply

Part of me really wants Tomas/Marcus to be a thing but I also don't want to get my hopes up only to not get a season 3, lol Reply

Thats what I thought they've hinted at buuuut what if Tomas doesn't feel the same or we don't get a season 3! Lol



sameeeee Reply

Keep the dream alive, sis! Reply

