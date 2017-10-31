The Exorcist Round-Up Post: The Cast Promoting the Show for Halloween + Sneak Peek of 2.05
- Alfonso Herrera (Tomas Ortega) did a brief Facebook Live Q&A earlier today.
- He thanked a lot of English and Spanish-speaking fans (for like half the video).
- Said they're wrapping up 2.09 right now in Vancouver.
- The scariest thing he's had to do on the show was the first scene in the pilot he shared with Ben Daniels (Marcus Keane), where he was witnessing the exorcism of the young boy Gabrielle through a dream.
- Says Ben is really talented and generous as an actor.
- Talks about how Jeremy Slater's done a great job with the show in response to a fan praising the women on the show.
- Remains handsome throughout.
- Leaves at the end to go rehearse a scene in 2.09
It wouldn't be a #HappyHalloween without @bendanielsss! 🎃 #TheExorcist pic.twitter.com/h5WxlVWwg2— The Exorcist (@TheExorcistFOX) October 31, 2017
What better way to start off your Halloween festivities than with a message from @ponchohd. #TheExorcist pic.twitter.com/9Pe9cWNNB4— The Exorcist (@TheExorcistFOX) October 31, 2017
John Cho interviewed about his new TV series "The Exorcist" and state of AAPIs in Hollywood https://t.co/f8HSrxJRXQ— AARP AAPI Community (@AARPAAPI) October 30, 2017
Be careful of things that go bump in the night. #HappyHalloween #TheExorcist 😈 pic.twitter.com/QG6G8JANm6— The Exorcist (@TheExorcistFOX) October 31, 2017
Who better to capture a #BehindTheScenes shot of @ponchohd than the talented @JohnTheCho? #TheExorcist pic.twitter.com/MlDuJP6MTO— The Exorcist (@TheExorcistFOX) October 30, 2017
This hollows eve, catch up on Season 2 of #TheExorcist: https://t.co/izoecctm7W pic.twitter.com/lud0S0xqCI— The Exorcist (@TheExorcistFOX) October 30, 2017
In search of a new episode? #TheExorcist returns next Friday. pic.twitter.com/xL9HmAATzX— The Exorcist (@TheExorcistFOX) October 27, 2017
[Exclusive] Video Recaps “The Exorcist” Season 2 Ahead of Friday’s Return https://t.co/h6NuoKgdDf pic.twitter.com/03P9SarP3a— Bloody Disgusting 🎃 (@BDisgusting) October 31, 2017
THE DEMON REVEALS ITSELF ON AN ALL-NEW "THE EXORCIST" FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3, ON FOX
2.06 "Darling Nikki":
Want a recap of season 2 so far without watching all the episodes again? Fox has you covered (for once).
If you want to skip straight to the 2.05 sneak peak click this one:
Some moments from next episode:
The Exorcist returns this Friday on Fox.
Curious about the show and why it has so many posts on ONTD but don't know where to start? Check out the Halloween guide to watching The Exorcist. (You can watch the second season on Hulu, Fox's Website, and Yahoo View)
Lots to talk about ONTD! This is gonna be a huge episode. Again, beware of spoilers.
