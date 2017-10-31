How Supermodel Natalia Vodianova Combats Jet-Lagged Skin | Beauty Secrets | Vogue



Skincare:

Valmont Prime Renewing Pack

Biologique Recherche Lotion P50

Mosmake Hydro-Gel Eye Patch Gold

Fresh Rose Face Mask

KORA ORGANICS Noni Glow Face Oil

Guerlain Super Aqua-Crème

Make up:

Lingerie de Peau Aqua Nude

High Definition Eyebrow palette

Eyeko Brow Gel

Fresh Sugar Honey

Terracotta Bronzing Powder

Charlotte Tilbury Powder

KissKiss Matte by Guerlain 306 Caliente Beige

Balmain Argan Moisturising (for the hair)

Shalimar Souffle Intense Guerlain Perfume

