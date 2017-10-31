How Supermodel Natalia Vodianova Combats Jet-Lagged Skin | Beauty Secrets | Vogue
Skincare:
Valmont Prime Renewing Pack
Biologique Recherche Lotion P50
Mosmake Hydro-Gel Eye Patch Gold
Fresh Rose Face Mask
KORA ORGANICS Noni Glow Face Oil
Guerlain Super Aqua-Crème
Make up:
Lingerie de Peau Aqua Nude
High Definition Eyebrow palette
Eyeko Brow Gel
Fresh Sugar Honey
Terracotta Bronzing Powder
Charlotte Tilbury Powder
KissKiss Matte by Guerlain 306 Caliente Beige
Balmain Argan Moisturising (for the hair)
Shalimar Souffle Intense Guerlain Perfume
Skincare // Makeup Post!
That reminds me, I need to restock on this.
http://shoprescuespa.com/biologique-recherche-p50.html this is the link i found..but is it really $27?
I tried the lactic acid from the ordinary, wasn't a fan
I'm using the latter right now and I don't hate it...
After I double cleanse my face gets tight and if I let any of my layers sit too long without adding another/finishing the final step my face gets tight (not a lot but enough that I notice/am uncomfortable). It's always done this no matter what products I've used to far.
But, at the end of the day, make up or not, my face is oily/greasy (again, not huge amounts but enough that I notice).
I feel like the answer is super obvious but I'm stumped.
Your skin sounds dry and is overcompensating by producing more oil, giving you a grease finish. Hydration issues can definitely. Whats your moisturizing like?
So in short, the more products you will use that are stripping, the more oil your skin will produce.
I advice you to get rid of the shit that is stripping, or atleast most of it and start adding moisture. Every skin needs moisture.
Also, start excluding ingredients like perfume, alcohol and unnecessary parabens from your skincare.
https://www.sephora.com/product/the-trunk-tm-P426083
I'm not trying to spend $425 but I want it lol. Although they should have skipped having ONE bar soap and either had both of their bar soaps or just the gel cleanser which personally I love
I feel like I saw better results from that one over the drunk elephant one. The price is roughly the same if you're going by unit though because the glossier one is half an ounce and the drunk elephant one is a full ounce
the glossier serum has the texture of water though so it can kind of be hard to spread it over your face, I sometimes mix it in with a gel moisturizer
I heard good things about The Ordinary's Vitamin C
rosehip oil seems to be helping a bit but not getting rid of it entirely
i've heard tamanu oil is good but i'm nervous to try anything new now that my skin is finally balanced again
If you mean scarring from acne, chemical peels help
ive never had one done but im v v intrigued
is there a certain kind you would recommend?
Also has anyone tried the Fenty Beauty Galaxy palette or lipsticks?
I love the priming moisturizer rich and the vit c serum
for makeup boy brow and cloud paints are my faves
the haloscope is really nice too, I have it in quartz
they also just launched a new perfume if you're into that
i ordered a lipstick from the galaxy collection but ended up returning it. it was moisturizing but was pretty sheer and faded quickly (just leaving glitter) and had a kinda gritty texture. i low key wanna get the palette during the sephora sale tho...