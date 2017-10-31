How Supermodel Natalia Vodianova Combats Jet-Lagged Skin | Beauty Secrets | Vogue

Biologique Recherche Lotion P50



That reminds me, I need to restock on this. Reply

Thread

Link

i love thisssssss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i swear by it. i always buy a huge bottle stateside and bring it back to london/dublin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is it amazing? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this can work on dry skin? i find most toners super drying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like it did nothing for me tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





this is the link i found..but is it really $27? this thread convinced me to try this out..where do you buy it? http://shoprescuespa.com/biologique-recherche-p50.html this is the link i found..but is it really $27? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I went into Ulta a couple of weeks ago and I got sucked into Dermalogica. Their cleanser is better than Kiehl's mild/all types. I also purchased their daily microfoliant and I really like it! Their charcoal mask is also rly good. Reply

Thread

Link

Dermalogica changed my life when I started using it a few years ago. I love all the products you mentioned! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm trying to be careful with money but I really want a fresh bottle of good genes ughhhh



I tried the lactic acid from the ordinary, wasn't a fan Reply

Thread

Link

You can get it through Skinstore and they have discount codes often. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they have 22% off rn when you buy two products Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can you go into a bit more detail in Good Genes vs. Ordinary Lactic?



I'm using the latter right now and I don't hate it... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I started using the Truth Serum from Ole Henriksen about a month ago and I am so in love. Reply

Thread

Link

same, my skin looks brighter Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that stuff is so good. I wish it wasn't so damn expensive but I need it back in my life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got hooked onto that. I ended up getting another one from the rewards points or whatever it's called. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had a couple of long haul flights this month and they absolutely destroyed my skin. wtf? Belif Aqua Bomb usually helps when my skin gets dry like this, but this time it's been a struggle. Reply

Thread

Link

I traveled for 2 weeks in Greece (with several flights) and used Benton's Aloe toner and essence and it worked amazingly well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That toner sounds good, my face has been itchy and tight. Thanks! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how do flights destroy your skin Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Biologique Recherche Lotion P50 is the truth. Masque vivant too. I hadn’t used my P50 in awhile and when I unscrewed the top it cut clean right off the plastic Reply

Thread

Link

What is my skin type?? I thought oily/combo and that's the products I lean towards but now IDK. Is it a hydration issue?



After I double cleanse my face gets tight and if I let any of my layers sit too long without adding another/finishing the final step my face gets tight (not a lot but enough that I notice/am uncomfortable). It's always done this no matter what products I've used to far.



But, at the end of the day, make up or not, my face is oily/greasy (again, not huge amounts but enough that I notice).



I feel like the answer is super obvious but I'm stumped. Reply

Thread

Link

do you moisturize after cleansing your skin? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes. I double cleanse, then Vit C (which helps my face not feel greasy at the end of the day), an essence (May Coop Sauce right now b/c I ran out of my Benton essence go-to), and a moisturizer (Benton's Steam Cream at night and high Content Lotion in the day). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why are you double cleansing? are you using something that lathers both times or a cleansing water? are you moisturizing? Even if you think you’re oily you need to Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Double cleansing isn't always necessary. Most people do it to remove makeup and sunscreen, but you can easily dry out your skin if you do it too often and unnecessarily. Your skin should feel supple and fresh, not tight, after cleansing.



Your skin sounds dry and is overcompensating by producing more oil, giving you a grease finish. Hydration issues can definitely. Whats your moisturizing like? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You can be oily and still have dehydrated skin. If you use products specifically geared towards the oily skin, you are stripping your skin a lot, which will result in your skin producing more oil to compensate for you stripping it every day.



So in short, the more products you will use that are stripping, the more oil your skin will produce.



I advice you to get rid of the shit that is stripping, or atleast most of it and start adding moisture. Every skin needs moisture.

Also, start excluding ingredients like perfume, alcohol and unnecessary parabens from your skincare. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your cleanser is too basic on the ph scale if it is leaving your skin tight. try an oil cleanser than emulsifies into a milk when water is added and doesn't leave a residue or alternatively a cleansing balm that works the same way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

anyone have recommendations for a good winter moisturizer for normally oily skin? Reply

Thread

Link





https://www.sephora.com/product/the-trunk-tm-P426083



I'm not trying to spend $425 but I want it lol. Although they should have skipped having ONE bar soap and either had both of their bar soaps or just the gel cleanser which personally I love omg did you guys see the drunk elephant trunk?I'm not trying to spend $425 but I want it lol. Although they should have skipped having ONE bar soap and either had both of their bar soaps or just the gel cleanser which personally I love Reply

Thread

Link

you can find better products sold at a derm for less than DE lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what do you recommend? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Thank you for saying this! Years ago, I used to spend tons at Sephora on skincare. 5 years ago I started seeing an esthetician monthly and buying med grade skin care instead. It made a world of difference. I can't stand seeing all of these Youtube videos raving about these products that cost so much and really don't do much. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just want to try the TLC Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

bb i know you're a glossier guru; do you have the cloud paint? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've been trying to figure out what Vitamin C serum I want next, I haven't used one in a month and I can definitely tell a difference in quality of my skin. I've heard really good things about Skinceuticals serum but I feel soooo uncomfortable dropping $150+ on that. I could do Drunk Elephant's again I guess. Reply

Thread

Link

I need one too I'm going with Dr. Dennis Gross bc I've used his stuff in the past and liked it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so annoying always talking about glossier but I actually really liked glossier's vit c serum



I feel like I saw better results from that one over the drunk elephant one. The price is roughly the same if you're going by unit though because the glossier one is half an ounce and the drunk elephant one is a full ounce



the glossier serum has the texture of water though so it can kind of be hard to spread it over your face, I sometimes mix it in with a gel moisturizer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's pricey, but I LOVE the Sunday Riley C.E.O. serum. I just bought my second bottle, it actually works really well at brightening, and I love how moisturizing it is. I was using DE before, but I hate how tacky and drying it was. Plus, DE oxidizes SO FAST. No matter what they say, it's not going to be effective when it turns a deep, dark amber color. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I use the Timeless Vitamin C because it's formula is comparable to SkinCeuticals. It's only $16 dollars but it gives me no irritation and with sunscreen my dark spots have faded. It lasts about two months with everyday use and very little oxidation.



I heard good things about The Ordinary's Vitamin C Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have the serumtologie c serum 22 (on Amazon) and I really like it. It doesn’t work as fast as a formula with LAA because this has a more stable version of vitamin C, BUT it doesn’t oxidize as fast either so it lasts me a lot longer. Also doesn’t irritate my skin at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They could have picked a better still lol, she's gorgeous and looks so weird here to me. Reply

Thread

Link

using 15 different products just seems like overkill to me, idk. I guess I don't have the money or patience for these routines. Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly, I think it is. As someone who’s generally had decent skin my entire life, my skin was the worst when I started adding more and more steps to my routine. I think I stressed my skin out. Now I just cleanse, tone, put on a serum and moisturize. My skin has been looking really good. I was gonna send a picture update to my curology RN to see if I needed to change my formula and I was shocked by how much clearer my skin looks now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my skin is almost totally clear but now i'm stuck on how to get rid of hyperpigmentation/redness from healed breakouts



rosehip oil seems to be helping a bit but not getting rid of it entirely

i've heard tamanu oil is good but i'm nervous to try anything new now that my skin is finally balanced again Reply

Thread

Link

i'm stuck on how to get rid of hyperpigmentation/redness from healed breakouts



If you mean scarring from acne, chemical peels help Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

V-beam laser treatments are the only thing that ever really worked for me. Vit C helps but the laser makes them disappear Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i wasnt sure if scarring was the right word since its not really texture thats the issue, just discoloration but what do i know

ive never had one done but im v v intrigued

is there a certain kind you would recommend? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i've been alternating between a retinol and a AHA liquid and i've noticed my dark marks fading. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think vitamin C serum and making sure you use sunscreen help the most. I realized that when I wasn’t using sunscreen properly, my hyperpigmentation scars got worse.



Edited at 2017-11-01 01:15 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been using H20 sea foam and this avocado/rosehip oil my face. Haven't had any lone gun cystic acne or unfortunate rashes pop up so it shockingly works on my sensitive skin. I'm lazy at taking care of my skin because I don't have to worry about aging for another 25+ years. All those years I was forced by the Army to spend 14+ hours in the sun sometimes and I still aged better and have no sun damage than 90% of the people I served with. BLACKNESS IS GREAT.



Edited at 2017-10-31 10:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

What are everyone's Glossier recommendations? Now it's available in the UK I've been thinking of checking it out.



Also has anyone tried the Fenty Beauty Galaxy palette or lipsticks? Reply

Thread

Link

the glossier spf is lovely but really expensive for ONE OUNCE. The main benefit to it is that it's completely clear once you rub it in, there are other spfs on the market that are totally clear but the glossier one is the only one I've used that's not mostly alcohol or silicone.



I love the priming moisturizer rich and the vit c serum



for makeup boy brow and cloud paints are my faves



the haloscope is really nice too, I have it in quartz



they also just launched a new perfume if you're into that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you! That's interesting to hear about the Vit C serum as I didn't get on with The Ordinary's version as the texture was kinda gritty. The Haloscopes look super pretty, definitely going on the list! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the cloud paints, stretch concealer, and priming moisturizer rich are my faves



i ordered a lipstick from the galaxy collection but ended up returning it. it was moisturizing but was pretty sheer and faded quickly (just leaving glitter) and had a kinda gritty texture. i low key wanna get the palette during the sephora sale tho... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i like their priming moisturizer. i use perfecting skin tint when i barely want to wear makeup and just sort of smooth out my complexion. boy brow is overhyped imo. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my faves are the milky jelly cleanser & the priming moisturizer riche (i used to love the priming moisturizer but i've heard they changed the formula & added retinol to it, so it's off my list) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want the Galaxy palette, I saw it at sephora and it's so pretty. I might get it during the sale. The only thing I bought from the Galaxy collection was the glitter release eyeliner in Nepturnt and it's so pretty! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like their cloud paints. Their milk jelly cleanser is good for taking makeup off when you don’t have too much on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link