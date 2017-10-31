Mako

Lily Collins joins Zac Efron in Ted Bundy biopic



Lily Collins will star opposite Zac Efron as the former girlfriend of serial killer Ted Bundy in the thriller ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’. Efron is playing Bundy.

The film is told from the point of view of Elizabeth Kloepfer during the multi-year period that Bundy hid his murder spree from her.

