Lily Collins joins Zac Efron in Ted Bundy biopic

Of all the people in history they had to make a movie about this piece of shit? Keep it.

ikr. if anything they should have make one about Richard Ramirez. he's the only one that really creeps you out

I'm surprised no one has. The night stalker is legit terrifying

I didn't know about this sack of shit but I'm sure not sleeping tonight after reading his wiki page.

Him and the "Original Night Stalker" are fucking horrifying.

http://www.lamag.com/citythinkblog/13-year-old-boy-brought-down-notorious-serial-killer-richard-ramirez-night-stalker/



Read this months ago so eerie Read this months ago so eerie

i still can't believe that fucker got CHASED through a neighborhood by a shitload of people. insane.

the resemblance is uncanny

God I saw people saying he don't look like Zac Efron, but yeah, they look like a little bit

I think OC was being facetious...

Lies

Looks more like Bush Jr to me.

screaming

Idg how people ever found this guy attractive. He's sf ugly, inside and out.

I dont see Zac in a serious drama role based on true stories and wtf with that title? also, didnt the 2 PR-dated before but no one cared?

p.s. mods why cant I post to ontd anymore? what did I dooooo? :(



p.s. mods why cant I post to ontd anymore? what did I dooooo? :( Reply

I remember there's this story about them dating to promote themselves but to me this don't make sense,I'm pretty sure there's less then 10 photos of them together in the internet, their relationship was hardly a "showmance" like a Blind Gossip make to looks like (and I think it was the reason people insist on this story)

I'm pretty sure I can say they dated in some places and people will not even be aware of that



I'm pretty sure I can say they dated in some places and people will not even be aware of that



Edited at 2017-10-31 08:47 pm (UTC)

they “dated” like 3 times



2012, 2013 into 2014 around when rehab news came out and he was seen with her like two weeks later. and yes there r shippers of them. Reply

reading his Wikipedia page with all the details of his murders made me sick to my stomach :( all of the poor women he tortured and killed. I remember reading an interview with some of the survivors of the sorority house he attacked 20 years or something later and it was still just as awful for them. I just don't think films like this need to be made.

her book was something else. it's been out of print for years, but there are people who scanned it and put it online. bless them. it really fucked with her head to find out Bundy had used her vehicle. That he cremated a head in their fireplace.



and here is the thing, she went to the cops 3-4 times saying, i know how this sounds, but i think this serial rapist (since at the time if i remember right, they had missing women but were looking for a serial rapist not serial killer) in the area is my boyfriend. and the cops ignored her.



Edited at 2017-10-31 08:42 pm (UTC)

whats with the extra title? sounds like a comedy



Edited at 2017-10-31 08:43 pm (UTC)

odd casting choices.

I'm surprised to see Lily starring opposite Zac because he was my best guess for her abusive relationship that she talked about in her book, given the hints dropped and his history. Either way, they can keep this.

I don't think so, probably they was at most like "fuck buddies"

Definitely possible, but given that he was one of two public relationships she's had that fit the profile, I didn't rule it out. His history makes it really suspect.

i wonder if they will date for the 4th time?

if zac was abusive towards lily do you really think she would work with him ? i doubt its zac who was abusive

i figured the abusive guy was from shadowhunters...the movie one. they broke up and got back together before [i think?] breaking up for good

based of what tho? his past with drugs? his anger issues?

she has a book??



is it like biography thing? is it worth reading? (i prefer trash reads over srs ones so take with that what you will) Reply

that title...



i can't take zac seriously as an actor tbh. just stick to comedies dude Reply

People complain and mock him for doing "too much comedies" and now that he's risking in another thing people complain and mock him again

"people" isn't me though? i think his talent is in comedies, he's good at those, and i think he should stick to them

he'll get over it

This could be a comedy.

the title's a quote from the trial - that's what the jurors said to describe Bundy

QT



I was legit just working on a Zefron post Reply

Who is casting Lily Colins in things? I cant even name her breakout role.

Mirror Mirror was a delight, but I couldn't name you anything else besides some UK animated movie coming out in a few years.

People friendly with her father.

Zac's production company is producing this movie, so he cast her. That's what producers do, approve casting decisions.



Mirror, Mirror was her breakout role, such as it is. I'd rather see her getting work than some other actresses her age who can't act their way out of a paper bag and are also annoying in real life. Lily's harmless. Reply

he doesn't deserve Zefron to play him, he deserves someone much uglier

Yeah everytime Bundy is mentione the articles always claim he was "handsome" & "charming". I'm sorry but he always looked like a crazed white man to me. The supposed good looks and charm are largely absent.

Mte

If they HAVE to make a movie, Sebastian Stan would be a better pick, imo.



But I wish we would stop doing anything to give these killers attention/make their names live on and focus on the victims and do things for survivors and families. Especially with killers who lived so recently, it's totally different to make a Jack the Ripper film vs. the serial killers from the 1960s-1980s. Let them fade into oblivion and shine light on the people who deserve it more. Reply

Sebastian could have pulled off the intensity, and charm that Bundy had. everyone whose ever written about him has said how charming he could be. seductive he could be. and he was just this vicious evil bastard.



your casting choice is better, and IA on your second point too. or at least split the difference, hold up people who are worth it, and if you're gonna tell stories like this one, focus on the victims and survivors. the weird glorifying people have for some of these guys is so weird to me. Reply

But I think Zac is very charming too

Probably people can't see this because they are hating him since 2006 Reply

Oooh now I want this.

yeah, I'm done with movies/shows that glamorize serial killers' "genius." I think this script does a better job bc it's based on his girlfriend's POV, and her growing realization/horror that he might be a monster. But it doesn't really go into the lives of the victims (though you could argue that she was a victim of his emotional abuse as well)

Enough with the multiple movies about shitty white men. We have Mindhunters exploring serial killers right now and that's enough.



Is this supposed to be Zac's Dahmer so he can finally stop acting in frat comedies and get back into serious acting? He kind of gave up after Charlie St. Cloud and that Kidman pee movie flopped. Reply

Zac is producing the movie, so yeah, I'm sure he's hoping he can do serious movies and not stupid comedies for the rest of his life.



He didn't give up after Charlie St Cloud, he couldn't get cast in anything at that point, so he started taking what was offered and producing commercial movies to get enough money to do the kinds of films he wants to do. (I'm not a stan, I haven't even seen most of his films.) Reply

Ah okay. It's about time for him to graduate from the juvenile comedies. I don't think he's the greatest actor but the right role and director could pull a really good performance out of him. I saw Charlie on the plane years ago and it kept my attention.

Ughh why do we have to give this monster a movie. Personally I'm just over serial killer films and docs 😩

docs are interesting..especially interviews. idk I always thought it was important to actually get this stuff on tape and finding out how their mind works. movies are bullshit tho

Yeah you're right about documentaries

