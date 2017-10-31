Lily Collins joins Zac Efron in Ted Bundy biopic
.@LilyCollins joins @ZacEfron in Ted Bundy biopic 'Extremely Wicked' https://t.co/fD0c7AnqYY pic.twitter.com/zbJTRKLT0k— Variety (@Variety) October 31, 2017
Lily Collins will star opposite Zac Efron as the former girlfriend of serial killer Ted Bundy in the thriller ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’. Efron is playing Bundy.
The film is told from the point of view of Elizabeth Kloepfer during the multi-year period that Bundy hid his murder spree from her.
Read this months ago so eerie
I'm pretty sure I can say they dated in some places and people will not even be aware of that
2012, 2013 into 2014 around when rehab news came out and he was seen with her like two weeks later. and yes there r shippers of them.
and here is the thing, she went to the cops 3-4 times saying, i know how this sounds, but i think this serial rapist (since at the time if i remember right, they had missing women but were looking for a serial rapist not serial killer) in the area is my boyfriend. and the cops ignored her.
is it like biography thing? is it worth reading? (i prefer trash reads over srs ones so take with that what you will)
i can't take zac seriously as an actor tbh. just stick to comedies dude
I was legit just working on a Zefron post
Mirror, Mirror was her breakout role, such as it is. I'd rather see her getting work than some other actresses her age who can't act their way out of a paper bag and are also annoying in real life. Lily's harmless.
But I wish we would stop doing anything to give these killers attention/make their names live on and focus on the victims and do things for survivors and families. Especially with killers who lived so recently, it's totally different to make a Jack the Ripper film vs. the serial killers from the 1960s-1980s. Let them fade into oblivion and shine light on the people who deserve it more.
your casting choice is better, and IA on your second point too. or at least split the difference, hold up people who are worth it, and if you're gonna tell stories like this one, focus on the victims and survivors. the weird glorifying people have for some of these guys is so weird to me.
Probably people can't see this because they are hating him since 2006
Is this supposed to be Zac's Dahmer so he can finally stop acting in frat comedies and get back into serious acting? He kind of gave up after Charlie St. Cloud and that Kidman pee movie flopped.
He didn't give up after Charlie St Cloud, he couldn't get cast in anything at that point, so he started taking what was offered and producing commercial movies to get enough money to do the kinds of films he wants to do. (I'm not a stan, I haven't even seen most of his films.)
