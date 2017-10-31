Josh Groban flees potential terrorist attack in NYC today.

Wow, that's terrible. I hope no one was killed.



I was just thinking that I haven't heard of a shooting in the united states in almost twelve hours, that's not like us. Reply

Thread

Link

2 dead, according to CBS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aw, dang :/ It's even worse now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





UPDATE: Suspect In Manhattan Truck Attack Also Rammed School Bus; Up To 6 People Dead - https://t.co/mzvV2F3f8g pic.twitter.com/8HpTrGQWjn — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 31, 2017







6 people now, they rammed into a school bus... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

its 8 now :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





@NBCNews

BREAKING: 6 dead, 15 injured in lower Manhattan incident, @NBCNewYork reports Posted at 4:26p: https://twitter.com/NBCNews/status/925458883681898497 @NBCNewsBREAKING: 6 dead, 15 injured in lower Manhattan incident, @NBCNewYork reports Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jfc D: Reply

Thread

Link

Thanks for the post, OP



NYC-ONTDers please check in and be safe if you're in lower Manhattan Reply

Thread

Link

Avoid Twitter, people are posting pics of fatalities Reply

Thread

Link

And posting all kinds of lies. It's sad there is no real source of info anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/31/nyregion/police-shooting-lower-manhattan.html NYT seems to be doing a good job rn, everything else is quickly turning into unconfirmed reports Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yea this is the downside of social media, shit spreads like wildfire whether its wrong or right. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NYT and BBC are the only sources I trust on breaking news. They only report if they have confirmed facts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf why would ppl do that? Like what if a family member was scrolling and saw their brother's body? Ppl are so inconsiderate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Absolute callousness. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

:(((( thank you for the warning Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wtff Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate this generation of narcissistic assholes who do this shit for views, retweets, and likes. Fuck this tech culture. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm so freaked out, I had a job interview near there earlier today and afterwards I was just wandering around but didn't think anything of all the counter terrorism dogs I saw... Reply

Thread

Link

glad you're safe bb. deep breaths Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg glad you're ok! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How horrible. I really hope there aren't severe injuries and he's super lucky that he got out of there in the nick of time. With shit like this happening anywhere it's just a manner of timing at this point - so scary.



Didn't see the death count at the bottom, this is so heartbreaking.



Edited at 2017-10-31 08:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

omg wtf is going on? stay safe new york! Reply

Thread

Link

And soon the bullcrap thoughts and prayers tweets will come from the people who actually have the power to change things but won't because they are selfish awful individuals

Get bent Reply

Thread

Link

ugh after Vegas, I am sick of all the religious gun lovers and their "thoughts and prayers but Im american its second amendment" people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

after vegas? sis I was done after Sandy Hook with that BS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

daaaamn what the fuck



the strip club I used to work at is like right there Reply

Thread

Link

JFC, stay safe ONTD. Glad Josh is OK. So awful. Reply

Thread

Link

Hopefully it would go without saying on ONTD, but on other sites like Gothamist I'm already seeing BS comments about the dude screaming allahu akbar when he was shooting. It's still unconfirmed whether the gun shots came from the driver or the police, and lots of sirens are still making their way down the highway :/ Thinking of all my fellow ppl in NYC, stay safe and vigilant friends <3 Reply

Thread

Link

There are also people posting fake pictures of suspects on Twitter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow they ain't shit for this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg why? how does that help? People are so fucking stupid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jfc. :(



glad you're okay<3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

hugs bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

even the nytimes is reporting that. so fucking irresponsible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NYPD's initial account of what happened downtown. "There are several fatalities and numerous people injured." pic.twitter.com/D9GRda6s9y — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 31, 2017



Reply

Thread

Link

So if I'm reading this right, the only gunshots came from the police? The other fatalities were all from the vehicle? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sounds like it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not sure if all fatalities were from being hit by the suspect, but any fatalities or wounds from gunshot would have come from the police. I thought I read that there were gunshot injuries. But that might be the news reporting and assuming before the facts come out.



The gunman is in custody. He was shot in the leg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jfc :(

thank you for posting this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There would've been nowhere those people could've run to escape the truck with how claustrophobic lower manhattan streets are, my god Reply

Parent

Thread



Link