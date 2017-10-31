Josh Groban flees potential terrorist attack in NYC today.
Oh my god I just heard gun shots and ran with my dog. Downtown. Fuck.— josh goblin 👹 (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017
BREAKING: Police and witnesses: Motorist drove onto bike path near World Trade Center, hit people, fired what appeared to be gun.— The Associated Press (@AP) October 31, 2017
I hope everyone’s ok. Was half a block from me, didn’t see it but heard 8-10 quick rounds fired off. Be safe with your kids out there.— josh goblin 👹 (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017
I’m shaking. That’s the corner I was supposed to have my coffee but my dog pulled me into the park half a block away 10 min before shooting. https://t.co/AvQeRv7Jha— josh goblin 👹 (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017
Once I got far enough away I took this video of the quick response from our amazing NYPD and NYFD pic.twitter.com/v0nwJiqmDw— josh goblin 👹 (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017
Just before the shooting he posted this:
Two things get me through my week. My shrink, and meeting friends at the dog park. pic.twitter.com/SXYFq3kSAL— josh goblin 👹 (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
Update: MSNBC says 6 are dead, 15 injured.
Update 2: 8 now have died due to a truck hitting bikers and pedestrians, police treating this as an act of terror.
I was just thinking that I haven't heard of a shooting in the united states in almost twelve hours, that's not like us.
@NBCNews
BREAKING: 6 dead, 15 injured in lower Manhattan incident, @NBCNewYork reports
NYC-ONTDers please check in and be safe if you're in lower Manhattan
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/31/nyregion/police-shooting-lower-manhattan.html
Omg glad you're ok!
Didn't see the death count at the bottom, this is so heartbreaking.
Edited at 2017-10-31 08:28 pm (UTC)
Get bent
the strip club I used to work at is like right there
glad you're okay<3
The gunman is in custody. He was shot in the leg.
thank you for posting this
glad josh is safe, he is a treature
stay safe new york ontd