Andy Dick Fired from Indie Film Over Sexual Harassment Complaints
Andy Dick has been fired from his latest film over sexual harassment allegations: "My middle name is misconduct" https://t.co/eIa9SP7i5O— Vulture (@vulture) October 31, 2017
Washed out comedian (?)
Andy Dick, if you recall, has a history of exposing himself in public and on stage and just being an awful fucking person.
Allegations are below the cut. Trigger warning for sexual abuse
Sources detailed Dick's behavior as groping genitals, unwanted kissing/licking, and sex propositions to at least 4 production members.
This asshole denies the groping but says that it may be possible he licked people and confirmed that he tried to hit on people because that's who he is and that's what people signed up for because people are aware of his reputation.
He says "Of course I'm going to proposition people. I'm single, depressed, lonely and trying to get a date. They can just say no, and they probably did and then I was done" OP Note: HaSuffer.gif
Also tried to say that in the 70s things were different and he's a 51 year old that doesn't know the rules for proper behavior.
Ended by saying he learned his lesson and won't do it anymore "I won't lick anyone's face anymore. We have an agreement." and that if he continues to run into allegations, he'll just retire.
Source Source
Can I go back to that blissful ignorance? DIAF
http://www.eonline.com/news/38244/david-strickland-s-last-party-hardy-days
Idk if most people know that Tiffani Amber Thiessan organized and payed for David's funeral. She seems like a sweet girl, and those times she's talked about David, even when it's honest, there was so much emotion there for her.
motherfucker, the crew and other actors deserve to do their job without harassment just because the producers were dumb enough to let you be cast.
yikes.
I need a lot more so I can acclimate to it.
and my fiancé agrees btw. :P
also, this fucking hot mess again.
UGH UGH UGH ugh