Andy Dick Fired from Indie Film Over Sexual Harassment Complaints




Washed out comedian (?) and the reason why Phil Hartman is dead Andy Dick has been fired from his latest role in indie film Raising Buchanan over sexual harassment claims bringing up the question, why the fuck is Andy Dick starring in a film in 2017?

Andy Dick, if you recall, has a history of exposing himself in public and on stage and just being an awful fucking person.

Allegations are below the cut. Trigger warning for sexual abuse


Sources detailed Dick's behavior as groping genitals, unwanted kissing/licking, and sex propositions to at least 4 production members.

This asshole denies the groping but says that it may be possible he licked people and confirmed that he tried to hit on people because that's who he is and that's what people signed up for because people are aware of his reputation.

He says "Of course I'm going to proposition people. I'm single, depressed, lonely and trying to get a date. They can just say no, and they probably did and then I was done" OP Note: HaSuffer.gif

Also tried to say that in the 70s things were different and he's a 51 year old that doesn't know the rules for proper behavior.

Ended by saying he learned his lesson and won't do it anymore "I won't lick anyone's face anymore. We have an agreement." and that if he continues to run into allegations, he'll just retire.





Source Source
