Andy Dick Fired from Indie Film Over Sexual Harassment Complaints

disgusting Reply

ewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww die Reply

I completely forgot about this dude



Can I go back to that blissful ignorance? DIAF Reply

he's one that makes me so angry. going back to the newsradio days, it's been known that he was a creep with a boatload of issues. that he had no boundaries. there are hundreds of andy dick stories, over and above the phil and brynn hartman stuff where Andy threatened John Lovitz who beat the crap out of andy. just so many stories of this man being a creep, and grabbing women. you'd see it on the roasts he was on. and yet hollywood kept giving him work. i don't think anyone actually liked him. but they kept giving him work, even if it was in Z rated crap. Reply

MTE. Exactly. Thank you. Reply

http://www.eonline.com/news/38244/david-strickland-s-last-party-hardy-days he was also kinda involved in David Strickland's suicide Reply

On Dr. Drew's rehab show he was on, Mo Collins said he did something that ruined her marriage but never said what it was. Reply

That's 3 people he helped on the way to the grave. I really want to buy Lovitz a beer.



Idk if most people know that Tiffani Amber Thiessan organized and payed for David's funeral. She seems like a sweet girl, and those times she's talked about David, even when it's honest, there was so much emotion there for her. Reply

man, david strickland :( Reply

He has always creeped me out. I can't watching anything he's in. Reply

it's so bizarre, like does he have dirt on people or does he just get pity work? he's never been part of a ride or die bro crew or anything like that far as i can recall, i cannot fathom the longevity of his career, even as it is. Reply

I remember most of that, but I don't remember Andy being involved in Hartman's death? I thought his wife killed him in bed and then committed suicide? Reply

all these years, decades, centuries of people not gaf about well-known creeps smh Reply

MTE Reply

L O L -- damn, these power trips just won't come to an end. Reply

He's blaming the 1970s, even though he was a little kid back then? LOL Reply

That’s what i was thinking? Like gtfo here with that excuse. Reply

Not surprising. He's been an aggressive mess for as long as I can remember Reply

The inappropriate touching and kissing is enough, but LICKING? Reply

the piece on yahoo had me seeing red when he said, "They knew what they were getting when they hired me."



motherfucker, the crew and other actors deserve to do their job without harassment just because the producers were dumb enough to let you be cast. Reply

there are so many stories about this pig its insane. how is he still alive?? Reply

$$$$ his ex wife basically takes care of him.



who is his ex wife?? Reply

someone married his gross ass?



yikes. Reply

I remember when he lived in her backyard, I think, in an efficiency type building. No kitchen or bathroom, though. I think he had to inside for that. Reply

doesn't this asshole already have a huge history of this?? How is he still in the fucking business. Who the hell keeps hiring this creep? Reply

People his agent probably begged. Reply

This whole "men facing repercussions for their actions" really takes some getting used to.



I need a lot more so I can acclimate to it. Reply

lmao Reply

MTE Reply

lol, exactly Reply

lmao mte Reply

OOOP I see the Phil HArtman thing,



and my fiancé agrees btw. :P





also, this fucking hot mess again.





UGH UGH UGH ugh



There are so many pieces of shit in this world. And so many others that cover for them or brush their piece of shitness under the rug. Reply

