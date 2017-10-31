Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner appear on The Ellen Show
- ellen dresses up as "karla kardashian"
- tries to say kourtney is pregnant, then real kourtney walks out and says she's not pregnant
- same happens with kendall
- ellen / karla "reveals" the father of her baby, jay pharoah walks out and they do an awkward skit
My sisters and me and my baby daddy. pic.twitter.com/2s5R180ZU2— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 31, 2017
kendall's look:
kourtney and kendall on snapchat:
i remember when jack whitehall was on once (a young british comedian)
he was being all charming and funny and to everything he said she replied w "that's funny" but never laughed or kept any momentum
there's plenty of bad ones but that one always sticks out to me
Thst smile kendall is doing more than lips