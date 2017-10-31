april

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner appear on The Ellen Show



- ellen dresses up as "karla kardashian"
- tries to say kourtney is pregnant, then real kourtney walks out and says she's not pregnant
- same happens with kendall
- ellen / karla "reveals" the father of her baby, jay pharoah walks out and they do an awkward skit




kendall's look:


kourtney and kendall on snapchat:


sources: 1, 2, 3, 4
