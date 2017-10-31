Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner appear on The Ellen Show

lmao ellen is shady for this. Reply

Thread

Link

trash hosting trash Reply

Thread

Link

I can tell just from the thumbnail that the skit is going to be awkward. Reply

Thread

Link

kendall those lips gorrrrrl stop Reply

Thread

Link

I never realized how tiny Kourtney is, especially compared to Kendall. Reply

Thread

Link

KENDALL LEAVE YOUR LIPS THE HELL ALONE Reply

Thread

Link

Ellen is just really terrible. Like it's nice how she helps out people, but with celebs she just stans the worst people and is a terrible interviewer. Reply

Thread

Link

her interviews are so awful

i remember when jack whitehall was on once (a young british comedian)

he was being all charming and funny and to everything he said she replied w "that's funny" but never laughed or kept any momentum



there's plenty of bad ones but that one always sticks out to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She’s such an awkward interviewer, half her interviews always make me cringe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kendall really needs to stop with the lip injections Reply

Thread

Link

Yes invite the two with the least personalty. Reply

Thread

Link

i think kourt is pretty funny tbh just monotone. kim and kylie are the most boring Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

kendall legit looks like a tall kylie clone now. Reply

Thread

Link

this looks painful and I thought Ellen was Nick Kroll at first doing that one skit Publizity Reply

Thread

Link

Tacky not funny

Thst smile kendall is doing more than lips Reply

Thread

Link

Everything looks painful. Reply

Thread

Link